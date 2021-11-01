U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.78
    -0.60 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,860.82
    +41.26 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,545.12
    +46.73 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.29
    +58.10 (+2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.10
    +0.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1020
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,881.02
    -1.31 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.69
    +25.18 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

JBM® Closes on $148MM in Multifamily Transactions with The Inland Real Estate Group

·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors completes the closing of two west Florida multifamily properties in October 2021. The #1 Ranked boutique multifamily brokerage firm in the U.S. is on pace to close on over 5,000 units across Florida in 2021.

JBM closes on 583 units - worth $148 million
JBM closes on 583 units - worth $148 million

The Addison on Long Bayou

This Class-A merchant development property in Seminole, FL was built in 2019 and includes 247 units. The Inland Real Estate Group has acquired this asset from ContraVest for $82,000,000 ($331,984/unit). Product highlights include: a resort-style lap pool with tanning ledge and expansive sun deck, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga/spin studio with Fitness OnDemand™, granite countertops with GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances and undermount sink with gooseneck faucets, and much more.

Sawgrass Cove

This Bradenton, FL property includes 336 units and was acquired by General Services Corporation from The Inland Real Estate Group. Built in 1991, this value-add property includes a variety of different levels of unit renovations – offering a high-yield opportunity to continue existing renovations. The Property sold for $66,192,000 ($197,000/unit). This marks the second time JBM® sold this asset. Inland achieved a valuation increase of 68% since their 2016 acquisition of Sawgrass Cove.

About JBM®

Jamie May and his team at JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors focus exclusively on multifamily asset disposition services, equity placement, capitalization, and recapitalization of new merchant developments, value-add properties, and existing opportunities of large apartment type portfolios and singular assets for domestic and foreign institutional, private national, and regional clientele. In the last twelve months, JBM® has either listed or closed on over 13 brand new, Class-A merchant developments across Florida, worth an estimated $1.07 Billion.

JBM® has $15.4 Billion+ in transaction multifamily sales throughout Florida.

JBM® Available Properties

JBM.com

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbm-closes-on-148mm-in-multifamily-transactions-with-the-inland-real-estate-group-301413079.html

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Stocks Fluctuate Amid Earnings, Economic Reports: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as traders assessed corporate earnings and economic data, with the Federal Reserve getting ready to wind down stimulus.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe S&P 500 was little changed as gains in commodity and retail sh

  • China’s Oil Stockpile ‘Low as It Can Go’ Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be forced to start buying crude at elevated prices to replenish its thinning crude stockpiles, adding more pressure to a nation that’s facing energy shortages and seeking to avert a diesel crisis.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at St

  • Barclays CEO Jes Staley to Step Down After Epstein Investigation -- Update

    Barclays PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Jes Staley has agreed to step down following an investigation into his relationship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The FTSE 100 listed bank said that Mr. Staley, who has been at the helm of Barclays since December 2015, intends to contest the conclusions made by the Financial Conduct Authority regarding his relationship with Mr. Epstein. C.S. Venkatakrishnan, head of global markets of the bank, will take over as CEO with immediate effect, Barclays said.

  • Dollar edges lower as Fed policy decision looms

    The dollar eased versus its main rivals on Monday, after posting its biggest daily rise in more than four months in the previous session as hedge funds cut back bearish bets ahead of this week's highly-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Monetary policy in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom is in focus, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to announce a tapering of stimulus, a factor that has fueled the greenback's rise in recent weeks. Quickening inflation data has prompted some investment banks such as Goldman Sachs to advance their expectations of a rate hike by the Fed as early as July 2022, compared with the third quarter of 2023 previously.

  • Barclays CEO Staley to Step Down

    Barclays CEO Jes Staley will step down as of Nov. 1. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Jonathan Tyce discusses the move on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Avalanche Developers and Investors Form $200M ‘Blizzard’ Investment Fund

    The early-stage investment firm and incubator will be operated by former Ava Labs and Avalanche Foundation staff.

  • OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target - survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 27.50 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the survey found, a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month but below the 254,000 increase permitted under the supply deal. OPEC states and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are relaxing output cuts made in 2020 as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, although some members are not delivering the full boosts promised due to a lack of capacity.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.6% to $11.67 in after-hours trading. Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. Xpeng shares rose 0.4% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McKes

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

    The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • Pandora's disappointing in-store sales take shine off outlook upgrade

    Shares in Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, fell sharply on Monday as investors were concerned about weak sales growth at its own stores in the third quarter. The Danish company lifted its full-year outlook, citing strong U.S. sales, but its share price dropped 4.8% in early trade as it also said sales at Pandora stores grew just 5% in the third quarter, while analysts had expected 14% growth. Still, the company said it had continued to see strong sales in the United States, its biggest market, in the third quarter as massive government stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 fuelled spending on goods and services.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Longs Exit as Inflation Rise May Mean More Aggressive Fed

    Gold traders want to know when the Fed will make its first rate hike as well as the timing of subsequent hikes.

  • Merck to Refile Notification of Acceleron Merger Deal, Extending Deadline for Shareholders

    Some Acceleron shareholders have been skeptical of the $11.5 billion deal, saying the company could fetch more.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • Chinese bank earnings spared from property distress as Evergrande and troubled peers pose threats to loan quality

    Chinese banks reported a strong set of third-quarter operating results, evading a distress among mainland property developers as the industry hit a rough patch. More tests await in the coming months as debt crunch persists, putting loan quality at risk, analysts said. Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank of China recorded more than 20 per cent jump in earnings, beating analysts' estimates. Almost all of them showed lower sequential bad loan ratios, based on report cards from this week.

  • The Jeffrey Epstein Ties That Cost Jes Staley His Barclays Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Jes Staley was chief executive officer at British lender Barclays Plc for six years. A third of that time was spent in the shadow of a regulatory investigation into a 15-year professional relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. That probe just cost him his job.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at S

  • Saint Francis Healthcare selects Florida hospital chief as new CEO

    An exec with more than two decades of experience in hospital systems has been named the new CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.