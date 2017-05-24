Jaxon Identifies High Conductivity Anomaly Under High-Grade Silver in Massive Sulphide

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased and received data from the 2012 Geotech VTEM resistivity/conductivity and magnetics airborne survey (464 line kilometre) flown at the company's Hazelton VMS target, 50 kms northwest of Smithers, British Columbia.

Previous operators at the property had commissioned the survey but failed to complete final payment. Jaxon has provided the survey data to contracted geophysical experts for review, interpretation and further processing. The company has received first phase preliminary plots and expects final modelling results (Maxwell plate) over the course of the next several weeks.

The objective of the survey analysis is to establish connection between the bonanza grades of precious and base metals exposed in semi-massive to massive sulphides at surface (assayed up to 3kg/t silver and 20% zinc over a 1-square km mineralized zone), and evidence of sulphides at depth and along strike.

Early VTEM results in cross section indicate the presence of a 500-metre wide discrete high-conductivity anomaly at a depth of 25m - 75m, and a related magnetic low due to intense iron carbonate alteration throughout the high-grade zone.

The task now is to associate the wealth of historic data at surface, including soils, sawn rock channels, and stream sediment geochemistry with an interpreted 3 dimensional geophysics model, and then apply that model to a district scale understanding of the 28,000 hectare Hazelton property.

Jaxon's crews are mobilizing in the first week of June to initiate the first phase of work for the 2017 field season at the Hazelton property.

