Jay Powell's approval rating will keep tanking if he does his job right: Morning Brief

The public has little confidence in Jerome Powell.

According to a new poll from Gallup, just 36% of US adults have either a "fair amount" or a "great deal" of confidence in the Fed chair while 54% have either "only a little" or "almost none," according to the polling group. The remaining 10% don't have an opinion.

Powell's numbers, down seven percentage points from 43% in 2022, put him at the lowest rating ever for a Fed chair, Gallup pointed out in its analysis.

And Powell's approval rating has a good chance of getting worse.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at 10 straight policy meetings, including last week in which the central bank raised its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5%-5.25%, the highest since 2007. As rates have gone higher, investors have increasingly feared a recession would follow.

And Fed officials are now openly discussing these risks, too.

"I think you have to say that recession is a possibility," Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

In the view of many investors, a recession that slows growth and sees more people out of a job is the only way to finally tame inflation. In April, prices rose 4.9% over the prior year, the least in two years and data that marked the 10th straight month of easing inflation.

And while high prices aren't popular, people losing their jobs in a recession is even less popular.

The Fed's March projections forecasted the unemployment rate rising from April's 3.4% to 4.5% by the end of the year, which would suggest that around 1.8 million people would lose their jobs.

During Paul Volcker's campaign to tame inflation in the 70s and 80s, upset workers in the construction trades nailed two-by-fours to the Fed building.

As Fed chair Ben Bernanke wrote in Volcker's New York Times obituary, "He came to represent independence," and that the job is "doing something politically unpopular but economically necessary." Bernanke would know — he sported a 39% approval rating in 2012.

This independence, this ability to sit and take the bashing and keep on executing the job's duties is, on the one hand, what the $203,000 per year is for. But it's also telling that the bashing is happening before a recession has even begun.

Powell, for his part, said in a press conference last week, "the case of avoiding a recession is, in my view, more likely than that of having a recession." The Fed's own forecasts, however, would beg to differ.

And despite acting quickly to stabilize the economy in March 2020 as the pandemic broke out, none of the goodwill some felt towards Powell means much in 2023. Historically, of course, this is part of the job.

Gallup noted that Fed chair approval generally follows the contours of the economy. But while consumer prices are indeed higher, the S&P 500 is still about where it was when his approval was 55% — which is high marks for any Fed chair not named Alan Greenspan.

The question then is, where is this disapproval coming from?

Is it the high prices straining consumers? Perhaps it reflects a shift in expectations as hopes for a "soft landing" diminish as rates rise.

Perhaps it is the housing market, which remains stripped of inventory. Or the labor market, which is pressuring the highest earners.

In the end, however, it doesn't matter if the approval is justified, or even given at all.

Except, of course, by the one person who decides who the Fed chair is. And that's probably a good thing.

