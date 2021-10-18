U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +36.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +407.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.25
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -0.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,083.06
    +1,189.64 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Jasmine Food Corporation Gives 25,000 Bags of Rice as Appreciation for Achieving Top Rice Brand Status

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd (Jasmine Food), a leading rice brand, recently achieved the top rice brand ranking in Malaysia, according to The Nielsen Company (M) Sdn Bhd index data.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/JasmineFood_202110.shtml

Thank you for making Jasmine Malaysia&#x002019;s No.1* Rice
Thank you for making Jasmine Malaysia’s No.1* Rice
Senior Management from Jasmine Food Corporation
Senior Management from Jasmine Food Corporation
Jasmine PusaCream 400gm samples distributed at vaccination centers
Jasmine PusaCream 400gm samples distributed at vaccination centers
Bringing home some goodies from Jasmine Food Corporation
Bringing home some goodies from Jasmine Food Corporation

To celebrate this achievement, Jasmine Food will be donating 25,000 bags of rice to vaccination centres during this time of need to show appreciation to the country and consumers for helping to achieve this feat. The bags containing 400g of PusaCream rice each will be donated across five locations in Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

"This achievement is an encouragement to further enhance our trusted brand to keep providing the highest quality of our healthy rice variants. We would like to thank our valued consumers for their continued trust that has helped us to be the top rice brand," said Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation.

For over six decades, the brand has been a big player in the Malaysian rice industry by providing a large range of rice products imported from Thailand, Myanmar, China, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Australia and the United States of America.

Jasmine Food Corp has won numerous awards including the ISO Quality Management award, Superbrand awards, the prestigious brand Laureate award, and the Trusted Brand by the Readers' Digest award from 2004 to 2020.

Topping the value share

Based on the Retail Index Service for the Rice category for the 12 months ending April 2021 in Total Malaysia, Jasmine Food ranks first in value share with 19.2% for Total Malaysia in the rice category. The Nielsen Company (M) Sdn Bhd, an industry leader in global measurement and data analytics, and a trusted source for retail and measuring shopper behaviors, delivers insights to retailers and manufacturers through comprehensive data sets.

Celebrating decades of achievements

Marking the 61st anniversary, Jasmine Food will be holding special social media giveaways throughout the months of September and October to celebrate their latest achievement. Several Malaysian influencers will also be partaking in the events to share their journey with Jasmine Food.

For more information and updates, visit http://www.jasmine.com.my/ and follow Jasmine Food Corporation on Facebook.

About Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), is a leader in the distribution and marketing of rice industry in Malaysia with numerous accolades under the belt. Jasmine Food distributes rice product including fragrant rice, basmathi rice, white rice (imported and local), specialty rice, brown rice, glutinous rice and rice vermicelli nationwide delivering through a comprehensive network of dealers, including high traffic hypermarkets and supermarkets, minimarkets, and sundry shops.

SOURCE Jasmine Food

Recommended Stories

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Goldman Gets Approval to Take Control of China Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, paving the way for an aggressive expansion in the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe World’s

  • An Ohio Pension Manager Risks Running Out of Retirement Money. His Answer: Take More Risks.

    Pension managers, facing shortfalls, are turning to risky bets on private equity, private loans and real estate to plug gaps in their “leaking bucket.”

  • U.K. Pays Price for Energy Market That Anyone Could Join

    (Bloomberg) -- Setting up a gas or power supply company might sound complicated if you’re not in the energy business. In the U.K., though, all you needed was access to the internet and a package from a software company that even came with its own license from the regulator.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle

  • Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading a 'Great Reshuffle.' Here's What That Means

    From c-suite offices to factory floors, employees are insisting on higher pay, more flexible hours, enhanced benefits and better treatment. Can you describe what the “Great Reshuffle” means, as you see it?

  • U.S. Afghan Resettlements Slowed by Housing Shortage, Old Technology

    The U.S. push to resettle evacuees is set to take months longer than first expected as a measles scare, a nationwide housing shortage and paperwork delays have slowed the process.

  • 'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

    The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency.

  • One Way To Boost Your Odds Of Admission, According To The Experts

    You can improve your odds of admission to business school with extracurricular activities — especially volunteering, says Stacy Blackman Extracurricular activities, such as volunteering, can help boost your MBA admission odds. “Extracurricular activities are not ... The post One Way To Boost Your Odds Of Admission, According To The Experts appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 3 Tips to Make Your Side Hustle Work for You

    If it seems like almost everyone you know has a side hustle these days, well, you're probably not wrong. Side hustles have become more and more popular at a time when there are so many choices for finding gigs you can do independently. Here are a few tips for making the most of your side job.

  • Saks Fifth Avenue e-commerce unit aims for IPO at $6 billion valuation - WSJ

    Saks said it does not comment on rumors or speculation in a statement to Reuters. Earlier this year, Hudson's Bay Co (HBC), the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, launched the luxury department store's e-commerce segment as a separate business following investment from U.S. private equity firm Insight Partners in the online business. The deal valued the Saks e-commerce business, called Saks, at $2 billion, HBC said.

  • U.S. Is Now the Biggest Bitcoin Miner in the World. Should We Be Happy?

    The United States is now home to over 35% of the world's Bitcoin mining, according to recent data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The research shows the U.S. has now overtaken countries like China and Kazakhstan to become the world leader in Bitcoin (BTC) mining. Bitcoin mining may offer economic benefits such as tax revenues and job creation, but states will also have to make some tradeoffs to accommodate the industry's high levels of energy consumption and electrical waste.

  • The global supply chain crisis is having an impact on store shelves nationwide

    From furniture to toys, the supply chain issue may last well into the new year.

  • FDA panel concludes J & J booster is safe

    People who got the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine are one step closer to getting a booster shot after a vote Friday by an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Coal in the stocking: US retailers scramble ahead of festive season

    With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves.

  • Jay-Z group files complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, alleging it ignored abuser

    Jay-Z’s Team ROC social justice group has filed a complaint in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against the county’s Animal Services Department, alleging it has failed to take action against a resident it accuses of abusing animals.