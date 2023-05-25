What Is Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:JTIASA) Share Price Doing?

While Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.64. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's current trading price of RM0.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s ratio of 4.46x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.68x, which means if you buy Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? JTIASA seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on JTIASA, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JTIASA for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on JTIASA should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (including 1 which is significant).

If you are no longer interested in Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

