JBS USA and Pilgrim’s to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine for 8,500 Essential Team Members in Multiple Locations

JBS USA, LLC
·3 min read

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA and Pilgrim’s today announced that approximately 8,500 team members in eight states will have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week. The companies have been working closely with state officials, local health departments and union partners to encourage vaccination of the essential workforce producing food for our country as quickly as possible.

This week, team members in Beardstown, Ill.; Booneville, Miss.; Cactus, Texas; Grand Island, Neb.; Greeley, Colo.; Hyrum, Utah; Lufkin, Texas; Marshalltown, Iowa; and Moorefield, W.V., will receive vaccines in partnership with local officials in each area. The quantity and process vary from location to location. Some locations will execute large scale vaccination clinics on site, like in Greeley, Colo., and others will be providing a set number of vaccinations for JBS team members each day at the local health department, like in Grand Island, Neb., for example. Nearly 700 team members in Beardstown will be receiving their second dose.

“We have been focused on doing everything we can to prioritize our essential workforce in state vaccination plans across the country,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer, JBS USA. “Our role is to be flexible in helping our team members and local officials in the communities where we operate. Whether that includes shutting down a facility to execute a mass vaccination or providing paid time off, incentives and facilitating transportation for our workforce to get where they need to go to get their vaccine, we’re committed to ensuring they have every opportunity possible to be vaccinated.”

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s assist with vaccination efforts by leveraging company occupational health staff, coordinating logistics, and partnering with third-party health organizations to ensure medical professionals, nurses and resources are available to effectively administer vaccinations.

In January, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced a $100 incentive for all team members who choose to be vaccinated, designed to help encourage maximum voluntary participation among the workforce. The companies have also been promoting internal education campaigns to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of receiving the vaccine. This video is an example of that campaign that features team members being vaccinated.

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s will maintain regular communication with state and local health departments and healthcare providers to coordinate the most effective means of vaccine delivery at each plant location, and to offer assistance in local vaccination efforts.

About JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in more than 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. For more information, please visit www.jbssa.com.

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 58,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com


  • Issa Brothers’ EG Group to Tap Private Debt as KPMG Audit Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- EG Group, the gas-station operator owned by the British Issa brothers, is planning to sell 675 million pounds ($956 million) of privately placed bonds to help fund an acquisition spree after an auditing delay by KPMG LLP derailed the prospect of tapping the public market.EG Group plans to issue five-year senior-secured bonds in its first privately placed transaction, which are expected to price with a coupon of around 6.25%, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal will help fund a turbocharged expansion by the company, which owns the U.K. supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd., and forms part of a $1.8 billion debt package to finance the purchase of Asda’s gas stations as well as those owned by OMV in Germany.Representatives for EG Group and KPMG declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.The company owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa has fueled its expansion at break-neck speed in the debt markets since 2017. Earlier this week, EG Group told investors it needs more time to finish its audit results because KPMG -- which replaced Deloitte & Touche LLP as the firm’s accountants in October -- faced delays in assessing the scale of its business.Companies typically need to publish a prospectus with audited statements when they sell listed bonds to investors, meaning that the KPMG delay led the company to opt for the private route.With a coupon of 6.25%, the bond is offering investors a premium for the paper being less liquid than a publicly listed bond. EG Group’s existing bonds denominated in euros and U.S dollars are currently bid at yields ranging from 4.3% to 5.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Strong investor appetite for the new sterling bond meant that the borrower was able to increase the size of the offering by more than a 100 million pounds, according to some of the people.The deadline for EG Group’s audit is the end of September, people familiar with the matter said. Until the audit is completed, any plans to lower debt costs by issuing publicly syndicated bond deals will likely be hindered. Private offerings are more expensive for borrowers to sell because investors can only typically hold a small amount of illiquid assets in their portfolios.EG Group was bought by the Issas in 2001 and is now part-owned by sponsor TDR Capital. The brothers and TDR Capital are also said to be in talks to buy more than half of coffee chain Caffe Nero’s 350 million pounds of loans, the Telegraph reported earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Looks Indecisive After Sell-off in Bonds, Tech Stocks

    The largest cryptocurrency has failed to hold above $50,000 amid a downdraft in traditional markets.

