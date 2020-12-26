U.S. markets closed

JAXA shows the sub-surface samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Shortly after Japan's Hayabusa2 probe returned to Earth, JAXA showed off some of the samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu. Those rocks came from the “A” chamber of the probe’s sample capsule, which means they were collected during the mission’s first touchdown in February 2019. Now, JAXA has released photos showing the contents of the capsule’s “C” chamber, which it opened on December 21st.

In JAXA’s tweet, it said the agency opened both chambers “B” and “C.” The “B” chamber is empty since it wasn’t used for collection, but the “C” chamber was used to collect samples during Hayabusa2’s second touchdown in July 2019. JAXA fired an explosive into the asteroid before the second touchdown to create a crater and be able to gather samples from deeper underground. Scientists are hoping that the subsurface samples can offer more clues about the solar system’s formation and early period, since they hadn’t been exposed to the hash environment of space.

JAXA says the largest particles in chamber “C” were about a centimeter in size. If you take a look at the photos, the agency marked one of the particles as “人工物” or “artificial object.” It has yet to confirm where that object came from, but JAXA believes it could be “aluminum separated from the sampler horn” when it used an explosive on asteroid Ryugu’s surface.

  • Do record-low interest rates justify the stock market’s overvaluation? Here’s the answer

    The stock market is even more overvalued today than it was a month ago. The table, below, summarizes these indicators’ latest readings and where they stand in a historical context. Since most of these indicators a month ago were already indicating that the market was more overvalued than at any time in recent U.S. history, this month’s update hardly seems noteworthy.

