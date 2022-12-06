Jason Ediger Named Chief Marketing Officer at Newsela

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Newsela announced that Jason Ediger, Interim CMO and Senior Vice President of Solution Marketing & Brand Experience at Newsela, has been named Chief Marketing Officer.

Ediger has nearly three decades of experience in EdTech, leading at the intersection of teaching and learning, curriculum and product development, and marketing. He joined Newsela earlier this year from Discovery Education where he was CMO, following 15 years at Apple helping build and lead Apple Education's marketing strategy. Beyond his extensive tech experience, Jason spent nine years in the classroom teaching eighth grade, where he was named "Teacher of the Year" and developed the first education technology plan for his school district.

"Jason has skillfully led our marketing efforts in his time as Interim CMO and we are eager to see how his creative leadership will elevate Newsela's products in the years to come," said Matthew Gross, founder and CEO of Newsela. "His experience, from teaching in the classroom to trailblazing education initiatives at top tech companies, makes him the perfect person to lead our marketing strategy."

"Over the last ten years I have watched Newsela completely transform instructional materials in the classroom," said Jason Ediger, Chief Marketing Officer at Newsela. "I'm excited to now be part of that transformation and continue to tell the story of how we're creating products that save teachers time, meet their needs, and create engaging learning experiences for all students."

Jason's new role on Newsela's executive leadership team is effective immediately.

About Newsela

Newsela takes authentic, real world content from trusted sources and makes it instruction ready for K-12 classrooms. Each text is published at five reading levels, so content is accessible to every learner. Today, over 3.3 million teachers and 40 million students have registered with Newsela for content that's personalized to student interests, accessible to everyone, aligned to instructional standards, and attached to activities and reporting that hold teachers accountable for instruction and students accountable for their work. With over 15,000 texts on our platform and 10 new texts published every day across 20+ genres, Newsela enables educators to go deep on any subject they choose.

For more information about Newsela or to join the team, visit newsela.com.

Press Contact: Hilary Lyons, hilary.lyons@newsela.com , (917) 267-2436