  • Japan's Mizuho halts service at card-eating ATMs

    Japan's Mizuho Bank stopped service at some of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday after the machines devoured customers' cash cards and bank books. The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group announced the halt on its website in red letters, switching from the standard black used for previous updates of the problem. "Due to a system failure, ATM service has been halted at some of our branches," said Japan's third-largest lender by assets, with a history of system woes stretching more than a decade.

  • Asia-Pacific Currencies Weekly Recap: High-Flying Aussie, Kiwi Drilled Lower Amid Bond Market Rout

    Investors are selling bonds in anticipation of higher inflation, driving up interest rates while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive asset.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Dogecoin Remains at Best an Alt Cryptocurrency After Bitcoin and Ethereum

    Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is down this week along with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETC-USD). This underlines its inherent weakness. It will likely always be an “alt” or alternative cryptocurrency after the two major cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: Shutterstock As such, it is likely to have a much wilder ride and higher volatility than these other two cryptos. One reason for this is because Dogecoin is presently ranked as the 14th largest crypto in terms of market cap. Market Cap and Volatility For example, Coinmarketcap.com reports that Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $5.784 billion as of Feb. 23. This compares with $873.7 billion for Bitcoin and $172.3 billion for Ethereum.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Market capitalization for a cryptocurrency is the total number of coins mined and available (not necessarily in circulation) times the most recent price. In other words, Dogecoin is 0.66% of the size of Bitcoin and 3.36% of the size of Ethereum. However, Dogecoin’s higher volatility is also due to its higher volume of trading. For example, Coinmarketcap shows that on Feb. 23, Bitcoin’s trading volume is 11.6% of its total market cap. Ethereum’s trading volume is higher at 28.8%, but Dogecoin has a whopping 40.4% of its total market cap traded in during one day. 7 Companies That Should Start Using Cryptos in Everyday Business If almost half of a security’s market value is trading during one day, its price is going to be much more volatile. It will also have a wider range than otherwise. Differences in Supply I previously pointed out that Dogecoin has an inflationary controlled supply. It releases 5 billion Dogecoins each year through mining. This can go on forever. By contrast, Bitcoin has a deflationary supply structure. There are only 21 million Bitcoins that can ever be mined. Right now, according to Coinmarketcap, for example, 18.36 million of these have already been mined and someone owns each one of them. This means that less than 2.64 million Bitcoins can be mined or earned as a reward from mining. This is only 12.57% of its total supply. That tends to make the cryptocurrency subject to hoarding. This will ensure that the price will tend to rise over time. But it also means that the hoarding effect will limit the crypto’s use as a currency for blockchain transactions. By contrast, Ethereum has no limit on either its supply or the number of coins that can be mined over time. That will allow it to have more use as a cryptocurrency for transactions. But it will also, over time, have a limited effect on its ability to be hoarded. Click to EnlargeSource: Mark R. Hake, CFA Dogecoin stands somewhere in the middle of these. As you can see in the chart on the right (also in my previous article), the supply will fall over time. Over the next decade or so the supply growth slows down to between 2% and 3%. This means that the inflation rate of the supply will trend down slowly and predictably. This gives Dogecoin the ability to be used as a cryptocurrency since its supply is growing. Yet it can still be hoarded since the supply growth rate slows over time. What To Do With Dogecoin The astute investor in cryptocurrencies will likely want to diversify their holdings to include more than just Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dogecoin is an excellent choice as an alt cryptocurrency. For one, its higher volatility implies that on the upside it could potentially have much more potential profitable gains possibilities than either Bitcoin or Ethereum. Of course, this works on the downside as well. In addition, it seems to offer the best of both worlds, in terms of usability in blockchain transactions and also its ability to allow for hoarding effects. However, one huge downside for Dogecoin has been pointed out by the Wall Street Journal. On Feb. 17 they reported one individual owns as much as 28% of the total supply of Dogecoins. The person’s name is not known, but at the time the stake was worth $2.1 billion (likely 15% or lower by now). The WSJ also said it could be owned by an exchange or a group of people. The article goes on the muse that it is possible that the account owner might be Elon Musk. He has, at times, promoted Dogecoin, but recently seems to have encouraged people to sell it. This is all very strange. Therefore, most people who are considering investing in Dogecoin will do it only as a diversified position among other crypto coins. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake holds a long position in Ethereum and Bitcoin. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Dogecoin Remains at Best an Alt Cryptocurrency After Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Saudi Shares Drop as U.S. Pins Khashoggi Murder on Crown Prince