  • 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Take a deep breath, get ready, the New Year is just around the corner, and while we’re all ready to celebrate – just on principle, because getting out of 2020 is reason enough for joy – let’s also take stock of where we are and where we’re headed.There’s a growing sense of optimism, engendered by the availability of COVID vaccines and the potential they give for a return to normal on Main Streets around the country. Finally, a chance that the lockdown and social distancing regimes truly are going to end, and in the near-term. There is a real chance that, by the end of a 2021, John Q. Public may be getting back on his feet.Combine that with Wall Street’s current ebullience, as stock markets trade at or near their all-time high levels, and we are looking at the prospect of a banner year. A return to grass roots normalcy will be great – but we also have the prospect of an overall rising market. Writing from JPMorgan, chief US equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes, “Equities are facing one of the best backdrops in years. Risks relating to global trade tensions, political uncertainty, and the pandemic, will be going away. At the same time, liquidity conditions remain extremely supportive, and there’s an extremely favorable interest-rate environment. That’s a Goldilocks environment for risky assets.”Lakos-Bujas doesn’t shy away from quantifying his optimism. He is predicting as much as 19% gains for the S&P 500, saying that the index will hit 4,000 in the early part of 2021 and reach as high as 4,400 in the later part of the year. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPM’s cadre of stock analysts are pounding the table on three stocks that look especially compelling. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about.Sotera Health (SHC)Sotera Health occupies a unique niche in the healthcare industry, offering, through its subsidiaries, a range of safety-oriented support businesses for healthcare providers. These services include sterilization procedures, lab testing, and advisory services – and their importance is immediately clear. Sotera boasts over 5,800 healthcare provider customers in more than 50 countries around the world.While not a new company – two of its branches have been in business since the 1930s and 40s – Sotera is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past November. The initial offering was considered successful, raising $1.2 billion on a sale of 53.6 million shares. Earlier this month, Sotera announced that it used much of the IPO capital to pay down $1.1 billion in existing debt. This included $341 million in a first lien term loan, plus the $770 million in aggregated principal on an issue of senior secured notes. The move allowed Sotera to increase its revolving credit facility to $347.5 million. That facility is currently undrawn.Among the bulls is JPM analyst Tycho Peterson who rates SHC an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a one-year price target of $35. This figure suggests a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)"SHC is uniquely positioned to benefit from healthy end-market growth and favorable pricing dynamics," Peterson noted. "Given a diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy, significant barriers to entry and high regulatory oversight, we project ~9% sales growth, with higher utilization driving continued expansion [and] robust FCF supports ongoing de-leveraging, leaving us positive on both the near- and longer-term outlook.” The Wall Street analyst corps is firmly behind Peterson on this one – in fact, the 7 recent reviews are unanimous Buys, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. SHC is currently trading for $26.75, and its $32.50 average price target implies an upside of 21.5% by the end of 2021. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks)Myovant Sciences (MYOV)Let’s stick with the health care industry, and look at Myovant Sciences. This clinical research biopharma company focuses on major issues of reproductive system disease in both men and women. Specifically, Myovant is working to develop treatments for uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer.Myovant’s pipeline currently features Relugolix as a treatment for fibroids and endometriosis. The drug is in Phase 3 trial for the latter, and has had its NDA submitted for the former. Also in the pipeline, and related to reproductive health, is MVT-602, a new drug designed to enhance egg maturation and aid in vitro fertilization.In addition, Myovant has announced this month that Relugolix has been FDA approved – under the brand name Orgovyx – as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. The drug is the first, and currently only, Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for the disease. Orgovyx is expected to enter the market in January 2021.Analyst Eric Joseph, in his note on this stock for JPM, describes how he is impressed by Relugolix “based on the clinical and commercial potential of lead asset relugolix for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as in men for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer."The analyst added, "In women's health, we believe the totality of phase 3 data to date de-risks the likelihood of relugolix approval in the US for uterine fibroids and endometriosis – commercial opportunities that are underreflected at current levels. Further, we see an attractive commercial setup for relugolix in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer as an oral LHRH alternative with a differentiated CV risk profile.”These comments support Joseph’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on MYOV, and his $30 price target implies a 31% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Myovant comes from 5 reviews, and the breakdown is clearly for the bulls: 4 to 1 in favor Buy versus Hold. The stock’s $22.80 share price and $36.40 average price target give a robust upside potential of ~59%. (See MYOV stock analysis on TipRanks)Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)For the third stock, we’ll change lanes from health care to finance, where Metropolitan Bank Holding operates – through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank – as a full-service bank for business, entrepreneurial, and personal customers in the mid-market segment. The bank’s services include business lending, cash management, deposits, electronic banking, personal checking, and prepaid cards. In a year that has been difficult for most of us, MCB has managed to post steadily increasing revenues and solid earnings. The bank’s top line has increased from $33 million in Q1 to $36 million in Q3. EPS was stronger, at $1.27 per share, up 30% year-over-year. The gains come as the bank gives forward guidance of $153.9 million in total revenues for next year, which – if met – will reflect a 22% gain over 2020.While MCB’s financial performance has shown steady gains, the share appreciation has not followed suit. The stock has only partially recouped losses taken last winter at the height of the corona crisis, and is currently down 26% this year.Watching the New York banking scene from JPM, analyst Steven Alexopoulos notes general difficulties in the commercial real estate loan sector – an important part of MCB’s portfolio – due to the ongoing pandemic issues. In this environment, he sees Metropolitan Bank as the right choice.“We’re not as bearish as most on the outlook for New York real estate. Having witnessed many cycles in NYC, the time to buy has been when the herd is running in the other direction. In past cycles, MCB has been an outperformer on credit metrics in regards to its loan portfolio relative to our coverage group,” Alexopoulos noted.Alexopoulos goes on to explain another key strength in MCB’s loan portfolio: “In a low interest rate environment, MCB stands better positioned than peers to withstand NIM headwinds with 59% of MCB’s loans being fixed rate and 67% of the remaining floating rate loans have floors to protect from lower short-term rates…” To this end, Alexopoulos rates MCB an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $50 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 43% over the next year. (To watch Alexopoulos’ track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and MCB is one of those. Alexopoulos' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MCB stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Trump wants bigger stimulus checks, but the House said no. What now?

    The House has ignored his call for $2,000 payments, not $600. What's next?

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Amid High Hopes For Big Annual Event?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • Is Lockheed Stock A Buy After Largest Takeover Since 2015?

    Lockheed Martin stock is forming a base as the defense giant acquires a top developer of space and missile technology.

