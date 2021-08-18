U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,179.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.00
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.30
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.19
    +0.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2750
    +0.0170 (+1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    +2.13 (+13.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8180
    +0.2430 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,252.36
    -1,310.95 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.85
    -51.50 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.50
    -23.61 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

jaris Emerges From Stealth Mode and Announces $31M in Series B Financing

·3 min read

jaris is the leading embedded lending solution for payment-enabled software companies with significant capacity to scale with partners.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- jaris, the leading private label and full-stack embedded lending solution in the U.S., today announced its launch out of stealth mode with its close of $31M in Series B financing, positioning itself as the category leader in the Credit-as-a-Service (CaaS) space.

GSR Ventures led the Series B funding round of $31M with participation from Wing Venture Capital, Franklin Templeton, and individual investors.

As merchant lending for small to medium-sized businesses has increased, the complex and inefficient experience in applying and obtaining funds has created a significant barrier for merchants. In addition, software companies and payment platforms have lacked the options and choice to offer embedded lending to their customers.

jaris, a private label CaaS platform, makes it simple for payment-enabled software companies to offer branded financial services to small businesses to help increase engagement, retention, and brand loyalty. Fully managed by jaris and accessed via an innovative API, partners can quickly deliver competitive, fast financial services to their merchants. jaris is a full-stack solution that includes underwriting, servicing, and financing. jaris' significant financing capacity through banks and whole-loan purchasers makes it the trusted solution for embedded lending.

"Lending is the biggest opportunity in embedded financing today. Our ability to remove complexity and increase access to capital for small businesses has positioned us as a leader in CaaS solutions, which has led to our rapid growth in the embedded finance space," said Chris Aristides, founder and CEO of jaris.

jaris will use the newly raised funds to hire across all disciplines, including engineering, finance and operations, to support its rapid growth. In addition, jaris plans to expand its product offerings to enable partners to get to market faster and to provide capital to the broadest range of their small business customers.

"The $3.4 trillion SME gap is in dire need of efficient solutions that scale. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with jaris and have been extremely impressed with its full-stack solution. Under Chris' leadership, jaris has rapidly built a world-class team, consisting of veterans and experts with decades of experience in the finance and tech industries. We look forward to further supporting them as they continue to build and expand embedded financing solutions," said Emmanuel Vallod of GSR Ventures.

"Embedded financing has a massive addressable market and is forecasted to generate $230B in revenue by 2025," said Gaurav Garg of Wing Venture Capital, who led both seed rounds. "The next wave of meteoric growth companies are embedding financial services into their applications as a strategic advantage. Embedded finance is the future of the financial services industry."

About jaris

jaris is the leading private-label embedded financial services solution for payment-enabled software providers targeting small businesses. jaris has removed the complexity of accessing capital through a full-stack solution, paving the way for partners to get to market faster with competitive, high-value solutions.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, jaris makes it simple for payment-enabled software companies to offer private-label financial services to small businesses, helping increase engagement, retention, and brand loyalty. For more information, visit jaris.io.

About GSR Ventures

GSR Ventures is an early-stage global venture fund investing in technology companies from AI-enabled enterprise business to consumer platforms. The GSR team includes founders, fintech veterans and enterprise executives with unmatched industry expertise. Founded in 2004, the firm has more than $3 billion under management. In addition to jaris, the fintech portfolio includes Advance Intelligence, Nium, MDAQ, iBoxPay, and OPay. For more information, visit www.gsrventuresus.com/fintech.

Press Inquiries:
Tribe Builder Media
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
press@tribebuildermedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jaris-emerges-from-stealth-mode-and-announces-31m-in-series-b-financing-301357512.html

SOURCE jaris

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Why Bitcoin Is the Wildcard.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

    Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip. Ark Invest snapped up 476,114 shares — estimated to be worth $11.4 million — as of Palantir’s closing price on Tuesday. Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 2.16% lower at $23.97 on Tuesday. See Also: Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, Dr

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks for Risk-Seeking Investors

    Additionally, they are likely to be relatively young companies and competing against established companies with more experience and resources. The other side of the coin is that investing in growth companies can deliver exceptional stock returns in the long run, which is why folks are willing to take the risk to begin with. If you are such an investor, willing to take on the risk for the potential of great returns, here are three growth stocks that may be right for you.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.