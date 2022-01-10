U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.52
    -87.51 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,694.45
    -537.21 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,553.74
    -382.16 (-2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.44
    -40.37 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.57
    -0.33 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1130
    -0.4370 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,837.97
    -722.29 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.66
    -84.56 (-8.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.47
    -49.81 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Supports NewYork-Presbyterian's Mission to Provide Quality Healthcare

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management and Jason and Anita Colodne, proudly support NewYork-Presbyterian's mission for quality healthcare as well as their work with the Weill Cornell Hypertension Center. Every patient at NewYork-Presbyterian receives world-class and compassionate care. Colbeck Capital Management supports the life-saving efforts at NewYork-Presbyterian and the medical professionals that make a positive difference in people's lives every day.

(PRNewsfoto/Colbeck Capital Management)
(PRNewsfoto/Colbeck Capital Management)

Last year, more than two million people came to NewYork-Presbyterian for help. Through donations, NewYork-Presbyterian can attract and retain the best physicians and surgeons and provide state-of-the-art technology and tools that save lives. Many of the innovations first created at NewYork-Presbyterian serve as models for providing best-in-class medical treatment and help raise the standard of quality healthcare in communities around the world.

Founded in January 1998 with the merger of New York Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital, the roots of NewYork-Presbyterian go back to 1771 when New York Hospital was first chartered. NewYork-Presbyterian is a nonprofit, academic medical center and is building the future of medicine with three current campaigns:

  • The NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborn, a state-of-the-art facility designed for the healthcare of pregnant women and newborns.

  • The Dalio Center for Health Justice, focused on reducing health disparities that are disproportionately affecting communities of color

  • The NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Center for Community Health (CCH), the largest ambulatory care facility in Brooklyn.

Jason and Anita Colodne are supporters of NewYork-Presbyterian. During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the Weill Cornell Hypertension team at NewYork-Presbyterian worked to address hypertension related to COVID-19 and collaborated with scientists at Weill Cornell who developed a rapid, saliva test to diagnose COVID-19. This research helped the hospital to continue to provide clinical care throughout the pandemic.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic health care delivery systems, dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care and service to patients in the New York metropolitan area, nationally, and throughout the globe.

In collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research, and innovative, patient-centered clinical care. Contributions can be made out to Hypertension Center Research, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine. NewYork Presbyterian and Weill Cornell 501 C3 organizations, and contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principalshave extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

About Jason Colodne

Jason Colodne co-founded Colbeck as a Managing Partner in 2009. Mr. Colodne is the senior transaction partner at Colbeck and oversees all aspects of investment execution and portfolio management.

Mr. Colodne's special situations investment experience runs over two decades. Mr. Colodne joined Goldman Sachs after gaining distressed investment and investment banking experience at UBS and Bear Stearns. Mr. Colodne became the Head of Proprietary Distressed Investing and Hybrid Lending at Goldman Sachs before launching Strategic Finance at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Colodne was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and founder of the division.

Mr. Colodne has held board seats on multiple portfolio companies and participated in numerous restructuring steering committees. Mr. Colodne is a member of the Young Professionals Organization-Metro New York (YPO), is a Board member of the Centurion Foundation, and a Committee member at the Children's Tumor Foundation. Mr. Colodne is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jason-colodne-and-colbeck-capital-supports-newyork-presbyterians-mission-to-provide-quality-healthcare-301457273.html

SOURCE Colbeck Capital Management

Recommended Stories

  • Ferrari unveils new organisation and top team to face electrification challenge

    Ferrari on Monday unveiled a new organisation and leadership changes to help it streamline processes, in the first major move by the sportscar maker's new chief executive as the company embraces electrification. Benedetto Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO role in September with a task to drive Ferrari into a new era of cleaner, quieter and interconnected mobility. The new structure, designed to sharpen Ferrari's technology focus and product exclusivity, will see more key operations segments directly report to the CEO, including "Product Development and Research & Development", "Digital & Data" and "Technologies & Infrastructures", the company said.

