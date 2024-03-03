Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.05 (vs RM0.051 in 2Q 2023)

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM333.5m (up 27% from 2Q 2023).

Net income: RM48.2m (down 2.4% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 14% (down from 19% in 2Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.05 (down from RM0.051 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Forestry industry in Asia are expected to grow by 10%.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

