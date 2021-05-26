U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.00
    +13.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,366.00
    +95.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,708.75
    +52.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.20
    +11.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.89
    -0.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.70
    +9.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    28.30
    +0.24 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    -0.0440 (-2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +0.44 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4162
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8030
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,340.27
    +1,002.64 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.33
    +43.60 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.79
    -21.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,604.47
    +50.49 (+0.18%)
     

JBT Corporation Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) (the "Company") announced today the pricing on May 25, 2021 of the offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Offering"). The Company also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the Offering. The Offering and the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions described below, are expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions described below (after such cost is partially offset by the proceeds to the Company from the sale of the warrant transactions described below). The Company expects to use the remaining net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions or other strategic investments.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes will bear an interest rate of 0.25% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2021. The Notes will mature on May 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 5.8958 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $169.61 per share of the Company's common stock), which represents a conversion premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of $128.01 per share of the Company's common stock on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on May 25, 2021.

Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding February 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The Company will satisfy any conversion by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be converted and by paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being converted. Separately, the Notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at the Company's option on or after May 20, 2024 upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, the Company has entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with certain dealers, which include certain initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "hedge counterparties"). These transactions are expected to cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments substantially similar to those applicable to the Notes, the same number of shares of the Company's common stock that will initially underlie the Notes, and are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the Company's common stock, and/or offset potential cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, in each case, upon any conversion of the Notes. Concurrently with entry into the convertible note hedge transactions, the Company has also entered into warrant transactions with the hedge counterparties relating to the same number of shares of the Company's common stock, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. The strike price of the warrant transactions will initially be approximately $240.02 per share, which represents a 87.5% premium to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock on the NYSE on May 25, 2021. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect on the Company's common stock to the extent that the market price of the Company's common stock exceeds the strike price of the warrants on one or more of the applicable expiration dates.

If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes, the Company may sell additional warrants and may use a portion of the proceeds from the sale of such additional Notes, together with the proceeds from the sale of additional warrants, to enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions, the hedge counterparties (and/or their respective affiliates) have advised the Company that they expect to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in secondary market transactions and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the Company's common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Notes, including with certain investors in the Notes, and may unwind these derivative transactions and purchase shares of the Company's common stock shortly after the pricing of the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Company's common stock or the Notes at that time. The hedge counterparties (and/or their respective affiliates) may also modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the Company's common stock and/or purchasing or selling the Company's common stock in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the Notes and prior to maturity of the Notes (and are likely to do so following conversion of the Notes, during any observation period related to a conversion of the Notes or upon any repurchase of the Notes). These hedging activities could have the effect of increasing or decreasing (or reducing the size of any decrease or increase in) the market price of the Company's common stock or the Notes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes. Any offers of the Notes are being made only by means of a private offering memorandum. The Notes and any common stock issuable upon conversion have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond JBT's ability to control. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to complete the Offering and the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions on favorable terms, if at all, and general market conditions (including the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact) which might affect the Offering and the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to the following factors: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the pandemic on our ability to operate our business and facilities, on our customers, on our supply chains and on the economy generally; fluctuations in our financial results; unanticipated delays or acceleration in our sales cycles; deterioration of economic conditions; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; changes to trade regulation, quotas, duties or tariffs; risks associated with acquisitions; effects of the U.K.'s exit from the E.U.; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; difficulty in implementing our business strategies; increases in energy or raw material prices, freight costs, and lack of availability of raw materials driven by supply chain delays and inflationary pressures; changes in food consumption patterns; impacts of pandemic illnesses, food borne illnesses and diseases to various agricultural products; weather conditions and natural disasters; impact of climate change and environmental protection initiatives; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations governing our U.S. government contracts; acts of terrorism or war; termination or loss of major customer contracts and risks associated with fixed-price contracts; customer sourcing initiatives; competition and innovation in our industries; our ability to develop and introduce new or enhanced products and services and keep pace with technological developments; difficulty in developing, preserving and protecting our intellectual property or defending claims of infringement; catastrophic loss at any of our facilities and business continuity of our information systems; cyber-security risks; loss of key management and other personnel; potential liability arising out of the installation or use of our systems; our ability to comply with U.S. and international laws governing our operations and industries; increases in tax liabilities; work stoppages; fluctuations in interest rates and returns on pension assets; availability of and access to financial and other resources; and other factors described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by JBT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, many of our risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the highly fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible to predict all such risks and uncertainties. JBT cautions shareholders and prospective investors that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. JBT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events or changes in circumstances or otherwise.










