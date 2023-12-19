Jason Mayden Returns to Jordan Brand as Its Chief Design Officer

Jason Mayden got his start in the footwear industry with Jordan Brand. After nearly a decade apart, Mayden has returned as its chief design officer.

“I’m filled with gratitude to announce my return to @jumpman23 as the Chief Design Officer,” Mayden wrote Tuesday on his personal Instagram account. Jordan Brand has confirmed the hiring of Mayden with FN.

More from Footwear News

Mayden’s post continued, “It’s been an incredible 23-year journey since starting as the brand’s very first design intern. Reflecting on the path that’s brought me here is truly awe-inspiring. Thinking back to my childhood dreams growing up on the Southside of Chicago, it’s surreal to see them materialize. We’ve come way too far, there’s no stopping us now. For those navigating tough times, hold onto hope. A wise homie once said, ‘nice guys don’t finish last, they outlast.'”

Starting in 2001, Mayden spent nearly 14 years at Nike Inc., ending his first stint with the company in 2014 as senior global design director of Jordan Brand.

In the years since, Mayden has launched companies and held leadership roles with footwear and fashion industry giants. Most notably, he founded a children’s footwear brand, Super Heroic, in 2017. Also in 2017, Mayden founded the design collective Trillicon Valley, and also served as its creative director. And in 2020, Mayden joined Fear of God Athletics and served as its president for two years, ending his time with the brand in late 2022.

Mayden’s resume also includes serving as designer-in-residence at Accel; adjunct professor and media designer at Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford (d.school); and distinguished visiting lecturer in product innovation at USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy.

Best of Footwear News