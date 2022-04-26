Jazeera Paints Distributes 1,100 Iftar Meals in Al-Jawf Province During Ramadan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints' branch in Al-Jawf Province, north of Saudi Arabia, celebrated the coming of the holy month of Ramadan by launching one of its community-based initiatives. This initiative was in a form of a campaign to distribute Iftar meals to the fasting latecomers of Al-Jawf residents during the holy month. This comes in tune with the goodwill and benevolent spirit of Ramadan, as well as finding roots in the pioneering role Jazeera Paints plays, as a leading manufacturer in paints and construction solutions in the Middle East and North Africa.

The campaign started on Thursday 11th of Ramadan, the 12th of April 2022, and lasted until Saturday 15th of Ramadan, the 16th of April 2022. During the five days of the campaign, the volunteers were able to successfully distribute around 1,100 Iftar meals to the residents of the region, who were unable to reach their homes in time to break their fast with their families and loved ones. The camping located itself around the crucial areas in the region, in: Sinaiyah Al-Jawf, Dumah Al-Jandal, Al-Jawf Airport, Al-Suq, Bike Park, Al-Nakheel Park, and Al-Jawf main traffic lights (Shalhoub, Al-Hassoun, and Sinaiyah)

This campaign speaks to the great concerns Jazeera Paints attributes to its role in serving the community. It reflects the company's continuous efforts to strengthen the bonds of support, companionship, and solidarity among the communities the company is committed to serving. The company embraced the volunteering spirit that dwells within the hearts and souls of the twenty young people of Al-Jawf, who, because of their commitment to serve their people, spent a total of 80 hours, at a rate of 4 hours per volunteer, during the five days of the campaign.