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks fell the most in a month, tracking last week’s declines across emerging markets, as traders weighed the impact of a U.S. intelligence report saying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The Tadawul All Share Index retreated as much 1%, its sharpest decline since Jan. 31. It was 0.6% lower as of 10:43 a.m. in Riyadh. Rajhi Bank, Saudi Basic Industries, Saudi Telecom Co. and Saudi Aramco dragged the index down the most by points.While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday. Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report.”“We could see some influence in the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia” Alia Moubayed, the London-based chief economist for Middle East, North Africa at Jefferies International, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “But in terms of flows, unless sanctions hit particular asset classes, I don’t see flows being significantly affected.”Trading in Riyadh was also pressured by wider declines in emerging-market shares on Friday, when the MSCI EM Index fell 3.2% as a selloff in Treasuries triggered a slide in risk assets. Oil, Saudi Arabia’s biggest export, finished 1.1% lower last week.Outflows from the Saudi stock exchange climbed to a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month when Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. It was the biggest monthly drop in foreign holdings since the country opened up its stock market to international investors in 2015.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The Saudi index’s decline trims its gain in February to 5.1%Riyad Bank rises as much as 1.4%, the most among 12 listed lenders, after proposing a dividend for 2020 of 0.5 riyal per shareDubai’s DFM General Index slips 0.8%, the most in the GulfAbu Dhabi’s ADX General Index falls 0.3%In Doha, the QE Index climbs 0.1%Ezdan Holding Group rises as much as 5.3% after saying it’s finalizing a bank facility to fully repay a $500 million sukuk maturing in MayShares dropped last week after S&P Global Ratings said the Qatari property developer faces the risk of a default or debt restructuringQLM Life & Medical Insurance rises 10% for a second session, after Qatar said last week that all expatriates and visitors will be required to have health insuranceGauges in Bahrain and Oman rise 0.1%Kuwait’s market is closed for a local holidayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Power in Some Stocks Is Even Bigger Than It Seems

