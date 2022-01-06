U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,708.27
    +7.69 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.92
    -79.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,131.31
    +31.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.93
    +22.93 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.92
    +2.07 (+2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -35.90 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    -1.02 (-4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7420
    +0.0370 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7810
    -0.3490 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,944.11
    -3,401.53 (-7.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.34
    -7.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

JAZWARES NAMES JEREMY PADAWER CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Also Announces Promotions for Herb Mitschele, Guy Thomas and Arthur Ferreira in Sales Organization

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, today announced that Jeremy Padawer joins the c-suite as Chief Brand Officer, effective immediately. Padawer is a toy industry veteran with deep expertise in brand development across multiple toy categories including collectibles, as well as an experienced executive in e-commerce and animated content. Padawer has been instrumental in Jazwares' growth since joining the company in 2019 when Jazwares acquired Wicked Cool Toys. In this newly created role prioritizing brand and growth strategies, Padawer will be responsible for the company's global brand building, design, marketing, and communications across all business units.

Jeremy Padawer, Chief Brand Officer, Jazwares.
Jeremy Padawer, Chief Brand Officer, Jazwares.

Additionally, Jazwares also announced key promotions to the company's sales organization, elevating Herb Mitschele to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Planning, Guy Thomas to Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales, and Arthur Ferreira to Senior Vice President of International Sales and Marketing.

"Jeremy is a highly experienced executive with a proven track record in building and scaling iconic brands. He is beyond passionate about the toy industry and has the ability to understand and impactfully align the business with where consumers are going next. In his new role, Jeremy will further brand relevance, and drive product innovation and long-term growth for the portfolio," said Judd Zebersky, CEO, Jazwares.

"You never work a day in your life when you do what you love, and with a team of people that you deeply respect. I'm thrilled to be of service to the global Jazwares team in this capacity. We've had a remarkable run, but we've saved the best for NEXT," said Jeremy Padawer, Chief Brand Officer, Jazwares.

"We're also proud to announce promotions for Herb Mitschele, Guy Thomas and Arthur Ferreira. All three have done a stellar job in maneuvering hurdles faced by the pandemic, while driving growth, meeting demand, and assembling a world-class sales organization," said Zebersky.

About Jazwares
Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation (NYSE:Y), is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles, musical instruments, and recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio was recently launched to further expand play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

Media Contacts:
Sara Rosales | Jazwares | 310-413-2413 | srosales@jazwares.com
Bret Ingraham | Jazwares | 818-331-6911 | bingraham@jazwares.com

This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares' behalf.

(PRNewsfoto/Jazwares)
(PRNewsfoto/Jazwares)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazwares-names-jeremy-padawer-chief-brand-officer-301455127.html

SOURCE Jazwares

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Tanking Again Today

    The partnership with Amazon that was seen as one of its biggest advantages has become more complicated.

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV targets

    (Reuters) -Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. The slide in Rivian shares comes a day after one of its biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc, teamed up with carmaker Stellantis NV. They will develop cars and trucks with Amazon software and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.

  • Earnings season will bring ‘a dash of reality’ to markets: Analyst

    OANDA Market Analyst Craig Erlam appears on Yahoo Finance Live to talk about what investors should look out for in crypto, tech stocks, and markets more broadly after the Fed minutes were released.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.