Jasmine Food Joins MAGGI(R) Sah Malaysia Campaign to Distribute 33,000 Meal Kits to Vulnerable Families

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Jasmine Food), Malaysia's leading rice brand and 17th time Reader's Digest's Trusted Brand award holder, recently took part in MAGGI® Sah Malaysia campaign that successfully raised 50,000 MAGGI meal kits for B40 communities across Malaysia. The meal kits include essential food items distributed to vulnerable households, as part of Nestlé Malaysia's ongoing commitment to support Malaysians throughout the ongoing pandemic.

The onsite team at the Maggi Sah Malaysia campaign lending a hand in the efforts to rebuild communities, a key focus at Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Jasmine Food contributed 33,000 packs of rice supplies to complement part of the 50,000 MAGGI® meal kits distributed. Each MAGGI® meal kit contains Jasmine rice, MAGGI® 2-Minute Noodles and MAGGI® recipe mixes. Through this initiative, both Jasmine Food and NESTLE® hope to help the B40 community to prepare affordable, tasty, and balanced homecooked meals.

Food insecurity has been rising for B40 households due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship, even more so after the recent floods in December making this initiative crucial.

The MAGGI meal kits were distributed in partnership with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Empire Project, a non-governmental organisation that aids the homeless, and Uncle Kentang, who runs various community initiatives – assisting the poor and needy through food aid and transport service.

According to Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd., "Supporting initiatives like the MAGGI® meal kit distribution is synonymous with the company's commitment as one of Asia's most Trusted Brands. At Jasmine Food, we know how important it is to be a reliable community partner. Our customers trust our brand for the quality of our products, as well as our integrity and social responsibility. Therefore, we are committed to supporting initiatives that can make a difference for those in need, especially after the sudden floods."

As the market leader in Malaysia's rice industry, Jasmine Food has delivered high-grade, premium varieties of white and fragrant rice for decades. The brand also partners regularly with organizations to improve lives in the community, such as the National Blood Donation Centre, National Diabetic Association, Institute Jantung Negara, Tung Shin Hospital, and recently, MAGGI® Sah Malaysia meal kits distribution.

According to Geetha Balakrishna, Business Executive Officer, FOOD, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, "We appreciate Jasmine Food's contribution to the MAGGI® meal kits and we are grateful to be able to continue with this meaningful initiative that we kickstarted last year – to support families in need, in creating affordable, tasty homecooked meals – with the right portion of protein and vegetables added to achieve a balanced serving. Whilst we know that the road to recovery from the ongoing pandemic will not be easy, we remain committed to lending a helping hand – with more families and households needing assistance from prolonged lockdowns and the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases."

About Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), is a leader in the distribution and marketing of the rice industry in Malaysia with numerous accolades under the belt. Jasmine Food distributes imported and local rice products through a network of dealers, hypermarkets, supermarkets, minimarkets, and sundry shops.

For more information, visit http://www.jasmine.com.my/.

