Javier Milei begins economic ‘shock therapy’ by halving value of Argentinian peso

Argentina is cutting the value of its currency in half as new president Javier Milei launches his promised programme of radical reforms to revive the economy.

The official exchange rate will be slashed from 366.5 pesos to the dollar to 800, economy minister Luis Caputo said, while energy subsidies will be cut back and the number of government ministries will be halved.

Spending on transport, social security and pensions is also being cut, while regions will receive less money from Buenos Aires.

Mr Caputo said: “There is no more money. If we continue as we are, we are inevitably heading toward hyperinflation. Our mission is to avoid a catastrophe.”

The peso devaluation and government spending cuts are part of the first wave of policy announcements from Mr Milei, who was elected in November.

Mr Milei has pledged to end the country’s inflation crisis and get the Argentinian economy back on a safer footing through a series of “shock therapy” reforms.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said: “I welcome the decisive measures announced by President Milei and his economic team to address Argentina’s significant economic challenges.”

In a post on Twitter, she called the changes “an important step toward restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s economic potential”.

Mr Milei’s victory in the presidential election came as a surprise. He was seen as a fringe figure before the vote as a result of his flamboyant style, which saw him routinely posed with a chainsaw in the election campaign to show his dedication to cutting back the size of the state.

The Right-wing economist’s victory came against a backdrop of a sustained economic crisis in Argentina, which has seen inflation soar to more than 140pc.

Mr Caputo said the new administration wanted to tackle the country’s “addiction” to debt.

Argentina is the world’s biggest borrower from the IMF, accounting for more than one-quarter of all the funds loaned out by the global watchdog. Argentina routinely defaults on its debts, including in 2020.

Mr Caputo said: “We’re here to solve this problem at the root. For this we need to solve our addiction to a fiscal deficit.”

Sergio Armella, economist at Goldman Sachs, said the exchange rate was “highly overvalued”.

Even before the announcement, the currency had already fallen by more than half so far this year. Measures including rationing of dollars had failed to stem the peso’s crash.

Mr Armella said: “A significantly more competitive exchange rate should allow the central bank to accumulate international reserves that currently stand at critical levels.

“While further details on the measures announced by Mr Caputo are yet to be known, our first impression of the announcement is positive.”

He wrote in a note: “Fiscal profligacy is the root of Argentina’s macroeconomic problems and moving swiftly with the fiscal adjustment is most important. We acknowledge, however, that some of the announced policies remain vague and many lacked quantitative details.”

The economist warned that the economic crisis may get worse before it gets better. A weaker currency will make imports more expensive and Mr Armella said inflation was “likely to accelerate in the coming months”.

