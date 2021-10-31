U.S. markets closed

Jazeera Paints Becomes the First Company in MENA to Offer Certified Fire-proofing Paints

·3 min read

RIYADH, UAE, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, a leading paint manufacturer in the MENA region, is proud to announce that its FIREDAMP W3, a high-quality, fire-proofing paint, has been certified as a Clean Air Gold, a certificate by Intertek, a multinational assurance, inspection, and product testing and certification company, that acknowledges the high-quality and eco-friendliness of FIREDAMP W3 paint as one of the first fire-proofing paints certified in MENA markets.

The fire-proofing paints are a type of paints that aids in preventing the spread of fire and limiting its impact on buildings. The importance of fire-proofing paints stems from building's security and safety. "When a fire occurs," Hani Saraya, Project Sales Manager at Jazeera Paints, explains, "the paint swells due to heat exposure, creating a protective layer, the layer expands due to the gases released by the fire, then, works as a barrier that suppresses the gas inside, preventing the high heat generated by fire from reaching the surface, and helps prevent building collapse."

The market is filled with various types of fire-proofing products depending on the building and surface. Jazeera Paints, however, has highly dependable formulations of fire-proofing paints that encompass a broad range of buildings and surfaces such as iron, wood, gypsum, etc. "We, at Jazeera Paints, are proud to offer Firedamp W3 to our clients as the first certified fire-proofing paints, proving our commitment to regional fulfilment at an affordable price with the highest quality," Saraya adds.

Jazeera Paints also offers a list of top-performing, fire-proofing products for each type of surface. Many of these products have been utilized in a host of mega-projects across Saudi Arabia. These products include Firedamp 263, a fire-proofing paint that is used on iron surfaces, such as columns and beams; Firewood 150, one of the finest fire-proofing paint for wooden surfaces for its quality of suppressing heat from spreading and protecting wooden materials from collapsing; and FIRETECH, a fire-proofing paint that is used on gypsum surfaces.

All experts strongly recommend using fire-proofing products to limit the devastating impact of fire accidents. You may find fire-proofing products available to order from the official Jazeera Paints website at https://jazeerapaints.com along with experts to assist you in your paint selection.

Follow us on https://twitter.com/JPaintsGlobal.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints.

It is a leading company in the paint industry and the first manufacturer to launch "Green Products" that meet the requirements of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in the MENA region.

Through the Jazeera Paints Academy, Jazeera Paints endeavors to raise the level of quality and progress of the paint industry in the region. In 2012, the academy became the first institution to offer specialized training in paint manufacturing and applications in the GCC and MENA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674625/Jazeera_Paints_Fire_Paint.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazeera-paints-becomes-the-first-company-in-mena-to-offer-certified-fire-proofing-paints-301412478.html

SOURCE Jazeera Paints

