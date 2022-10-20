U.S. markets closed

Jasper Mining Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Name Change to "Tuktu Resources Ltd."

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (formerly Jasper Mining Corporation) ("Tuktu" or the "Company") (TSXV: JSP) is pleased to announce that all matters put before its shareholders were approved at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

Approvals included changing the Company's name from "Jasper Mining Corporation" to "Tuktu Resources Ltd." (the "Name Change"), which proposed Name Change was first announced in the Company's news release dated July 15, 2022. Significant shareholder support for the Name Change was received with 100.00% of the shares voted at the Meeting in favour of this resolution. The remainder of the voting results on all other matters are provided below.

Following completion of the Meeting, the Company has filed all necessary documents with the Alberta Corporation Registry to complete the Name Change. In connection with the Name Change, the Company has reserved the stock trading symbol "TUK" and trading under the new symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is expected to occur on October 28, 2022. No action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders with respect to this corporate name change.

Voting Results from the Meeting:

  1. The following five individuals were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tuktu to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee


Votes For (%)


Tim de Freitas


34,252,985 (100.00 %)


Robert Dales


34,252,985 (100.00 %)


Gordon Dixon, K.C.          


34,254,485 (100.00 %)


William Guinan


34,254,485 (100.00 %)


Natalie Sweet


34,254,485 (100.00 %)


 

  1. Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

  2. Shareholders approved the Company's amended and restated share option plan.

  3. Disinterested shareholders ratified and approved the grant of an aggregate of 5,050,000 options to certain directors and officers of the Company.

  4. Disinterested shareholders ratified and approved the grant of an aggregate of 80,094 options to a director of the Company which exceeded the individual grant limits pursuant to Policy 4.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

  5. Shareholders approved the repeal of the Company's current by-laws and the adoption of new by-laws.

  6. Shareholders approved the Name Change. 

  7. Shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's articles to add a provision to allow for the appointment between annual general meetings of up to 1/3 of the number of directors who held office at the expiration of the last annual meeting.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is an Alberta corporation whose common shares are currently listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "JSP".

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

