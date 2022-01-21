U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Jazz Aviation Named One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2022

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CHRRF

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the tenth consecutive year.

"We are honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. This award highlights our commitment to providing young people with a meaningful and enjoyable place to start and grow their careers," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "While the pandemic has impacted all of us, we've taken steps to adapt how we operate in order to continue providing valuable and engaging work experiences for our younger employees."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces, programs, and initiatives to attract and retain younger people entering the workforce.

Areas examined when evaluating each employer include, mentorship and training programs as well as career management programs.

Jazz was selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for programs such as the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, which provides scholarships and direct employment opportunities to students enrolled in pilot and flight attendant programs at various post-secondary institutions. Jazz was also recognized for offering scholarships to students enrolled in Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) programs at local community colleges and for providing mentoring to apprentice AMEs.

This recognition comes just days after Jazz was announced as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner, being recognized as one of the top 10 best places to work in Canada in 2022.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c8752.html