  • Linamar & the Hasenfratz Family Announce the Passing of Founder Frank Hasenfratz

    It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors of Linamar Corporation announces the passing of the Company's Founder, beloved leader and long-time Executive Chairman, Frank Hasenfratz. Mr. Hasenfratz passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 86 years old. The Corporation and its 26,000 employees extend their deepest sympathies to the Hasenfratz, Newton and Stoddart families for their loss.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AerSale Corporation's (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AerSale Corporation ( NASDAQ:ASLE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Media Moves 2022: Leadership changes at Fast Company Owner

    A roundup of who’s been hired, fired or maybe just jumped ship in media land over the past few weeks.

  • Business notebook: Texas National Bank names new president/CEO

    Abilene and area business announcements for Jan. 9, 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Warburg-backed Navitas agrees to sale to Enterprise Products Partners

    Navitas Midstream Partners Holdings LLC ("Navitas"), a pipeline company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, said Monday it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners LP for $3.25 billion in an all-cash deal. Warburg Pincus managing director Peter Kagan praised the company, pointing to the addition of about 750 miles of new pipeline "during a difficult time for the industry." Navitas founders R. Bruce Northcutt, Bryan Neskora and Jim Wade previously sold C

  • NFT marketplace LooksRare goes live and lays down gauntlet for OpenSea

    Newcomer NFT marketplace LooksRare has launched today, during another week of massive volume within the non-fungible-token space.

  • Chip Boom Helps Taiwan Semiconductor Post December Sales Jump

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing said Monday that revenue in December jumped by more than 32% over the same month of 2020, as the recovery boosted global demand for the company’s chips while supply bottlenecks pushed prices higher. Sales in the last month of the year amounted to NT$155.38 billion ($5.6 billion), while revenue for the whole year increased to $57.4 billion, the company (ticker: TSMC) said in a release. It will post quarterly earnings on Thursday.

  • Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows

    The dollar ticked up on Monday amid bets that U.S. inflation will bolster the case for higher interest rates, while the European Central Bank's dovish stance on rising prices weighed on the euro. But analysts said better-than-expected unemployment numbers and U.S. inflation figures, which are expected to show headline CPI at a red-hot 7% year-on-year on Wednesday, make a case for interest rates to rise sooner rather than later. Investors will be waiting for clues from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard who will testify before Senate committees this week.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir

  • Las Vegas Sands Cut to Underperform Amid Macau Headwinds. Shares Lose About 5%.

    In a note Monday about casino stocks, BofA Securities observed that for Las Vegas Sands it expects “a continued tough path for Macau amid the 3 C’s risks: COVID, concession and crackdown.”

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Cub Foods owner UNFI once planned to sell chain; not anymore

    When United Natural Foods Inc. acquired Cub Foods as part of its acquisition of Supervalu, the company indicated it wasn't interested in staying in the retail business. Here's what's changed since then.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms in Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • Some Wall Street banks see four U.S. interest rate hikes this year

    The Wall Street bank earlier predicted the Fed would raise rates in March, June and September, but now expects another hike in December. Goldman Sachs' predicted rate is only modestly above market expectations for 2022, "but the gap grows significantly in subsequent years," chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note published on Sunday. Fed officials said last month the U.S. labor market was "very tight" and might need the central bank to raise rates sooner than expected but also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation, minutes from its December meeting showed last week, driving traders to price in a roughly 80% chance of a rate hike in March.

  • Bitcoin price tests $40,000, ethereum hovers near $3,000 level again

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are tumbling in an ugly start to the year for digital assets.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • Silicon Valley Bank eyes more sustainable loan financings

    Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SBV Financial Group said Monday it plans to provide $5 billion or more by 2027 in loans, investments and other financings for 10 types of sustainable practices. The bank also plans to become carbon neutral by 2025. The business types targeted by the bank's climate tech and sustainability and project finance practices includes circular economy, climate resilience, energy efficiency and demand management, green buildings, renewable energy and energy storage, sustaina

  • Israel's One Zero Digital Bank gains full licence

    One Zero Digital Bank has received final regulatory approval for a full banking licence, the Bank of Israel said on Monday, becoming the first new Israeli bank in 43 years. Having gained a restricted licence in December 2019, One Zero operated on a trial basis initially but has now met all criteria, including raising the necessary capital. One Zero's status is now the same as all the other banks in Israel, supervised by the Bank of Israel’s Banking Supervision Department to ensure its stability and to protect the money of its depositors, the Bank of Israel said.