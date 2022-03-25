U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,622.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,766.75
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.48
    -0.86 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.10
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.59 (-6.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7600
    -0.5600 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,962.02
    +868.51 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.96
    +30.01 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Significant New Investment in UK Manufacturing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JAZZ
    Watchlist

Construction begins on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kent Science Park designed to support the manufacture of regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines

This represents a significant commitment to the UK by GW Pharmaceuticals, now part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, investing $100 million (£75m) and creating more than 100 highly skilled jobs

LONDON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and its subsidiary, GW Pharmaceuticals ("GW") – a world leader in discovering, developing and delivering regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines – today announced the official initiation of construction of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kent Science Park (KSP) in Sittingbourne.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be approximately 60,000 sq. ft, with an investment of over $100 million (approximately £75m). Once operational, the facility will create more than 100 highly skilled new jobs. Due to open in 2024, the facility is designed to support the company's two regulatory-approved cannabis-based medicines and support future capacity for new medicines under development. Jazz currently manufactures the extract, active pharmaceutical ingredients and the formulated drug products at KSP, occupying 12 buildings with more than 400 employees, making it, and the UK, the heart of our global cannabinoid manufacturing operations.

The new facility has been designed with careful consideration to the environment, and this will continue through its build phase and use. Animal refuge boxes will be installed to promote wildlife in the local area, the use of single use plastics will be minimised and more than 1,100 solar panels will be installed to provide a portion of the building's energy usage.

"The UK has been our home for over two decades. This strategic investment underlines Jazz's continued commitment to the UK and will help us bring potentially life-changing medicines to more patients who desperately need them in the UK and around the world," said Chris Tovey, executive vice president, chief operating officer and managing director, Europe & International at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are thrilled to have commenced construction of this state-of-the-art facility in Kent, which will create more than 100 permanent, highly skilled jobs. This facility, which is expected to open in 2024, will not only significantly increase our ability to support the growing demand for our medicines, but help us maintain our position as a world leader in cannabinoid science."

George Freeman MP, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, said: "This £75m investment by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a state of the art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is a big sign of confidence in the UK life science ecosystem. Not only will this investment support the creation of over 100 additional highly skilled jobs in the region, it is a sign of UK expertise in cannabinoid science and medicines serving the U.K. and beyond."

Over the past two decades, GW has made significant investment in the KSP site, building major in-house processing and manufacturing expertise to meet the growing demand for its medicines. On our journey to creating world-first medicines, we have assembled a large, talented and highly skilled, in-house team of professionals with expertise spanning botanical growing, pre-clinical and clinical R&D, product development, manufacturing and testing. The majority of these roles are based out of our site in Kent. The Company's two medicines manufactured at the site both follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

The beginning of construction at the site was marked by an event attended by Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Chris Tovey, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Europe & International at Jazz Pharmaceuticals and representatives from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Department of International Trade, and the Office for Life Sciences.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About GW Pharmaceuticals Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals (GW), a subsidiary of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, has established a world-leading position in cannabinoid science and medicine. Founded over two decades ago in response to significant unmet patient need, patients remain our key focus and improving their quality of life, our motivation. GW's pioneering work has led to the regulatory approval of world first, potentially life changing, cannabis-based medicines. Our continued dedication has resulted in the treatment of thousands of patients with our medicines in the UK and around the world. In 2021, GW received the Queens Award for Enterprise in Innovation in recognition of its innovative and ground-breaking work in developing prescription cannabis-based medicines. GW was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May 2021.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773540/Jazz_GW_logo_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’

    (Bloomberg) -- The newspaper of China’s civil aviation regulator apologized for an “untrue” report that the second black box from Monday’s crash had been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents Warn

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in Ea

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Why Okta Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading (3:25 p.m. EDT) as the news about the company's hack, that first emerged on Tuesday, got even worse today. As you'll recall, the basic story goes something like this: Sometime back in January, bad actors from the Lapsus ransomware group (aka Lapsus$) -- believed to be based in Brazil or some other Latin American country -- was able to compromise the account of a third-party, customer-support engineer. At the time, Reuters reported that "the scope of the hack is unknown," but Okta reassured customers that "there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bi

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.