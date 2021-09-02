JBL's fall lineup includes four new sets of wireless earbuds, starting at $80

When it comes trade show time, JBL typically debuts an entire truckload of new products. Although IFA isn't happening in Berlin this year due to COVID-19, the company is still ready to show off all of the new audio gear that will arrive this fall. That list includes four new models of true wireless earbuds, two new portable speakers, a set of noise-cancelling headphones for kids and a wireless gaming headset.

All of the true wireless earbuds

JBL Endurance Race

Sitting atop JBL's latest true wireless earbuds list is the Reflect Flow Pro. This sporty model is rated IP68 waterproof with the company's Powerfin fit wings to help keep them in place during a run or workout. Active noise cancellation (ANC) can help you block out unwanted distractions while a Smart Ambient feature allows you to be aware of your surroundings with audio transparency.

JBL promises "perfect voice clarity" on calls with the Reflect Flow Pro thanks to six microphones: two beamforming with a third for wind suppression on each side. Companies make lofty claims about voice performance all the time, so it will be interesting to see how close JBL actually gets to perfection. The Reflect Flow Pro will last up to eight hours on a charge with ANC on, with an additional two charges in the wireless charging case. You can also expect hands-free access to Google Assistant, customizable touch controls and compatibility with JBL's Headphones app. The Reflect Flow Pro will go on sale November 14th for $179.95 (€179).

For more affordable options, JBL is debuting follow-ups to the Tune 125 TWS and Tune 225 TWS earbuds. The new Tune 130NC and Tune 230NC have nearly identical spec sheets that include features like Pure Bass Sound, ANC, eight-hour battery life (ANC on), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and a four-microphone array for calls. The differences are mostly in the designs: the Tune 230NC has an AirPods like stickbud look while the Tune 130NC is a more compact round shape. The latter also has larger 10mm drivers compared to the former's 5.8mm components. Both versions will arrive on October 17th and they're both $99.95 (€99).

Last but not least, JBL's fourth new true wireless model will only be available in the US. The Endurance Race joins the company's lineup of sport-themed Endurance products that include the Run, Sprint, Jump, Dive and Peak audio options. Like previous installments, the Endurance Race is IP67 waterproof, designed to mix durability with comfort to withstand workouts and weather. JBL's Pure Bass Sound is here as well, on top of 10-hour battery life, touch controls and ambient sound. There's no active noise cancellation or wireless charging here, but the price is affordable at $79.95. The Endurance Race is set to go on sale October 17th.

JBL JR 460NC headphones

JBL JR 460NC

Let's face it: most wireless headphones aren't designed to be used by kids. They're not nearly durable enough to withstand the constant drops and tosses into backpacks, plus you have to worry if your little ones are listening too loud. JBL says its new JR 460NC should address both of those concerns. The company's Safe Sound feature keeps volume under 85dB and the headphones are made with "child-friendly, safe materials." ANC will help block out distractions for homework or travel, controls should be easy for kids to master and 20 hours of battery life ensures lots of use between charges. The JR 460NC is scheduled to arrive in the US this month for $79.95.

JBL Flip 6 and Partybox 710 portable speakers

JBL Flip 6

For your portable speaker needs, JBL has two very different new options. First, the Flip 6 is a compact Bluetooth model designed for the outdoors with an IP67 dust and waterproof rating and 12 hours of battery life. The company says its dual passive radiator speaker configuration offers "deep bass" and "stunning detail," thanks in part to a "racetrack-shaped" woofer and separate tweeter. The Flip 6 can also be used in PartyBoost mode where you can connect it to other compatible JBL speakers for more volume. This model will arrive in the US in December for $129.95 after debuting in Europe in November for €139. Grey, teal, blue, black and "squad" color options will be available at launch.

The JBL PartyBox 710 is, as the name suggests, a single speaker large enough to power a whole dang party. This model joins the company's other options that are built for more than just casual listening. With 800 watts of power and an on-board light show, this quickly becomes an all-in-one entertainment machine. That's especially true when you factor in the guitar and microphone inputs. There's also Bluetooth and USB connectivity for music and one-touch stereo pairing with another PartyBox 710. The JBL PartyBox app allows you to control everything from tunes to the light show and more. Lastly, the massive speaker is IPX4 splashproof to evade accidental spill damage and its built-in handle and wheels help with transport. The 710 will debut in Europe in October for €749 before arriving in the US in November for $799.95.

JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset

JBL Quantum 350

If you're looking for a new wireless gaming headset, the JBL Quantum 350 checks a number of boxes. The headphones support "gaming-grade" lossless 2.4G wireless connectivity with a USB dongle, according to the company. JBL says 40mm drivers inside are powered by its QuantumSound Signature and QuantumSurround handles the immersive audio. The company's QuantumEngine PC software will enable you to customize the EQ, sidetone, mic settings and more. JBL promises comfort with a lightweight design and memory foam ear pads with up to 22 hours of battery life to keep you going well into the night. The company says the Quantum 350 is Discord certified and also compatible with both Skype and TeamSpeak. Most importantly, the headset goes on sale later this month for $99.95 (€119).