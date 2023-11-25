Javier del Ser Perez Bought 1.1% More Shares In Steppe Cement

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Javier del Ser Perez, the CEO & Executive Director of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) recently shelled out UK£45k to buy stock, at UK£0.22 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Steppe Cement Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Javier del Ser Perez was the biggest purchase of Steppe Cement shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.23. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Steppe Cement share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Javier del Ser Perez.

Javier del Ser Perez purchased 360.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£0.23. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Steppe Cement

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Steppe Cement insiders own 57% of the company, worth about UK£29m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Steppe Cement Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Steppe Cement. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Steppe Cement has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

