JBL's L75ms wooden speaker is built for high-res streaming

JBL might just have a HiFi tailor-made for the emerging world of high-resolution streaming music. The newly introduced L75ms doesn't have a catchy name, but it combines a slick-looking walnut wood cabinet with a higher-end speaker system that includes both a 32-bit/192kHz DAC and modern streaming audio conveniences. While you can't really use the built-in Bluetooth for lossless sound, you can use the Ethernet and other wired connections to stream top-tier audio, including through AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

The company even offers a 90-day Qobuz trial to help sell you on the concept.

This could be a sweet-sounding system regardless of the audio source. The L75ms includes a pair of 1-inch titanium dome tweeters with wave guides, two 5.25-inch white cone woofers and a 4-inch mid-range driver, all of them with dedicated channels for amp and DSP tuning. They sit on a "multi-angled" baffle, too. On top of the networking, you'l find a 3.5mm input, a vinyl-friendly moving magnet phono stage and ARC-capable HDMI for connecting to your TV. You can connect an external subwoofer if you need deeper, separated bass.

The L75ms won't ship until the fourth quarter of the year, and it won't be a trivial expense at $1,500. However, it's also a rare combination of high-res audio, streaming support and a relatively compact design that would look right at home in many living rooms. You might not need much else to get the most out of a premium music service.