JB Hi-Fi's (ASX:JBH) Dividend Will Be A$1.58

JB Hi-Fi Limited's (ASX:JBH) investors are due to receive a payment of A$1.58 per share on 8th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 5.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by JB Hi-Fi's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 8.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 82%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.72 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$3.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that JB Hi-Fi has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like JB Hi-Fi's Dividend

Overall, we think that JB Hi-Fi could be a great option for a dividend investment, although we would have preferred if the dividend wasn't cut this year. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for JB Hi-Fi (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.