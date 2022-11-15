Jay Snyder Joins MOCA Systems, Inc., Board

President of construction & real estate tech advisor Big Blue Innovations brings 20-plus years of industry experience

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI) is excited to announce that Jay Snyder, founder, and president of Big Blue Innovations, a construction, and real estate technology-startup consulting firm, has joined MSI's Board of Directors. He will contribute to the strategic growth of MSI's Services Division, which focuses on Owner's Representative Services, and MSI's Software Division, which offers a collaborative planning platform called Touchplan.

"Jay's experience is unique, and the numbers reflect that," said Sandy Hamby, President & CEO of MOCA Systems, Inc. "He has led nearly $1 billion of construction as a construction project manager and executive, has participated in the acquisition of four tech startups, has participated in venture capital fundraising, has advised contractor tech spinouts, and has been published in nearly every major construction industry publication. We are thrilled to have his insight as we continue to grow our company."

Snyder has been in the engineering and construction industry throughout his career. He has industry experience executing project management with a national general contractor, as a construction project executive of a general contractor, as corporate director of planning, design, and construction for a healthcare system, as the founder of a pre-construction technology startup, and as the founder of FMI's technology and innovation practice.

"I feel extremely privileged to have the opportunity to join the MSI Board. MOCA is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact on the design and construction industry that will allow owners, contractors, and specialty trades to become more collaborative and profitable," said Snyder.

Snyder earned a bachelor's degree in construction management from SUNY ESF at Syracuse University and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University. Snyder is a decorated Air Force officer having served on active duty and completed eight deployments around the globe leading combat operations and providing humanitarian assistance. He continues to serve in the Air Force reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel.

In addition to serving on the MOCA Board, Snyder and his firm, Big Blue Innovations, provide technology leadership and strategic advice at the intersection of business and operations, which often includes engagement in broader areas of the built environment.

About MOCA Systems Inc.

MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI) is a full-service owner's representative and software development firm serving the design and construction industry. MSI is the leader in Intelligent Construction Design, Planning, and Management. MSI provides innovative services and technologies for Owners, Designers, and Contractors to create execution plans, manage the construction process in real-time, and ensure projects are on time and on budget from conception to completion. www.mocasystems.com

MOCA Systems Inc. is comprised of two divisions:

Services Division

MSI's Services Division, branded as MOCA, provides a comprehensive array of expert Government and Commercial Owner's Representation services, including Project Definition, Cost Estimation, Schedule Planning, and Facilities Condition Assessment. With MOCA's services, Owners can be certain of effective, profitable end-to-end project execution. www.moca-pm.com

Software Division

Touchplan is the flagship offering of MSI's Software Division. Touchplan is an award-winning, cloud-based, real-time software platform for Intelligent Construction Planning. It enables General Contractors and Specialty Contractors to work together to prevent schedule and budget slippage and ensure jobsite safety. Touchplan provides Owners with the instant insights they need to track progress and anticipate problems on the largest projects of all kinds. www.touchplan.io

