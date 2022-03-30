Javier Jimenez Named CEO of Memphis-Based HWA International Software Company

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Javier Jimenez has been named CEO of HWA International Inc., a leader in trust accounting software that addresses the reporting and regulatory complexities of trust administration. The appointment follows HWA's acquisition by Banyan Software, a company that focuses on acquiring and growing great enterprise software businesses.

"HWA will continue to provide reliable, innovative, and flexible software solutions for efficient portfolio management and trust operations with exceptional personal client service," said Jimenez. He went on to say, "In addition, we want to be recognized as a leading provider of the most comprehensive suite of versatile and innovative fintech solutions."

Jimenez joins HWA from Lowery Consulting in Atlanta, where he was Chief Executive Officer. He also previously served as President of HolistiCyber Inc. in New York, where he spearheaded operations and functional enhancements to reflect a significant increase in new customer acquisitions, revenue, and contract renewals within one year. Before that, he was Chief Executive Officer Americas at Magic Software Enterprises in Laguna Hills, California. During his tenure, he helped increase revenues, decrease operating expenses, and increase profits by nearly 50% while increasing name and brand recognition throughout the United States.

HWA International has been a recognized leader in providing trust accounting software to bank trust departments, self-directed IRA shops, not-for-profit foundations, single- and multi-family offices, colleges/universities, religious organizations, independent trust companies, guardianships, special needs trust offices, law firms, and CPAs since 1977.

Under Jimenez's leadership, HWA is in the process of transforming itself to become a leading provider of software solutions for the financial services industry. The process involves extending HWA's core products while preserving and enhancing their proven value in the marketplace. The goal is to sustain HWA's unique values and core competencies while unleashing the full potential of the organization.

Central to HWA is its TNET software, a robust core system that can handle all basic trust and fund accounting functionality needed by most installations. TNET offers a wide variety of add-on modules that can provide additional capabilities according to a company's needs. As requirements change, more modules can be added. Smaller offices, startups, and de novos, which may not need a robust core system such as TNET, can benefit from HWA's TNET Lite, which is a slimmer version of the software and includes all the core functions of TNET.

HWA's portfolio also includes TRUSTprocessor (TP), a general ledger-based trust and fund software solution ideally suited for foundations (especially for Charitable Remainder Trust, gift annuity, and pooled fund processing) and family offices.

"One of the reasons I joined Banyan and HWA is that Banyan is on a mission to acquire, build and grow great software businesses all over the world. Banyan does this by investing in people and talent and keeping existing teams in place, allowing businesses to continue to operate independently", Jimenez said. In addition, Banyan supports its businesses, and CEOs in particular, with shared services and expertise.

About HWA International Inc.

HWA International Inc. provides a comprehensive, versatile, and innovative trust accounting system that simplifies the complexities of administering a trust's varying asset classes, regulatory / tax compliance, income accounting, and customer reporting. HWA offers a general ledger and transaction-based solution with their Trustprocessor and TNET products. HWA also automates the front office with trust-specific CRM and workflow management, Reg 9, and Admin review. For more information, please visit https://www.hwainternational.com/.

