Jay Stowe will be replaced as CEO of JEA after three-plus years, council members say

Jay Stowe, shown in this December 2020 photo, served as CEO of JEA.

JEA will be replacing Jay Stowe as its CEO, according to two City Council members.

City Council member Rory Diamond said in a message posted on X that Stowe would be departing as CEO. Diamond said Stowe "settled the waters at a very difficult time."

"For our new CEO, we need someone who is highly competent but also understands to their core that JEA must be a positive force for our community," Diamond said.

JEA spokeswoman Karen McAlister said it did not have any information it could share at this time but would have more information at a special board meeting that will be on Monday.

More: Jay Stowe arrives as new JEA CEO with 'night and day' contrast to fired CEO Aaron Zahn

City Council member Michael Boylan, who is the liaison between the council and JEA, said he understands that meeting Monday will be about replacing Stowe.

Stowe became CEO of JEA in late 2020 after a national search picked him as CEO. JEA had gone through the turmoil of an attempted sale of the utility under previous CEO Aaron Zahn, whose involvement in creating a controversial employee incentive plan triggered a federal investigation. A jury convicted Zahn of conspiracy and fraud.

Stowe was a firm believer in public power, a position shared as well by the current board. But in recent weeks, the board hired retired JEA administrator Vickey Cavey as a liaison between the board and Stowe, an unusual arrangement for an independent agency's board and its top executive.

The board also will be hiring an outside consultant to do an in-depth review of JEA's operations and spending across the agency.

Boylan said of Stowe's tenure he can "unequivocally [know] he's done a good job."

He said he thinks the decision by the board to bring in Cavey as liaison showed the board wanted better communication with Stowe and had questions about his judgment calls over the course of time.

"I think in terms of moving the organization forward and bringing some stability, both internally and externally, they're happy with that," Boylan said. "I think they feel they've needed to have a better connection and a better understanding of some of his management decisions."

Story continues

A few members of the senior leadership team assembled by JEA live in other parts of the country and did not move to Jacksonville when Stowe hired them. Diamond said that when JEA gets a new CEO, it also should stop having "key employees living and working out of state. It's not right."

Board members also said they were caught off-guard when some water projects exceeded $100 million in cost and required the board to then approve the amounts.

JEA has been raising base rates for electric bills over the past three years but that has been because of a decision the utility made in 2008 to enter a binding contract to purchase electricity from the Plant Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.

The construction of new reactors faced years of delays and huge cost overruns that have caused the cost of electricity to become extremely expensive. JEA does not have an ownership stake in Vogtle but it must buy electricity from it over a 20-year period.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JEA board is moving to replace CEO Jay Stowe