Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

There’s more than one way you can quickly grow your money besides working. According to money expert Jaspreet Singh’s YouTube video, you can grow $10,000 to $100,000 using five different methods.

These five strategies will help you grow $10,000 to $100,000 in three years.

1. Save

You can save your way to $100,000.

Singh cites statistics from the Federal Reserve, which state the average American is saving just under 5% of their income. Those who are able to save 10% of their income are saving double compared to the average American and are able to put $7,100 into their savings each year.

One advantage Americans have today they did not have a few years ago are high-interest savings accounts. If you’re saving $10,000 a year and have an additional $7,100 you can put into savings, Singh said if you can put this money into a high-yield savings account with a 4% interest rate, it will take you 10 years to grow the money into $100,000.

Is this more time than the three year timeline? Yes, but it’s also the lowest risk option of the five strategies.

2. Passively Invest

When you passively invest, Singh said you take the $10,000 and put this money to work. Some passive investments include using the money as a down payment on a rental property or investing in the stock market. As you make more money through passive investments, Singh said you will keep investing more money.

The biggest difference between saving money and passively investing is risk. Because you’re investing in the stock market, there’s a chance your money could go down. There’s also the expectation of a higher reward when investing compared to keeping your money in the bank.

Singh uses the example of putting $10,000 and an additional $7,100 into the market. If the historical stock market return is 7% a year, it will take eight years to grow your money from $10,000 to $100,000.

3. Invest $10k Into Your Income

Investing $10,000 into your income, Singh said, means investing in new skills and education that can help you earn more money. Investing in your education can lead to 20% to 500% returns.

When investing in your income, Singh recommends asking yourself if you can invest money someplace to learn how to do something faster or learn how to earn more money to lower the skills process and start to make this money sooner. The more money you make, the more you can save or invest it to reach $100,000.

4. Invest in an Active Asset

Putting money into an active asset means investing your money and your time. Singh said investing money into the stock market is more of a passive investment. Putting money into an active investment, such as buying a small business, means you’re putting your money into it and you’re working to grow the company.

If you’re working in or on this business, Singh said your goal is to grow the profit. As an example, Singh said to imagine you used $10,000 to buy a business worth $100,000 that has a 30% profit margin. This means you, as the owner, would get $30,000 as profit at the end of the year. However, if you take this $30,000 profit and decide to turn into $60,000 at the end of the year, you’ll have more money to save, invest or invest in your income to get to $100,000.

It will also increase the value of your equity in the business. Singh explained if the $30,000 profit in the business was worth a $100,000 business, a $60,000 profit means, in theory, the business should be worth $200,000.

The main thing to keep in mind when investing in an active asset, like a business, is you don’t want to go out and buy yourself a job. Singh said you want to grow the business and its presence.

5. High Risk, High Reward Game

This model isn’t one Singh said he has experience in. A high risk, high reward game refers to investing in speculative assets like meme stock or cryptocurrency.

While the get rich quick model can make you a lot of money, you can lose a lot of money just as fast. Singh’s warning to everyone who wants to get rich fast is that some people will succeed, but you are not likely to. Is it worth it to keep trying the high risk, high reward model, or try something else that has higher returns but takes a little bit more time?

Singh said to ask yourself if you can follow the path of people who have become successful. These people didn’t get there by gambling or following a get rich quick scheme. They got there because they consistently invested, grew their income and built their business.

Ask yourself which is the right option for you and if you’re willing to do what it takes to become wealthy.

