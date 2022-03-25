Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Significant New Investment in UK Manufacturing

Construction begins on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kent Science Park designed to support the manufacture of regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines

This represents a significant commitment to the UK by GW Pharmaceuticals, now part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, investing $100 million (£75m) and creating more than 100 highly skilled jobs

LONDON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and its subsidiary, GW Pharmaceuticals ("GW") – a world leader in discovering, developing and delivering regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines – today announced the official initiation of construction of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kent Science Park (KSP) in Sittingbourne.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be approximately 60,000 sq. ft, with an investment of over $100 million (approximately £75m). Once operational, the facility will create more than 100 highly skilled new jobs. Due to open in 2024, the facility is designed to support the company's two regulatory-approved cannabis-based medicines and support future capacity for new medicines under development. Jazz currently manufactures the extract, active pharmaceutical ingredients and the formulated drug products at KSP, occupying 12 buildings with more than 400 employees, making it, and the UK, the heart of our global cannabinoid manufacturing operations.

The new facility has been designed with careful consideration to the environment, and this will continue through its build phase and use. Animal refuge boxes will be installed to promote wildlife in the local area, the use of single use plastics will be minimised and more than 1,100 solar panels will be installed to provide a portion of the building's energy usage.

"The UK has been our home for over two decades. This strategic investment underlines Jazz's continued commitment to the UK and will help us bring potentially life-changing medicines to more patients who desperately need them in the UK and around the world," said Chris Tovey, executive vice president, chief operating officer and managing director, Europe & International at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are thrilled to have commenced construction of this state-of-the-art facility in Kent, which will create more than 100 permanent, highly skilled jobs. This facility, which is expected to open in 2024, will not only significantly increase our ability to support the growing demand for our medicines, but help us maintain our position as a world leader in cannabinoid science."

George Freeman MP, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, said: "This £75m investment by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a state of the art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is a big sign of confidence in the UK life science ecosystem. Not only will this investment support the creation of over 100 additional highly skilled jobs in the region, it is a sign of UK expertise in cannabinoid science and medicines serving the U.K. and beyond."

Over the past two decades, GW has made significant investment in the KSP site, building major in-house processing and manufacturing expertise to meet the growing demand for its medicines. On our journey to creating world-first medicines, we have assembled a large, talented and highly skilled, in-house team of professionals with expertise spanning botanical growing, pre-clinical and clinical R&D, product development, manufacturing and testing. The majority of these roles are based out of our site in Kent. The Company's two medicines manufactured at the site both follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

The beginning of construction at the site was marked by an event attended by Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Chris Tovey, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Europe & International at Jazz Pharmaceuticals and representatives from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Department of International Trade, and the Office for Life Sciences.

About GW Pharmaceuticals Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals (GW), a subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, has established a world-leading position in cannabinoid science and medicine. Founded over two decades ago in response to significant unmet patient need, patients remain our key focus and improving their quality of life, our motivation. GW's pioneering work has led to the regulatory approval of world first, potentially life changing, cannabis-based medicines. Our continued dedication has resulted in the treatment of thousands of patients with our medicines in the UK and around the world. In 2021, GW received the Queens Award for Enterprise in Innovation in recognition of its innovative and ground-breaking work in developing prescription cannabis-based medicines. GW was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May 2021.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