    (Bloomberg) -- A rough week for Cathie Wood is reminding Wall Street that Ark Investment Management has a lot of cash in not that many companies. In fact, the firm’s dominance in some stocks may be even greater than it seems.Ark now owns more than 10% of at least 29 companies via its exchange-traded funds, up from 24 just two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Less discussed are holdings of Nikko Asset Management, the Japanese firm with a minority stake in Ark that it has partnered with to advise on several funds.When combined, the pair own more than 25% of at least three businesses: Compugen Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Together they control 20% or more of an additional 10 companies.These concentrations would appear to exist because several Nikko products follow the investment blueprint provided by Ark. The company Wood founded in 2014 invests in disruptive themes like genomics and fintech -- and the Nikko products do, too.Because there are only so many stocks that fit these emerging themes and Wood has been so successful at attracting new cash, much of it floods into the same companies.“At arms-length, Ark provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to certain Nikko products, and Nikko is a distributor of Ark’s products,” a spokesperson for the U.S. firm said. Ark’s website identifies five of its strategies as being “available in Japan in partnership with Nikko Asset Management.”Ark and Nikko did not respond to requests for comment on the concentration risk.The high shareholdings aren’t necessarily a problem for either the fund managers or the companies, and the relationship between the two firms is clearly announced on both their websites. But such concentrated ownership stirs concern in some quarters about unintended consequences.“The biggest risk has everything to do with their footprint,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “Even treading lightly, they’re going to have some sort of market impact that is going to push prices against them.”In other words, fund outflows could have an outsized impact on the shares held by Ark and Nikko if they are forced to sell.There’s no sign of this yet. Three of Wood’s funds -- the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) -- are on track for record outflows this week after rising yields and lofty valuations hit the tech sector, but there has been no obvious specific contagion. ARKK closed up 0.7% on Friday after a four-day slump, bringing its weekly loss to 14.6%.Wood has been using mega-cap stocks to soak up the pile of cash her firm received, which should help limit Ark’s impact in less-liquid names.Still, there are worries that these ownership concentrations are a risk for Ark and Nikko and their investors. A pullback in any of the heavily owned sectors could force them to reduce their stakes, which could trigger more declines and therefore more selling.“The concern would be performance slips, investors begin exiting the Ark funds and that would ultimately result in redemptions,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “That could put further negative pressure on those securities and you create this negative feedback loop. This isn’t an issue for larger broad-based ETFs, but for ETFs that are more concentrated and own small-cap securities there absolutely could be some negative pressure there.”In general, companies heavily owned by Ark show higher-than-average short interest, though it’s impossible to say if that’s linked to worries about ownership or simply because they are riskier bets.The average short interest as a percentage of float for ARKK holdings is 4.4%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from IHS Markit Ltd. The average is 3.4% for Russell 3000 companies and 2.3% for those in the Russell 1000.The options market shows that bears haven’t jumped in quite yet, however. Of the 29 stocks that ARKK owns more than 10% of, only five have seen more puts than calls trade on average over the last five days. While put activity has increased broadly, the average put-to-call ratio stands at 0.7, a little more than half of what it is for Russell 3000 stocks.Perhaps that’s because wagering against Wood hasn’t worked out very well in the past. Almost every bet like that has lost money in the subsequent six months as prices rebounded, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a note this week.“The fund’s outflows rarely last, and dips have tended to attract buyers in the past,” Balchunas wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • CCIV Stock: One Lucid Merger Tweet Has Churchill Capital Moving Higher

    Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is soaring higher on Friday following a Tweet from Lucid Motors about the upcoming special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Source: ggTravelDiary / Shutterstock.com The Tweet itself is nothing major. Just some more promises to build new luxury electric vehicles (EVs). However, it links off to a statement from company CEO Peter Rawlinson. Earlier this week, we proudly announced our merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV that would result in our becoming a public company and help bolster our mission to usher in a new era of luxury electric. #LucidAir #DreamAheadInvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Read more: https://t.co/EAU9a8mAGd pic.twitter.com/wGE3iOrm5w — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) February 25, 2021 In that message from the Lucid Motors CEO, he mentions the recent deal and what it means for the company. A section of that text follows. “This remarkable union provides us the resources to grow and focus on elevating the EV industry. Together we plan to expand into new markets and deliver miraculous technology that an unsuspecting world is soon to experience. We believe it’s good for Lucid, our customers, and of course the planet.” Rawlinson also provides an update on the company’s ongoing development of its Lucid Air EV. Due to the novel coronavirus, production has been delayed. That means the EV won’t come out in the spring as originally planned. Instead, production is now set to start in the second half of the year. Churchill Capital has been in the news quite a bit lately as the Lucid Motors merger news continues. Investors can catch up on CCIV with the following articles from InvestorPlace. Churchill Capital Bulls and Bears May Each Have Their Patience Rewarded Schedule a Rain Check On Your Churchill Capital Roadtrip Does Collapse of CCIV Stock Foreshadow the End of the SPAC Craze? It’s Not a Good Time to Buy Churchill Capital How CCIV Stock’s 50% Plunge Shows the Perils and Profits of SPAC Investing CCIV Stock’s SPAC Circus Is Just Background Noise CCIV stock was up 7.3% as of Friday morning. On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post CCIV Stock: One Lucid Merger Tweet Has Churchill Capital Moving Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Jump on Rising Treasury Yields as Reinflation Jitters Hit the Markets

