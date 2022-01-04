JBL updates its range of portable speakers for 2022

For every friend who turns up to a party without a bottle in hand, there’s one that turns up with 10, and that’s the friend you should always cherish. JBL is a bit like that, except not at all, but what we’re trying to say is that it has, as usual, rocked up to a trade show with armfuls of new tech. A number of its portable speaker lines are getting an update, including redesigned bodies and internals, as well as a pretty tasty exclusive model just for Sam’s Club members.

First on the line is the JBL Boombox 3 (pictured) which gets a new three-way speaker system, including a racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters. JBL promises that you'll get deeper bass, more intense clarity and even more powerful sound than before, as well as 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s IP67 water-and-dust-proof, and can be used as a portable battery for other devices. It’ll arrive this summer, and will set you back $500.

JBL Pulse 5

Meanwhile, the JBL Pulse 5 is getting a refreshed design with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a refined woofer for better mid-low frequency sound. It’ll run for up to 12 hours of play on a single charge, and is IP67 water-and-dust-proof making it useful for trips to the beach and pool. Plus, with the vibrant LED light show and ability to pair any number of companion speakers through JBL PartyBoost, you could easily use this to run your own music and light show during a balmy evening. It’ll arrive this summer, priced at $250.

JBL PartyBoxes

The JBL PartyBox is getting two different variations, the PartyBox Encore (pictured, right), as well as the PartyBox Encore Essential (left). The former, which is exclusive to Sam’s Club, packs a 100W speaker and a built-in lightshow that syncs to the music you’re playing. As you can see from the image, it’s also equipped with two wireless microphones, enabling that friend who’s really into karaoke to do their thing all night long. Naturally, it’s got IPX4 splashproof design, Bluetooth v5.1 and playback from USB and aux-in, ensuring you’ll have a great night whatever you’re doing. You’ll be able to pick one up from Sam’s Club in the summer for $400.

The Essential version, meanwhile, offers the same basic 100W speaker and lightshow, but in a smaller, more portable body. The battery will run to six hours, and you can connect Bluetooth, USB or aux-in to get the sound out, plus there’s a single wired microphone input for that karaoke friend you like a little less. This model will be available in March for $300.

