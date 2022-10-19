U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Jason Salmon, Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange Real Estate Investment Expert, Promoted to Executive Vice Presdient and Managing Director with Kay Properties and Investments

·3 min read

Salmon is a 24 year commercial real estate investment veteran, and heads up the firm's New York City Office where he helped the firm place a record $610 million in equity from accredited investors in 2021

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties and Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange real estate investment marketplaces at www.kpi1031.com, announced today that Jason Salmon has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and managing director for the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm.

Kay Properties Delaware Statutory Trust and 1031 Exchange Expert, Jason Salmon Invited to Speak During New Jersey Real Estate Capital Markets Conference
Kay Properties Delaware Statutory Trust and 1031 Exchange Expert, Jason Salmon Invited to Speak During New Jersey Real Estate Capital Markets Conference

Salmon brings more than two decades of commercial real estate and financial advisory experience to Kay Properties and Investments. Currently, he anchors the Kay Properties New York City office where he assists high-net-worth accredited investors with their 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investment strategies. As a recognzied real estate analyst, Salmon also helps his clients identify potential real estate investment opportunities across multiple asset class sectors via the Kay Properties kpi1031.com marketplace, and creates detailed solutions that align with investor's long-term goals and risk tolerances.

"Jason is simply one of the most knowledgeable real estate professionals currently operating in the 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investment space today. One of Jason's gifts is his ability to thoroughly understand each client's unique situation, risk tolerance, and long-term investment goals, and then be able to navigate an efficient solution for each client's 1031 Exchange. Jason has been key member of the Kay Properties team helping the firm achieve year-after-year of record results in equity placements for accredited investors," said Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties and Investments.

Prior to joining Kay Properties, Salmon served as Director of the 1031 Exchange program at a real estate asset management, private equity and venture capital firm providing DST offerings, joint ventures, custom portfolios, and a private REIT for institutional and high-net-worth investors. In addition, he oversaw the research for office, retail, industrial, and ulti-family markets nationwide for Reis, the New York City-ased data and analytics company.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com 

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have nearly 400 years of real estate experience, licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in more than $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contact: vincent.aviani@kpi1031.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jason-salmon-delaware-statutory-trust-1031-exchange-real-estate-investment-expert-promoted-to-executive-vice-presdient-and-managing-director-with-kay-properties-and-investments-301653015.html

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments

