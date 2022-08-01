Jasmine Extract Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 9.8% during the Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Jasmine is a popular ingredient in the preparation of many foods and beverages due to its aroma and authentic flavor and also its several health advantages

Cosmetic industry prefers use of jasmine since it helps to restore skin radiance and regulates moisture levels to prevent dryness naturally without blocking pores, which is likely to bolster growth of the global jasmine extract market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global jasmine extract market is likely to attain value of US$ 77.4 Mn in 2022. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032. The global market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 196.2 Mn by 2032. Jasmine is a popular choice in the beauty industry since it improves skin radiance and regulates moisture levels sans clogging pores. Jasmine extract skin benefits are expected to boost its uptake in the cosmetic industry. As acne-prone skin is oily, an excess of sebum is produced, which results in acne. Jasmine extract benefits, such as its role in aiding maintenance of sebum production by naturally moisturizing skin is expected to drive its demand in the forthcoming years.

Different types of jasmine extract are further utilized in aromatherapy to increase energy levels and stimulation of the brain, which results in psychological well-being. Jasmine is a popular ingredient in the production of many food and beverage items owing to its original flavor and fragrance as well as the fact that it has a number of health advantages. Besides, Jasmine extract for baking is expected to gain prominence with increasing uptake of this extract in the bakery business due to its excellent aroma and health benefits.

At 22% of the global market value, the North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. While the U.S. is expected to account for an estimated 86.7% of the regional market value, with a current market valuation of US$ 14.8 Mn.

Key Findings of Market Report

With rising consumer demand in the market, there is a growing tendency toward adding antioxidants to food products. The market demand for jasmine extract for cooking is being driven by a global trend toward eating food items containing natural and nutritious ingredients.

Since jasmine extract contains a variety of anti-oxidants, including polyphenols, catechins, and certain anti-inflammatory qualities, consumers choose it to treat many chronic conditions including arthritis. By preventing unwanted cellular oxygenation, the anti-inflammatory properties of the organic components in jasmine can aid in lowering the swelling and inflammation of joints. Catechins are also helpful in preventing cancer as they stimulate intracellular antioxidants and work with digestive enzymes to promote normal bowel movements.

Depending on nature, conventional jasmine extract is mostly consumed across the world. With a projected 1,906 metric tons in 2022, the conventional category is expected to have an about 85.2% of the market volume share.

Global Jasmine Extract Market: Growth Drivers

Depending on end use, the cosmetic and personal care category is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to have the major value share of about 39.6%, amounting to a value of around US$ 30.6 Mn in 2022.

In terms of extraction technique, the Supercritical fluid extraction (SCFE) category commands a market share of 33.5%, with an estimated overall value of US$25.9 Mn in 2022 and an estimated increase to US$66.5 Mn by 2032.

Global Jasmine Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Norex Flavours Private Limited

Ji'An ZhongXiang Natural Plants Co.,Ltd

Synthite Industries Ltd.

The Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association

Mane Kancor Ingredients Private Limited

Nature Sparsh Health Care

Global Jasmine Extract Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Extraction Method

Solvent Extraction

SCFE

End Use

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Food & Beverage Industry

Aromatherapy

Retail/Household

Distribution Channel

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