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for Christmas. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • If Apple makes a $75K electric vehicle, here's how it would affect its bottom line

    Speculation on an Apple car continues to run rampant. Goldman Sachs just took a crack at estimating how much money Apple would make if it enters the electric vehicle market.

  • Alibaba U.S.-Listed Shares Tumble Most Ever on China Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding’s U.S.-listed shares tumbled the most ever on concern over China’s inquiry into alleged monopolistic practices at the e-commerce company.Affiliate Ant Group Co., the other pillar of billionaire Jack Ma’s internet empire, was also summoned to a high-level meeting over financial regulations. The pressure on Ma is central to China’s broader effort to rein in an increasingly influential internet sphere: Draft anti-monopoly rules released November gave the government wide latitude to restrain entrepreneurs who until recently enjoyed unusual freedom to expand their realms.The Alibaba inquiry is “a warning that winds have shifted,” Bloomberg Intelligence said in a research note. The risk, analyst Vey-Sern Ling wrote, is that business operations “could face long-term headwinds” as a result of such moves.The stock fell 13% in its biggest one-day drop on record. The decline took Alibaba to its lowest level since July, and the stock is now down 30% from an October peak. Roughly 141 million shares exchanged hands, the most for a single session since its 2014 debut.Alibaba said in a statement it will cooperate with regulators in their investigation, and that its operations remain normal.Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of the country’s technological prowess, Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China.“It’s clearly an escalation of coordinated efforts to rein in Jack Ma’s empire, which symbolized China’s new ‘too-big-to-fail’ entities,” said Dong Ximiao, a researcher at Zhongguancun Internet Finance Institute. “Chinese authorities want to see a smaller, less dominant and more compliant firm.”Read more: Jack Ma Goes Quiet After Ant Group’s Spectacular UndoingThe State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the top antitrust watchdog said in a statement without further details. Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately bring in affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world’s biggest online financial services firm. Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account it will study and comply with all requirements.Ma, the flamboyant co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant’s initial public offering got derailed last month. As of early December, the man most closely identified with the meteoric rise of China Inc. was advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter has said.Ma isn’t on the verge of a personal downfall, those familiar with the situation have said. His very public rebuke is instead a warning Beijing has lost patience with the outsize power of its technology moguls, increasingly perceived as a threat to the political and financial stability President Xi Jinping prizes most.Alibaba slid 8% in Hong Kong to a five-month trough Thursday. Asia’s largest corporation after Tencent has led losses among China’s internet sector leaders since Ant’s IPO got yanked, taking the overall toll to roughly $200 billion. Tencent and internet services giant Meituan finished more than 2.6% lower, while SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba’s largest shareholder, sank 1.7% in Tokyo.While China is preparing to roll out the new anti-monopoly regulations, the country’s leaders have said little about how harshly they plan to clamp down or why they decided to act now.China’s internet ecosystem -- long protected from competition by the likes of Google and Facebook -- is dominated by two companies, Alibaba and Tencent, through a labyrinthine network of investment that encompasses the vast majority of the country’s startups in arenas from AI to digital finance. Their patronage has also groomed a new generation of titans including food and travel giant Meituan and Didi Chuxing -- China’s Uber. Those that prosper outside their orbit, the largest being TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd., are rare.The House That Jack Ma Built Is China’s Own Creation: Tim CulpanThe anti-monopoly rules now threaten to upset that status quo with a range of potential outcomes, from a benign scenario of fines to a breakup of industry leaders. Some analysts predict there’s a crackdown coming, but a targeted one. They point to language in the regulations that suggests a heavy focus on online commerce, from forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. The regulations specifically warn against selling at below-cost to weed out rivals.But Beijing’s diverse agencies appear to be coordinating their efforts -- a bad sign for the internet sector.“There is nothing that Chinese Communist Party doesn’t control and anything that does appear to be gyrating out of its orbit in any way is going to get pulled back very quickly,” said Alex Capri, a Singapore-based research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation.Read more: Down $290 Billion, China Tech Investors Mull Nightmare ScenariosThe campaign against Alibaba and its peers got into high gear in November, after Ma famously attacked Chinese regulators in a public address for lagging the times. Market overseers subsequently suspended Ant’s IPO -- the world’s largest at $35 billion -- while the anti-monopoly watchdog threw markets into a tailspin shortly after with its draft legislation.The People’s Daily warned Thursday that fighting alleged monopolies was now a top priority. “Anti-monopoly has become an urgent issue that concerns all matters,” it said in a commentary coinciding with the probe’s announcement. “Wild growth” in markets needs to be curbed by law, it added. The mouthpiece of the Communist Party said in a commentary Friday that Chinese internet companies should regard the inquiry into Alibaba as an opportunity to improve their awareness of fair competition and anti-monopoly practices.The chances that Ant will be able to revive its massive stock listing next year are looking increasingly slim as China overhauls rules governing the fintech industry, which in past years has boomed as an alternative to traditional state-backed lending.China is said to have separately set up a joint task force to oversee Ant, led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, a financial system regulator, along with various departments of the central bank and other regulators. The group is in regular contact with Ant to collect data and other materials, studying its restructuring as well as drafting other rules for the fintech industry.“China has streamlined a lot of the bureaucracy, so it’s easier for the different regulatory bodies to work together now,” said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy China Skinny. “Of all the regulatory hurdles, this is the biggest by a long shot.”Dissecting China’s Crackdown on Its Internet Giants: QuickTake(Updates with People’s Daily commentary in 18th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy While Dividend Holds Steady Amid Steep Cuts?

