Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management Supports UNICEF's Mission for Child Survival

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management, a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, are proud to support UNICEF's worldwide efforts to help children in extreme need. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) remains dedicated to giving all children a chance at a healthy life by providing services for healthcare, immunization, clean water, education, and other essentials. Additional organizational tenants include child survival, education, and emergency relief efforts designed to save lives.

UNICEF's work spans over 190 countries and strives to protect children in areas of conflict. Most recently, UNICEF's efforts have spread throughout Ukraine as conditions for residents and refugees worsen in light of current events. Child protection remains at the forefront of all UNICEF operations, which are fueled in large part by charitable donations like those made by Colbeck Capital Management. Donations are a lifeblood of the organization, of which less than three percent goes toward administrative costs, allowing donors and volunteers to make a direct impact on outcomes for children the world over.

With the worsening crisis in the Ukraine and the surrounding countries impacted by an influx of refugees, UNICEF is increasing efforts to deliver essential care in the region. Emergency interventions have included the transport of potable water to affected regions, delivery of health and hygiene supplies, and the provision of psychosocial care for those affected by the trauma of conflict and disaster.

Through UNICEF's efforts, lifesaving interventions are deployed across the globe along, with efforts to decrease child mortality dropping this critical rate by 60 percent since 1990. To this end, UNICEF collaborates with a number of global organizations to support early childhood and adolescent programs designed around essential needs including responding to outbreaks, bolstering health systems, and delivering emergency relief wherever needed.

About The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, defend their rights and help them reach their full potential — from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF USA's Impact Fund for Children provides opportunities for social impact investors seeking to make a difference in the survival and development of children.

Learn more about how you can support UNICEF here - https://www.unicefusa.org/

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

