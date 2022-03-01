U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,847.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.00
    -23.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.30
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.35
    +0.63 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1580
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,083.42
    +5,284.14 (+13.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.21
    +109.47 (+12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,916.97
    +390.15 (+1.47%)
     

Jasmine Food: Rediscovering the simple joys of cooking with Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop this Lunar New Year

·3 min read

The Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop offers the freshest rice produce from the season, delivering superior quality and taste for the new year delicacies.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Jasmine Food), Malaysia's leading rice company, is encouraging Malaysians to take advantage of the new crop season this Chinese New Year with Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop.

Jasmine Food: Rediscovering the simple joys of cooking with Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop this Lunar New Year
Jasmine Food: Rediscovering the simple joys of cooking with Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop this Lunar New Year

The new crop season spanning from November to March produces aromatic, plump and moist rice when cooked. Anticipating the festivities in February, Jasmine Food aims to inspire the new year cuisines, both traditional and modern dishes with the Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop.

"We want families to rediscover the simple joys of home-cooking this Lunar New Year," said Mr. Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food. "Everyone loves a bowl of fragrant rice and delicious condiments to savor with their favorite New Year specialties. We also look forward to elevating some auspicious rice-based Lunar New Year classics such as Nuo Mi Fan (sticky rice with Chinese sausages), clay pot rice, and sweet rice balls with our finest quality rice."

Jasmine Food has been focused on bringing in an incredible range of the finest quality rice to the country. The premium rice varieties are imported from select rice-growing countries, such as Thailand, Myanmar, China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, the USA, and Australia. Harvesting is only carried out once a year between October and March, making this period the best time for consumer to enjoy the freshest rice products in the market.

Meanwhile, Malaysians preparing to welcome Lunar New Year festivities in February 2022 will be able to make the most of the offerings to create classic, scrumptious home-cooking feasts for their entire family.

As the market leader in the Malaysian rice industry, Jasmine Food regularly collaborates with other industry leaders to drive product innovation. This time around, Jasmine Food is partnering with Angel Brand, a manufacturer for sauces and condiments. The household names, famed for bringing the best Malaysian home-cooked flavors to the table, team up as the new crop season arrives, with the 2022 Lunar New Year just around the corner.

"The collaboration with Angel Brand has been a very natural fit from the beginning," said he added. "With their naturally brewed sauces, bean pastes, and other traditional condiments, Angel Brand is our perfect match in creating the best flavour experience for Malaysians."

Starting on 1 January, customers purchasing any 5kg bag of Jasmine Food's rice variant such as Calfresh, Sunwhite, Moly, Pearl, and Royal Siam from Jasmine Food's e-commerce stores at Shopee or Lazada will receive one complimentary bottle of Angle Light Soy Sauce.

With several accolades under its belt including the ISO Quality Management award, Superbrand awards and the prestigious brand Laureate award, Jasmine Food is determined to ramp up celebrations with fellow Malaysians. Most recently, the brand achieved the top rice brand ranking in Malaysia, according to the Nielsen Company (M) Sdn Bhd index data.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/jasminefoodmy/.

About Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), is a leader in the distribution and marketing of rice industry in Malaysia with numerous accolades under the belt. Jasmine Food distributes rice products including fragrant rice, basmathi rice, white rice, specialty rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, and rice vermicelli through a comprehensive network of dealers nationwide.

SOURCE Jasmine Food

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Makes Two Big Menu Changes.

    The fast-food chain has been aggressive about offering new items and trying different things on its menu. Wendy's has also spent aggressively on advertising to get attention for those items and its return to offering breakfast in 2020. Wendy's took a simple approach to breakfast.

  • Great Deals for Perfect Meal Prepping

    Meal prepping isn’t just for the insanely-fit group to divvy out their grilled chicken and vegetables for the week. Meal prepping is an easy way for all of us to save time and eat healthier — regardless of our schedule and fitness goals. These appliances and gadgets will make your weekly meal prep even easier …

  • The Surprising Breakfast Jennifer Aniston Swears by in Order to Feel Full Until Lunch

    If you have a hard time staying full until lunchtime , you’re so not alone. The key to a more satisfying breakfast is...

  • Meatless & motivated: Local couple boosting Black veganism one plant-based dish at a time

    Brockton couple Tome and Valery Andrade are boosting Black veganism one plant-based dish at a time with their catering service Cabo Vegan.