    Exxon Mobil has prioritized maintaining its dividend while oil prices remain low. Is Exxon stock a good buy?

  • QuantumScape Was Unknown a Few Months Ago. Now It’s One of the Most Valuable Stocks in the Car Industry.

    The decade-old battery maker went public by merging into a SPAC in November. Since then, its stock has taken a remarkable rise. Why is a bit of a mystery.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Stock Market Pauses, Is Microsoft The Next Apple? Five Large Cap Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures: As the stock market rally pauses near highs, Apple stands out, while Microsoft shapes up. Taiwan Semi and Qualcomm are large cap stocks to watch.

  • Are Genomic Stocks Are The Next FANG Stocks?

    Some of the best performing ETFs in 2020 have been the Ark Funds, actively managed ETFs led by Cathie Wood. A long-time Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and technology stock bull, Wood is now betting heavily on genomic stocks.Wood On Genomics: Genomic stocks are expected to drive strong returns for the next five years, according to Wood."The biggest upside surprises are going to come from the genomic space, and that's because the convergence of DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and gene therapies are going to cure disease," Wood said in an interview with Bloomberg.Health care stocks have become a large part of the Ark ETFs with the sector now the largest weight in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) flagship fund.The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) launched in 2014 is a pure-play option for investors in the growth of genomics. "We actually think the next FANG stocks are in the genomic age," she said. FANG and FAANG are common acronyms for the large technology stocks of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).Related Link: Cathie Wood Increases Teladoc Holdings Across Ark ETFsStocks to Watch: Following Wood into several genomic stocks could be a way for investors to get exposure to the space.Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is the second-largest holding in ARKG and the third-largest holding in ARKK, representing one of the biggest bets Wood has placed on genomics. The company is one of several gene-editing companies.Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), a genome editing company, is another stock Wood owns in both these ETFs.Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a genetics testing company, is a top five holding in both ARKG and ARKK.Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) is the fourth-largest holding in ARKG and a top 15 holding in ARKK. The company makes synthetic DNA and could see strong growth in the market.One of the newest additions to the Ark Genomic ETF is Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), a cloud-based company focused on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Wood took an initial $40 million stake on Dec. 22.Another name to watch could be Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI), a 2020 IPO in the cell biology field. Wood has added to this position four times in December.The Ark Genomic ETF has also been adding to its position in the SPAC Longview Acquisition Corp (NYSE: LGVW), which is bringing portable ultrasound company Butterfly Network public.Price Action: Shares of the Ark Innovation ETF are up 170% in 2020. The Ark Genomic Revolution is up 215% in 2020.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How The Santa Claus Rally Could Predict January And 2021 Returns * XL Fleet Spikes On CEO's CNBC Plug, Citron's Long Call(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nikola: Time to Buy the Dip? Analyst Weighs In