    U.S mortgage rates were on the rise at the end of the month, with rising U.S Treasury yields driving rates up amidst a rising house price environment.

  • Redditors, Ryan Cohen Needs Your Help to Send GME Stock Back to $500

    In 2015, the Financial Times joked that RadioShack, an ailing brick-and-mortar electronics chain, should consider selling fruit baskets or turning its stores into Zumba studios to survive. The retailer had ignored the threat of e-commerce for so long that few believed it could survive. Two years later, RadioShack was virtually no more. Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com Today, GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock sits at a similar juncture. Since the early 2010s, GME’s top brass had treated the retailer like drunks at an open bar — doling out a princely dividend to shareholders (and stock options to themselves) while cutting reinvestment into aging stores. But then something happened: A group of retail investors, driven by Reddit’s hedge-fund-hatin’ r/WallStreetBets decided to take GME stock from $10 to $480 in a matter of weeks. The people still love GameStop!InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This love for GameStop and disdain for Wall Street is an unusual combo. It means that, unlike RadioShack in 2015, the video game retailer still has a fighting chance. For the good of GameStop and its shareholders, Reddit investors need to finish the revolution they started. And if they do, Redditors and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen can still send GME stock back to $500. GME Stock: Intentionally Driven into a Ditch Anyone who’s recently visited a GameStop store will tell you the same thing: They look old. And that’s by design. For over a decade, GameStop’s management has enriched shareholders at the expense of the firm. GameStop’s capital expenditure, the budget used to maintain its stores, peaked in 2011 at almost $200 million before getting cut in favor of larger dividends and share buybacks. Meanwhile, the company’s stores have continued to age, and layoffs have continued unabated. Yet, shareholders allowed then-CEO J. Paul Raines to maintain the course. Why? It made them money. Customers, employees and other stakeholders weren’t a priority. And after several failed acquisitions, including game developer Kongregate, GameStop’s management decided that milking the company for cash was a better bet. The firm’s blind commitment to mediocrity reached a peak at the April 2020 strategy meeting. There, GameStop management outlined a plan to “optimize the core” and “become the social / cultural hub for gaming” through building “experiential labs.” In other words, they wanted to drive more in-store traffic. During a pandemic year. (How on earth did management earn $35 million between them?) Change Afoot? Redditors Think So. All that began to change in August 2020, when Chewy founder Ryan Cohen bought 9 million shares of the retailer. He and two associates would later join the board in January 2021. “GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences — not remain a video game retailer that over-prioritizes its physical presence and stumbles on the online ecosystem,” said Mr. Cohen in a public letter to the board. Investors were delighted, sending shares on an initial run from $4 to $40. Mr. Cohen wasn’t just talking about improving e-commerce (a strategy that might have worked 15 years ago). Instead, he spoke of fundamental changes to GameStop’s business that could create a new, revitalized player in the $180 billion gaming industry. Change, however, won’t come readily. And that’s where Reddit investors come in. To date, Mr. Cohen only owns 13% of the company. That’s not enough to dislodge GameStop’s existing board; as late as last year, the board fought off another activist investor with grand plans for change. To be clear, there’s nothing particularly nefarious about current CEO George Sherman or his team. (Redditors, please don’t send pizzas to his house at 1 a.m.) Managing a declining business is already hard during good times and nearly impossible during crises. But to become an agent of change, Mr. Cohen