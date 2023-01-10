U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

Jarrett Companies Announces Select Access to International Division

·3 min read

Preferred Clientele are now able to Participate in Jarrett's Top Tier International Offering

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett Companies, a leading worldwide provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, has announced the availability of its international shipping option for select clientele. Previously, this capability was limited to specific use-cases within Jarrett, but given the internal success of the program, and the demand from their clients for access, this solution is now being offered to preferred clientele.

(PRNewsfoto/Jarrett)
(PRNewsfoto/Jarrett)

For more than twenty years, Jarrett's operations team has managed international shipments through a premium carrier network using their proactive technology platform (jShip). In 2017, Jarrett moved 99% of their operations from paper to digital and transformed the industry with adoption of artificial intelligence applications. The platform and operations teams were further enhanced by focusing on communication, visibility, and responsiveness to seamlessly flow international shipments through their partner network. The result was an offering that delivered the capabilities required by Fortune 500 shippers, but was accessible by anyone in the market, small, mid-sized, and large shippers alike.

"Two decades ago, we managed international shipments on an as needed basis," said Mike Jarrett, President & CEO of Jarrett. "Fast forward to today and you'll find that international shipping is tightly integrated with our premium offering. Clients can expect the same level of visibility, great service, fast shipments, and proactive response with their international shipments as they do with their domestic transportation."

For more information about Jarrett's formal International Division and their industry leading integrations, contact them today at https://www.gojarrett.com/contact-us.

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is a family-owned and values-based company guided by four principles: obsession with clients rather than competitors, being proactive, unrelenting integrity, and putting its people first. Jarrett is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services for manufacturing companies, wholesalers and distributors who ship or receive products globally. Jarrett helps companies optimize their complex and sometimes chaotic supply chains, saving them time and money, but most importantly to allow them to focus on the things that matter most to them. Clients depend on the backbone of our operations — JLS Routing Center and JShip Elite, a robust and proactive transportation management system (TMS) — to transform their supply chains into a predictive and responsive, strategic advantage for their business. Jarrett's service offerings are focused on Procurement, Technology, Freight Payment Services, Business Intelligence, Warehousing, and Distribution. Using these services, Jarrett clients are able to anticipate and resolve supply chain challenges, unlock operational efficiencies, and lower transportation-related costs. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Orrville, OH, Jarrett currently serves thousands of global clients, millions of shipments, and over $200  million of freight under management (FUM). Industries Jarrett serves are Chemicals, Automotive / Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing & Distributing, and Consumer Products & Goods. Additional locations for JARRETT include Cleveland, OH, and Hickory, NC, Buffalo, NY, Winston-Salem, NC, and Toronto, Canada; warehousing locations in Orrville, OH and Leola, PA; and fleet services centers located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH. JARRETT has multiple accolades including: Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (15x), 2021 Green Supply Chain Award, Food Logistics Top Green Provider (3x), and Top Workplaces Award (5x). For more information about the company, visit www.gojarrett.com.

CONTACT:
Matt Wagner
Phone 330-682-0099

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jarrett-companies-announces-select-access-to-international-division-301718122.html

SOURCE Jarrett

