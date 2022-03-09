Jazz Aviation recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the Eleventh Year

HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the eleventh consecutive year in an annual national employer survey by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"We are honoured to have once again been recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers. Diversity is core to our culture and something we're very proud of. Jazz is a company that values individual uniqueness and empowers employees to be their authentic selves," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the nation's top employers who have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. The competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual (LGBT) people.

Mediacorp Canada Inc. recognized Jazz for the many initiatives the airline has developed and supported, including working with a number of community partners to reach out to Aboriginal candidates and mentoring students from First Nations Technical Institute. Jazz encourages young women to consider careers in aviation by participating in annual events such as Girls Take Flight. Also, Jazz embeds diversity and inclusion into its supplier policy.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Story continues

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada and the sole operator of Air Canada Express flights, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