needs more than his vote in the video game retailer. He needs other investor support. Reddit Investors, Unite! To date, Reddit investors have driven up GME stock using a financial quirk known as delta-gamma hedging. It happens when many investors buy deeply out-of-the-money calls — the lottery tickets favored by the r/WallStreetBets crowd. And in one of Wall Street’s least-understood processes, as prices rise, market makers will buy more GME stock to hedge their positions. That creates a feedback loop that pushes prices even higher. But for GameStop to reach a $500 price (and stay there), Redditors will need more than Wall Street’s quirks. To do more, they will need the four tools of activist investors: invest, strategize, agitate and vote. Activist Investing 101 There’s the obvious first step with activist investing: Investors need to buy GameStop shares and hold on. Options can make you fabulously wealthy, but only common stockholders can vote in shareholder meetings. Next, investors need to strategize what’s best for GameStop. Sucking the lifeblood out of a dying company can make shareholders some money, but it won’t turn GME into a $35 billion firm. Neither will trying to beat established players like Twitch or Valve at their own game. Instead, winning strategies will involve identifying technologies a decade out and investing before others do. (A virtual reality universe, anyone?) Third, shareholders need to make their voices heard — something Redditors seem pretty good at doing already. With a single well-crafted public letter to the board (plus some backroom dealing), Mr. Cohen managed to gain three board seats. Smaller investors might not have the same platform, but they can undoubtedly start pressuring GME’s board to move faster. And finally, shareholders need to vote. Most investors typically outsource voting to their brokerages, making annual meetings a rubber-stamp ordeal. But unless shareholders come to Mr. Cohen’s aid, change won’t come fast enough. Time Is Running Out for GME Stock Reddit and Mr. Cohen will have to work fast. Thanks to their years of corporate debt binging, GameStop now sports a 3.5x debt-equity ratio. The retailer spends over $300 million in interest, upkeep and leasing costs, which will burn through its $446 million cash hoard faster than most people expect. Mr. Cohen has presumably seen the writing on the wall. Without drastic changes, GameStop’s chances will melt away faster than the ice cream cone that Mr. Cohen mysteriously posted on Twitter this week. That’s what makes CFO Jim Bell’s resignation on Wednesday so remarkable. Clearing the caretaker ranks is an essential first step to a turnaround, and Mr. Cohen seems to have pulled the board out of its slump. But more still has to happen. And Mr. Cohen needs your help, Reddit. For GameStop to reach $500, the firm would need a $35 billion market capitalization, or more than the value of Twitch and Steam combined. A secondary offering at $150 per share would be a start. A roughly 10% dilution would raise $1 billion, something AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) did during its January stock run-up. But money alone won’t solve GameStop’s decline. The firm desperately needs a new vision among its management ranks. Re-hiring a COO would be a good first step — the firm hasn’t bothered with one since 2019. Charting a long-term strategy (and finding the right person for the job) would be even better. In short, GameStop needs a strategy shift that should make even Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Reed Hastings nod in approval. Mr. Cohen has worked his magic on Chewy.com before. And maybe he’s even the right person to take the top job at GameStop. But before he can start down that route, the 35-year-old founder will need all the help he can get. And with a Reddit-fueled megaphone, retail investors finally have the chance to make that happen. Good luck, Redditors. I’ll see you guys on the moon. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Redditors, Ryan Cohen Needs Your Help to Send GME Stock Back to $500 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Palantir: The Sell-Off Is Not Over

