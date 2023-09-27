Jazz legend and Grammy award winner puts North Bergen home up for sale for $1.75 million

Jazz legend and 15-time Grammy winner Paquito D'Rivera has put his waterfront property in North Bergen up for sale.

The home was listed by Angela Cuciniello of Coldwell Banker Realty in Hoboken. Currently priced at $1.75 million, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom colonial-style home sits right on the Hudson River.

"This is a rarity, one of only three Colonials of this size nestled on Boulevard East with sweeping views of the sparkling Manhattan skyline from across the Hudson," she said. "It is rich in history and touched by fame."

7707 Blvd East, North Bergen, NJ, US Luxury Real Estate Property - CB Global Luxury

First built in 1911, the D'Rivera family expanded the property, adding on a two-story addition, a large chef's kitchen, a junior bedroom suite and five-zone climate control that runs throughout more than 4,100-square-feet of living space.

The large eat-in chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a center island. The home also has a separate formal dining room.

The home's living room comes with a large marble fireplace, and glass doors that connect to a den or office space. This area also leads out directly to a bluestone terrace with direct views of the New York City skyline.

The second and third floors of the home contain the four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a Juliette balcony. The lower level of the property houses a spa, sauna, steam room and billiards room.

Other features of the home include a formal foyer, a three-story staircase, 10-foot ceilings and many windows, some of them stained glass.

Outside, the backyard space includes a heated, in-ground gunite pool and is enclosed by motorized steel gates. There is also a four-car driveway, as well as a detached 2-car garage.

D'Rivera, a Cuban America bandleader, bought the home in 2001 for $750,000. He is widely known for his blend of Latin jazz and classical music. D'Rivera is still performing and working on collaborations with other highly acclaimed instrumentalists like cellist Yo-Yo Ma. His Latin Grammy and Grammy awards and nominations span from 1979 to 2016.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Waterfront home owned by Grammy winner for sale in North Bergen NJ