The JBL Father's Day sale has huge deals on speakers, earbuds and soundbars

Gift your dad with some great audio with these deals at the JBL Father's Day sale.

If you're on the hunt for a Father's Day gift this year, one way to treat your dad is to help him hear better. No, not with hearing aids, but with some quality speakers to bump his favorite music whenever and wherever he wants. That's where JBL comes in with some amazing deals for dad.

Right now, the audio brand is hosting its Father's Day sale with discounts of up to 40% on a collection of its wireless earbuds, gaming headsets, wired and wireless speakers. JBL is a major name in the world of audio, with a number of their Bluetooth devices ranking high on our list of the best portable speakers.

One of the current Father's Day JBL deals includes the JBL Flip 5, which you can get for as low as $99.95. The cylinder-shaped device is usually listed from $129.95, but you can get discounted prices on the speaker in 10 different colors. When we tested the Flip 5, we were impressed with its shock-absorbing rubber and firmly knitted fabric that is comfortable to hold as well as being waterproof. You'll also hear amazing sounds from its rumbling bass end-caps and round speaker chassis.

The JBL Clip 4 is pint-sized and perfect to attach to whatever bag you've got with you.

For something even more portable, there's the JBL Clip 4 on sale for just $49.95. You can get this palm-sized speaker in five different colors and save $30. The Clip 4 is another one of our favorite portable speakers, thanks to its compact design and clip on the top that can attach to backpacks and belt loops making it especially travel-friendly. Despite its smaller size, this speaker still offers quality sound in a durable package.

There's plenty more where that came from—shop more amazing JBL deals below.

The best deals to shop at the JBL Father's Day sale

The JBL Flip 5 is a great workhorse Bluetooth speaker that can go wherever you go this summer.

