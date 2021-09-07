U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

JazzHR Announces Bill Phelan As President

·2 min read

HR Tech Leader Brings On High-Growth SaaS Veteran to Drive Continued Expansion

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Bill Phelan as the company's president effective August 30th. Phelan will lead JazzHR into its next growth phase, focusing on strengthening the company's position within the SMB space through his expertise in SaaS businesses and product leadership. As a member of the executive leadership team of the Jobvite family of brands, Phelan will report to CEO Pete Lamson.

JazzHR President Bill Phelan

"I couldn't be more delighted to welcome Bill to JazzHR," said Lamson. "Bill's customer-first approach to driving high growth is precisely what is needed to propel JazzHR into its next growth stage. Bill's deep B2B SaaS experience and results-oriented mindset will benefit JazzHR's 9,500+ customers through a continually improving product at a price point attractive to small businesses."

Phelan brings over thirty years of general management and product experience in building and growing profitable SaaS businesses, along with leading successful organizations. Most recently, Phelan served as Senior Vice President of Product Management with PointClickCare, launching over a dozen successful products during his five-year tenure. Prior to PointClickCare, Phelan served as Executive Vice President & General Manager with Carbonite's Cloud Back-Up Division and served as a member of the IPO management team. He also spent three years with Intuit as a Group Product Manager.

"I'm honored to lead JazzHR during this pivotal phase in unlocking the company's full growth potential," Phelan said. "The organization's continued upward trajectory is extremely exciting, especially alongside Jobvite and NXTThing RPO. I look forward to leading the team in fulfilling its mission of helping small and mid-sized businesses to hire the right talent, faster."

For more information, please visit www.jazzhr.com or contact hello@jazzhr.com.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

JazzHR Logo (PRNewsfoto/JazzHR)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazzhr-announces-bill-phelan-as-president-301370239.html

SOURCE JazzHR

