JAVO BEVERAGE COMPANY CONCENTRATES ON CONVENIENCE WITH COLD ESPRESSO CONCENTRATE AT NACS BOOTH # 4508, OCT. 1 - 4, 2022

·2 min read

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From cold brew coffee, iced lattes and nitro iced teas to frozen frappes and energy lemonade, Javo Beverage Company is helping convenience stores capitalize on the sustained interest in the nearly $1B cold brew market, at booth #4508 at the National Association of Convenience Stores annual convention.

Javo Beverage Company Logo

Javo is known for its authentic cold brew coffee concentrates that deliver premium quality with a smooth taste profile. Now, Javo is disrupting the cold brew market with their Peruvian Cold Espresso Concentrate, a hand mix liquid espresso coffee concentrate made with 100% Peruvian Arabica coffee. One ounce is equivalent to an espresso shot. This allows for the ease and convenience of handcrafting authentic hot and cold espresso-based beverages, desserts and even sauces without the need for an espresso machine.

"Our Cold Espresso Concentrate is currently being used by customers to make frappes, shakes, and traditional iced espresso-based drinks; however, the application possibilities go beyond beverages. Our Cold Espresso Concentrate can be used in any recipe that calls for espresso. It empowers convenience store operators to capitalize on the popularity and margin boosting potential of cold brew while attracting younger consumers," said Chris Johnson, Executive Vice President, Javo Beverage Company.

According to Mintel, younger consumers, especially Gen Z and Millenials, are drawn to cold brew and enjoy it throughout the day for its flavor and energy boost and believe it to be more convenient than hot coffee. Furthermore, 60 percent of consumers agree that cold brew is worth paying more for than iced coffee.

Recent earnings reports of some leading national coffee chains reveal that cold coffee dominates sales versus hot coffee at almost 80 percent share, and with only 10 percent total foodservice menu penetration of cold brew coffee, there is plenty of room for convenience stores to increase their sales and profitability.

About Javo Beverage Company

Founded in 2001, Javo is an extraction company that uses a proprietary process to produce fresh, clean-labeled coffee, tea, and botanical extracts for the food and beverage industry. Our Master Extractors use clean ingredients to craft products for global and emerging brands. In addition to Javo-branded products, we offer private label and custom product development solutions. Our production facilities located in Vista, Calif., and Indianapolis, Ind., are Safe Quality Foods (SQF), QAI Organic, and kosher certified. For more information, please visit www.javobeverage.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/javo-beverage-company-concentrates-on-convenience-with-cold-espresso-concentrate-at-nacs-booth--4508-oct-1---4-2022-301636053.html

SOURCE Javo Beverage Company