    Things are going from bad to worse for Nikola (NKLA). For a stock that was on fire during the year’s first half, the electric truck maker’s comedown has been brutal. A series of events – allegations of fraud committed by founder Trevor Milton, his subsequent resignation, a severely underwhelming deal with General Motors – have sent investors to the exit gates.Now it looks like even the trash wants nothing to do with Nikola.On Wednesday, the company announced that its plan to design and build BEV garbage refuse trucks for waste collection company Republic Services has collapsed.The company has cited that the cost to build the trucks would be higher than expected and would take too long, after both sides concluded that building the refuse truck using the Nikola Tre as its base would not work.The market, evidently, did not like the latest setback and shares dropped nearly 20% over the past two trading sessions. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner puts the disappointment down to the fact “RSG was Nikola Tre’s only external customer announced so far, and was perceived as providing some external validation of its economics.”However, putting a positive spin on proceedings, the analyst thinks the deal’s severance could work in Nikola’s favor.“The refuse truck would have required large expenditures that were not necessarily transferable to other core business pursuits and the TAM is also relatively small,” the analyst noted.That said, Nikola has other issues to contend with; the analyst feels uneasy about the development of Nikola’s BEV truck, which is anticipated for late 2021. Although the first trucks have been manufactured and are currently in the testing phase, “no customers have been announced yet, and Nikola’s economics with it could be unfavorable for years.”“Overall,” Rosner summed up, “We remain on the sidelines of NKLA, and will be studying closely some of the milestones expected to be announced in 1H21, including a potential hydrogen infrastructure partner.”Accordingly, the analyst rates NKLA shares a Hold, although he might as well have said Buy — because his $26 price target implies ~88% upside from current levels. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)Rosner’s colleagues think Nikola is worth a punt. The average price target is a touch higher than Rosner’s and at $26.67 implies gains of 92.5%. All in all, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • McKesson Stock May Be the Real Covid Vaccine Winner. Morgan Stanley Explains Why.

    The Moderna shots alone could be worth as much as $1 billion to McKesson’s 2021 revenue and $1 a share to its earnings, says analyst Ricky Goldwasser.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy As Wall Street Gets Bullish On Turnaround?

    GE's turnaround is winning over more believers on Wall Street, and the Boeing 737 Max is returning to service soon. Is GE stock a buy right now?

  • Can Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2021? Regulators and the Bulls may have to Battle it out!

    Bitcoin had an impressive year in 2020, assuming there is no year-end meltdown. More of the same would deliver $100,000 for the bulls…

  • China Tells Alibaba It Means Business. What That Means for the Stock.

    Beijing is targeting the e-commerce giant and its co-founder. Regulators are likely to go after other companies too.

  • Musk Says It’s ‘Impossible’ to Take Tesla Private, Mulls New IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk said it’s “impossible” to take Tesla Inc. private now even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation.“Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now (sigh),” Musk said in response to a tweet saying he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more.”Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark measure. The gain is twice the advance of the next best performer on the gauge. The share price jump also created millionaires among its investors, and propelled Musk’s net worth by $132.2 billion to $159.7 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Bloomberg Wealth: The Tesla Investors Who Are Now MillionairesMusk also said Starlink, SpaceX’s budding space-internet business, would likely be a candidate in his group to go public once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable,” echoing similar comments by the company’s president to investors earlier this year.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, President Gwynne Shotwell said at a private investor event in February.A listing would give investors a chance to buy into one of the most promising operations within the closely held company. “Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public,” she said then.Investors have to this point had limited ways to own a piece of SpaceX, which has become one of the most richly valued venture-backed companies in the U.S. by dominating the commercial rocket industry.In addition to a contract from NASA for a version of its next-generation Starship spacecraft that can land astronauts on the moon in 2024, SpaceX also has an agreement with a Japanese entrepreneur for a private flight around the moon in 2023. And it will be ready to launch its first Starship flight to Mars in 2026, Musk said earlier this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roubini: Bitcoin's 'hyperbolic bubble is going to go bust'

    Nouriel Roubini, aka Dr. Doom, slams Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as being driven by manipulation.