  • How to Make Smoked Chicken for a Saucy, Succulent Feast

    If you’ve ever wondered how to smoke chicken that’s juicy, tender, and blue ribbon-worthy, we have some great news: Smoked chicken is not just a task for barbecue circuit pros. Whether you want to serve smoked whole chicken, smoked chicken breast, smoked chicken wings, or smoked chicken thighs, our Test Kitchen will coach you through every step of the process.

  • This Best-Selling Amazon Product Makes Cleaning Up & Disposing of Kitchen Grease a Total Breeze

    Every holiday, without fail, I find myself making dozens upon dozens of lumpia, whether it be for friends, family or coworkers. And while making the traditional Filipino egg roll appetizer is a breeze, clean-up is anything but — particularly the pan-full of grease leftover after frying them in hot oil. For years, I’ve followed my […]

  • Customers Say This Grocery Store Is Less Expensive Than Walmart

    With inflation causing grocery prices to skyrocket, there's no shame in shopping around to find the best deals. While Walmart is well known for its rollback savings and inexpensive store brands, one reporter for Business Insider decided to make a list of household staples to compare prices—and found that one grocer, in particular, is way cheaper than America's largest grocery chain.Keep reading to find out which one it was, and then, check out 6 Things You'll See at Costco This Year.The results

  • 11 Items You Should Never Store in Your Pantry

    To prolong shelf life and prevent spoilage, here are 11 foods you should keep in the refrigerator or freezer instead of the pantry.

  • What Is the ‘Corned’ in ‘Corned Beef,’ Anyway?

    Of all the adjectives in the world, “corned” may be the best. It’s an unusual state of being in the sense that it’s only applicable to beef. After all, you don’t hear about a “corned” drumstick or a “corned” candy cane. You don’t soak your kid brother in brine and scream “YA GOT CORNED, FOOL!” You’ll never see a surgeon hang her head, gesture to a patient sadly and proclaim, “I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do. He’s been corned.” Part of that may be due to the origins of the term “corned,” whi

  • Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?

    Grocery prices are soaring and, regardless of the impact of inflation, few of us are seeing our paychecks get any fatter. So the pressure is on to make the most of our money. This means resisting...

  • Move Over Whopper, Burger King Tries Something Different

    Big chains like Restaurant Brands International's Burger King and McDonald's generally have to pretend as if they care about their customer's well being and those same customers do as well. The reality is that people visit a McDonald's or a Burger King looking for indulgence. Everyone understands this, but fast-food chains still face enormous pressure to offer healthier choices, even if history shows people don't want them.

  • These 3-ingredient keto recipes from TikTok will hit the spot

    Get your keto on with these easy recipes.

  • Healthy Snack Strategies for People Over 50

    Tips for turning between-meal bites into nutritional powerhousesBy Sally WadykaLess than 20 percent of people 55 and older snack every day, according to market research firm Mintel. But the scien...

  • Can cutting down on meat really lower your cancer risk?

    New research has shown that a vegetarian, or pescatarian, diet lowers the risk of chronic disease by as much as 14%, writes Cody Watling

  • Woman sparks debate after revealing she’s ‘terrified’ to order Starbucks drink because of TikTok baristas

    ‘They can quit their jobs if they hate it that much,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Winter

    When the weather turns colder, you may be more inclined to cook at home and are likely craving warm, cozy comfort foods. Fortunately, Costco carries many of the grocery essentials you need to get...

  • 17 Easy Pistachio Snacks You Can Prep in 20 Minutes or Less

    There's never a bad time to whip up a few snacks featuring pistachios, the colorful and heart-healthy nut. Often called the "happy nut" due to its cracked shell resembling a smile, pistachios are undeniably tasty and full of healthful properties—like plant-based protein and fiber. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.

  • Meet Parrishon Hardgraves and Kandy Burnett, Wichita’s Vegan Crew

    Two lifelong friends are on the verge of taking the next steps to grow their vegan food businesses.

  • Lovina cherishes time spent with the grandchildren

    Lovina has had a busy and joyful week of spending time with her grandchildren, the newest being nine-day-old Andrea.

  • This Is Everything Gold Medalist Erin Jackson, 29, Eats In A Day

    Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson, 29, won a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Here's what she eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner: