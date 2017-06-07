Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) (“Jaxon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its field crews have commenced the first phase of the 2017 field season at the Hazelton Property in the Skeena Arch, Central BC, Canada.

The company’s goal in this first phase is to establish the continuity and extent of previously identified high-grade, stratified massive sulphide beds, which have been historically mapped over an area of roughly one square kilometre.

Historical sampling at the Max Zone covers an area of roughly one square kilometre, and hosts multiple, high-grade, base-and-precious-metal-bearing exposures along a 1,200-metre long corridor, as highlighted in Table 1, below:





Historical Sampling Highlights – Max Zone

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Silver (g/t) GRM20 616562 6125984 2,171 1050812 616739 6125866 3,398 1050818 616646 6125946 1,231 GRM15 616624 6126674 938

Jaxon has compiled a comprehensive model of mineralization at surface at the Max Zone, which will augment the final interpretation of a 464 line-kilometre VTEM magnetics and resistivity survey due mid-June. This survey is expected to be later followed by a ground-based gradient induced polarization (IP) survey to test depth of mineralization and enhance drill hole targeting.

Current Sampling Program

The strata-bound VMS mineralization at the Max Zone has never been comprehensively sampled, and true extent of high-grade mineralization has, to date, remained unknown. The historical trenches at the Max Zone were excavated on a steeply-sloping hillside, exposing massive sulphides and associated alteration within a volcano-sedimentary package, over a lateral extent of 700 metres and a vertical extent of 200 metres.

The current sampling program aims to supplement the historical sampling to further expand the known strike length and thickness of the massive sulphide unit.

Historical Sampling at the Max Zone

The initial focus is to establish whether structural continuity exists over 200 metres of vertical elevation.

Mineralization at the Max Zone occurs over a lateral extent of approximately 1,020 metres and largely consists of stratabound massive sulphide mineralization. At 1,000m elevation, the Spine showing is the highest elevation outcrop on the property. The Spine showing also returned one of the highest gold assays, at 12.7 g/t Au.

Approximately 450 metres downslope from the Spine, (representing 260 metres vertical), Trench 742, massive sulphides containing high-grade silver sulphosalts assayed 2,015 g/t Ag which, when re-assayed, graded 2,171 g/t Ag.

Approximately 100 metres further downslope (representing 45 metres vertical) at Trench 742, another high-grade semi-massive sulphide sample yielded 1,231 g/t Ag, 5.8% Pb, and 9.55% Zn.

Continuing a further 120 metres downslope (10 metres vertical), another massive sulphide bed returned values of 3,398 g/t Ag, 2.26 g/t Au, 11.87% Zn, and 15.11% Pb in Trench 685.

Finally, 350 metres downslope (135 meters vertical) at the 550 elevation, assays of up to 4.16 g/t Au, 938.5 g/t Ag, 3.83 % Pb, and 4.3 % Zn were returned from grab samples. This location is believed to represent a feeder conduit for volcanic massive sulphide mineralization. The 1.0 to 1.5-metre sulphide zone is comprised of two parts: a 0.5 to 0.75-metre thick hanging wall section comprising massive sulphides, and an underlying 0.75-metre-thick, leached package. The upper massive sulphide zone comprises up to 20% pyrite, with variable quantities of sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, stibnite and possibly jamesonite.

Jaxon has compiled historical results with exceptional grades over 1,220 metres of recurrent surface exposure at the Max Zone, representing more than 450 metres of elevation change. The current field program will add substantial new information to this data, as Jaxon continues to explore its Hazelton Project.

The above data is historical in nature and has not been verified by Jaxon. The results above are from select grab samples, generally hand size, that were prepared at an accredited facility (crush, grind and split of assaying pulps). The pulps were digested by Aqua Regia and then ICP-MS multi-element geochemical analysis determined gold values, with overlimit values obtained by lead collection fire assay fusion. Gravimetric finish on 30g pulps determined silver content. Aqua Regia digestion followed by ICP-ES analysis determined the percentage concentration of lead and zinc.

Read More