Javid in running to be chairman of Standard Chartered

Sir Sajid has reportedly been approached about leading the London-listed bank

Sir Sajid Javid is among the potential candidates to become the next chairman of Standard Chartered.

The former Chancellor has reportedly been approached about leading the London-listed bank when its chairman José Viñals steps down.

Headhunter Spencer Stuart has been tasked with sounding out a range of senior bankers and City grandees for the position.

Sir Sajid, who also served as the health secretary in Boris Johnson’s government, has already confirmed he will not stand at the next general election, which is expected to be held later this year.

The Conservative MP has not ruled out taking a senior position in the financial sector once he leaves Parliament, as first reported by the Financial Times.

Before his career in politics, Sir Sajid held roles at both Chase Manhattan Bank, now part of Wall Street titan JP Morgan, and Deutsche Bank.

He made a return to banking in 2020 after being hired as a senior advisor to JP Morgan, although he stepped down the following year after being appointed Health Secretary.

The search for Mr Viñals’ successor comes as the Standard Chartered chair approaches the end of the lender’s nine-year limit for independent directors.

Standard Chartered chairman José Viñals is approaching the end of the lender’s nine-year limit for independent directors - Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Mr Viñals, former deputy governor of the Bank of Spain and an IMF executive, joined Standard Chartered as chairman in 2016.

His replacement will be tasked with boosting Standard Chartered’s share price after the Asia-focused bank has been hit by China’s property crisis.

The new chairman is also expected to oversee the succession process for chief executive Bill Winters, who has spearheaded efforts to boost profitability and narrow losses.

Standard Chartered shares have halved since Mr Winters took the helm in 2015, with the bank now valued at nearly £16bn.

Other potential candidates approached by Spencer Stuart reportedly include former HSBC finance chief Iain Mackay, former Barclays finance director Tushar Morzaria, and Sir Charles Roxburgh, former second permanent secretary to the Treasury.

A Standard Chartered spokesman said: “The Board (and nominating committee) regularly reviews succession planning and has oversight of detailed plans, including the process of external market mapping of key Board and senior management roles.”

Sir Sajid was contacted for comment.

