JB Hi-Fi Limited's (ASX:JBH) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.8% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to JB Hi-Fi's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JB Hi-Fi is:

41% = AU$587m ÷ AU$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.41 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of JB Hi-Fi's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

To begin with, JB Hi-Fi has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, JB Hi-Fi's considerable five year net income growth of 23% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing JB Hi-Fi's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is JBH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JBH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is JB Hi-Fi Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

JB Hi-Fi has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 66%, meaning the company only retains 34% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, JB Hi-Fi has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 65%. However, JB Hi-Fi's future ROE is expected to decline to 23% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with JB Hi-Fi's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

