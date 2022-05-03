U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

JBM® Lists The Pearl Founders Square - Brand New Luxury Apartments in Naples, Florida

·2 min read

NAPLES, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® is proud to announce the listing of The Pearl Founders Square – a 400-unit, Class A+ luxury multifamily community in Naples, Florida.

The Pearl Founders Square - 400 Class A+ units - Naples, Florida
The Pearl Founders Square - 400 Class A+ units - Naples, Florida

Amenities

The Pearl is comprised of five, four-story, concrete block, elevator serviced buildings. Average tenant income per unit exceeds $214K+. The Property features an unrivaled amenity package, including: an elegant, 20K+ square foot, two-story clubhouse with gourmet demonstration kitchen, numerous lounge areas, private offices and workstations; two resort-style pools with an expansive paver deck, sun shelf, day beds, and shaded cabanas; a two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio, resistance, spin, and free weights, along with an Echelon Reflect Touch Mirror, and a dedicated spin/yoga room; dedicated movie room with projector; golf simulator; 24/7 Luxer One package lockers; bike storage and repair shop; large dog park and pet wash station; car care center; and corridor attached garages with driveways, storage units, and two guest suites are available for rent.

Apartment Highlights

These ultra-luxury units feature modern, open concept floorplans; LVT flooring throughout; 10' ceilings; chef-inspired gourmet kitchens with white quartz countertops, custom 42" shaker-style cabinets with built-in wine racks; Frigidaire stainless steel appliances; undermount stainless steel sinks; LED under cabinet lighting; home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring; walk-in closets; double vanity sinks in master bedrooms with semi-frameless glass walk-in shower with designer tile surround and rainfall shower heads.

Location

Located on the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard, this brand new, 2022 construction, is in the upscale Founders Square area of Naples. Founders Square is a 55-acre, mixed-use development providing walkable access to notable tenants like Outback Steakhouse, ACE Hardware, Physician's Regional medical offices, Collier Urgent Care, and multiple dining and retail options. Across the street is Publix, CVS, Walgreens, multiple major banking institutions, and NCH Emergency Department. The Pearl is located in an "A" rated school district.

Developer

Davis Development is a vertically integrated, upscale multifamily housing developer based in Atlanta, Georgia who develops and manages luxury apartment communities. Davis Development has developed and managed over 75,000 units over the last 30+ years.

About JBM®

JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is one of the top ranked brokerage firms in the country and has a 70%+ market share in Southwest Florida. JBM® is the #1 Ranked Boutique Brokerage Firm in the U.S.A.

JBM - Available Properties

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbm-lists-the-pearl-founders-square--brand-new-luxury-apartments-in-naples-florida-301538705.html

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

