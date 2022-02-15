U.S. markets closed

Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 1, 2022

2 min read
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924
International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056
Passcode: 6895455

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 8, 2022.

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056
Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406
Passcode: 6895455

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharma.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:


Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
investorinfo@jazzpharma.com

Ireland, +353 1 634 3211

U.S., +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com

Ireland, +353 1 637 2141

U.S., +1 215 867 4948

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-report-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-march-1-2022-301482827.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

