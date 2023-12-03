Jaylen Murray's clutch final minutes leads Ole Miss past Memphis in comeback win

Dec. 2—OXFORD — Scouting players in the transfer portal is relatively uncharted waters. But when Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard saw junior Jaylen Murray enter his name into the chaotic fray, he knew the Saint Peter's point guard had what it took to play in the SEC.

While the Bronx, New York native is far from a finished product, Beard's evaluation is paying dividends. He did help take the Peacocks to the Elite Eight as a freshman, after all.

After trailing by as many as 11-points in the second half against Memphis Saturday afternoon, Murray hit a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds to play, the last of three go-ahead shots he hit in the final two-plus minutes of the game. Memphis' last-ditch shot from Jahvon Quinerly was no good, and the Rebels kept their undefeated start intact with an 80-77 win against the Tigers at SJB Pavilion.

It's Ole Miss' (7-0) second-straight home win against Memphis (5-2). The final two-and-a-half minutes of the game contained three of the game's six lead changes. Memphis held the lead for more than 33 minutes Saturday compared to 4:22 for the Rebels.

Murray led the Rebels with 22 points and had a team-leading nine assists. He turned the ball over just once.

"I was really impressed when I started watching him play and watched him play for several days, just game after game after game. And, (was) just convinced that he could be a really good player in the SEC," Beard said. "And, we'll see. It's early season, guys, but we'll see. But I do have confidence in (Murray's) talent, and I'm starting to trust him more as the season goes on. ... He's from a neighborhood that is known for toughness.

" ... He's just somebody I believe in. We recruited him and felt like we got the right guy."

The Rebels trailed by three with 3:32 left in the game after Quinerly knocked in a pair of free throws. Senior guard Allen Flanigan made back-to-back layups to put Ole Miss back in front. Memphis' Nick Jourdain responded then with a layup that put the Tigers ahead for the last time.

Then Murray made magic happen.

He splashed in a go-ahead 3-pointer and twice responded with go-ahead baskets — a baseline jumper and a layup — following tying baskets from Memphis. His last make, coupled with a free throw from senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield, sealed a game that resulted in students rushing the court for a picture.

"Going into this game, it was just a winning-my-matchup deal. Which, my coach had told me, if I'm the better guard that my team is going to win," Murray said. "And I still give all of the thanks to everybody for coming out ... (Memphis has) a great team over there."

Ole Miss jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the game before the Tigers exploded on a 19-2 run and led by as many as 10 in the half. The Rebels cut the deficit to a single point three times on a pair of 3-pointers from senior guard Matthew Murrell and free throws from Flanigan. The Rebels looked poised to retake the lead late in the first half on an alley-oop to senior center Moussa Cisse, but the Oklahoma State transfer was unable to finish the play. The Tigers finished the half on a 9-3 run following the missed dunk and took a seven-point lead at halftime.

Saturday was the first appearance of the season for Cisse, who was awaiting his NCAA transfer waiver appeal. He finished with two points, five rebounds and a block in 15 minutes of action.

Memphis came out hot to start the second half, taking an 11-point lead just more than a minute into the period. But the Rebels battled back once again, trimming the deficit down to two before tying the game at 51 on a Murrell layup. A pair of free throws from Murray gave the Rebels their first lead since early in the first half.

"Process over outcome. We're not playing the scoreboard," Beard said. "We're playing Ole Miss basketball. We have 10 four-minute games. We have to hold our own in a few. We have to win more than they win. We can't get knocked out in any. And we almost took a couple of knockout punches in the first half ... It's a long game, it's a long season. Can't get too high or too low."

The Tigers continued to make shots after giving up the lead, though, and eventually went back up by six. Another clutch 3-pointer from Murrell then cut the lead down to one with just under four minutes to play, setting up Flanigan's and Murray's late heroics. The Memphis native finished with 20 points on 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

Murray — who has finished in double-figure scoring in five of seven games this season — scored 13 points in the second half.

"I was just going in with the mindset that I have to be the better guard on the floor to help my team win, whatever it is — points, defense. That's it," Murray said. "I just had the mindset that we have to win this game. We know this could do a lot for us. That's about it."

Ole Miss hosts Mount St. Mary's Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