    Since coming public via a direct listing in September, Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been on a wild ride. Consider that PLTR stock has gone from around $10 to a high of $45. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com But lately, things have gotten choppy. Consider that PLTR stock is now trading at $23.96, with the market capitalization at $45 billion. Of course, a major reason for the sell-off has been due to the recent bearishness in the general markets, especially with high-growth tech operators. It does look like investors are getting nervous about rapidly increasing interest rates.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But general market sentiment is not the only factor impacting PLTR stock. Keep in mind that the latest earnings report was also disconcerting for Wall Street. Now it’s true that – on the surface – the performance looked solid. Revenues jumped by 40% to $322 million, trumping analysts’ prediction of $300.7 million. As for the non-GAAP earnings, they came to six cents a share, compared to the Street estimate of two cents a share. 8 Stocks to Buy for March So then what was the problem with the report? Well, it looks like growth will decelerate. For the full-year, the forecast is for revenues to rise by around 30%. Now it’s true that the management may be taking a conservative approach. But then again, there are some reasons to be more skeptical about the growth story. The Business Founded in 2003, Palantir has built an impressive platform that provides sophisticated AI and machine learning models for customers. Originally, the focus was on top-secret activities, such as for finding terrorists or enemies on the battlefield. There was even buzz that Palantir’s technology assisted in locating Osama bin Laden. But during the past decade, Palantir has been leveraging its platform into commercial markets. Yet this has proven tougher. After all, the market is highly competitive, with rivals like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG), IBM (NYSE:IBM), C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and so on. And yes, the latest quarter does point out the challenge for Palantir. While government revenues soared by 85% to $190 million, there was only a 4% increase for the commercial segment to $132 million. This is even though the company announced large customers like BP (NYSE:BP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, being heavily reliant on the government sector has its own problems. According to William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek: “While growing at exceptionally strong rates in recent quarters, the Government segment has been heavily supported by U.S. Army contracts won in 2019.” Another issue with the government sector is that it will likely come under more pressure. Let’s face it, the budget deficits are at high levels. As a result, it will get tougher to justify new expenditures. The Bottom Line On PLTR Stock The lockup has expired on PLTR stock, which means that insiders can sell their holdings. And there has been a loading of shares. The Chief Operating Officer, Shyam Sankar, sold 757,510 shares at prices that ranged from $24.59 to $29 (he netted over $21 million). Then there were the sales of 2.7 million shares from three other executives. They include Stephen Cohen, the cofounder and president; Matthew Long, the general counsel; and Ryan Taylor, the chief legal officer and business affairs officer. Such activity is not necessarily unusual (after all, equity compensation is a big part of the Silicon Valley way). But it is still a red flag. Whenever a group of executives sell off their shares — especially after a big run-up — this is a sign that the valuation of the stock is on the high side. And this really should not be a surprise either with PLTR stock, which is trading at 24 times sales. This is definitely a stretch, as the growth rate is likely to come down. Thus, it might be better to temper expectations on this investment for now. On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Palantir: The Sell-Off Is Not Over appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Thousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: Report

    Bots have been hyping GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and other so-called meme stocks across social media platforms, Reuters has reported. What Happened: According to Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company PiiQ Media, some organized or foreign actors may have played role in hyping these stocks, which have soared and crashed — and sometimes soared again — this year. The firm studied posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and found that bots used the platforms to push GameStop and other meme stocks. However, it was unclear if the bots’ posts were influential or not, Reuters noted, and the company did not study Reddit, where the excitement over GameStop and other stocks was centered. According to the analysis, there are tens of thousands of such bot accounts used to hype stocks, as well as the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), on social media platforms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the market volatility surrounding meme stocks and on Friday suspended trading in 15 companies, citing questionable trading and social media activity. Why It Matters: The volatility could have lasting effects on the regulation of markets. The frenzy in January grabbed international headlines and even led to a congressional hearing in the U.S. last week. The volatility in the markets alarmed politicians on the left who renewed calls to tax stock transactions. The situation also put the practice of "payment for order flow" under the spotlight both on and off Wall Street. Payment for order flow is what has enabled platforms, led by Robinhood, to allow commission-free stock trading — a primary factor behind the influx of retail traders into the markets over the past year.‪ Photo courtesy Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media ConcernsRobinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.