Investors & Media:

Megan Rattigan

+1 312 861 6048

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-pricing-of-convertible-senior-notes-301299413.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Holds Near Four-Month High as Fund Buying, ETFs Buoy Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest in more than four months amid signs that investors are turning more bullish on the precious metal.Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their net-long position in U.S. gold futures and options to the highest since January, government data showed Friday. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by bullion have climbed in May, following three months of outflows. Declines in the dollar and bond yields on Monday also helped gold.Gold has posted three straight weekly gains, bringing it closer to wiping out losses for the year after prices slumped in the first three months. The metal has advanced on wobbles in the greenback on Treasury yields, and demand for bullion as a store of value is rising as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Investors were also weighing the extreme volatility in Bitcoin, which may have lent an added pillar of support.“Gold prices are trending higher as weakness in cryptocurrencies and rising demand for inflation-hedge assets buoyed the appeal of the precious metal,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. “Recent ETF data showed that investors are stockpiling the yellow metal for the first time since January, underscoring rising appetite.”Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,883.03 an ounce by 3:01 p.m. in New York, after reaching $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.4% to settle at $1,886.70. Silver and platinum also advanced, while palladium fell.“The recent move lower in real rates, accompanied by further U.S. dollar weakness, have been the key drivers of gold’s rebound,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Susan Bates said in a note on Monday. Still, “we continue to see a risk of a sharper sell-off similar to that seen in 2013 once tapering begins in 2022, but in our base case we assume price remains supported in the $1,600s per ounce until the first Fed rate hike.”Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited. Cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments,” he said.On Monday, Bitcoin rebounded from its roller-coaster weekend, with prices on track for the biggest gain in more than three months.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

  • Amazon Showdown Grinds on With First Antitrust Case in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline Tuesday on the news and rose on the day.Attorney General Karl Racine filed the Amazon case on his own for the district, rather than teaming with states, which is a common practice for attorneys general. He said he didn’t know whether states would join and hasn’t coordinated with the Federal Trade Commission, which Bloomberg has reported is investigating Amazon to determine whether the e-commerce giant is using its market power to hurt competition. Moreover, investors understand that monopoly cases typically play out for years and can be difficult to win. The Justice Department case against Google isn’t scheduled for trial until 2023.Racine said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that he talked with other attorneys general after filing the lawsuit and he would welcome states if they want to join.“This is a D.C. case that D.C. attorneys and our counsel worked on for over a year,” he said. “We engaged with Amazon, tried as best we could to establish a cooperative relationship to gather documents and analyze the case. We felt like the case needed to be brought.”In his complaint, the attorney general said Amazon’s policies governing third-party sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and let the company build monopoly power.“Amazon is increasing its dominant stronghold on the market and illegally reducing the ability of other platforms to compete for market share,” said Racine, who has been floated as a potential nominee for chairman of the FTC.The lawsuit focuses on so-called most favored nation agreements, which prevent third-party merchants from selling at a lower price somewhere else, including their own websites, Racine said. The agreements mean the fees Amazon charges to sellers are incorporated into the prices sellers charge on Amazon and on competing platforms online, Racine said.“The D.C. Attorney General has it exactly backwards -- sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” a company spokesman said in an email. “Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”Amazon said the outcome Racine is seeking in the case would force the company to post higher prices, “oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law.”Amazon merchants and their consultants in 2019 told Bloomberg that Amazon’s practices forced them to raise prices on other sites such as Walmart Inc. If Amazon detected lower prices on other sites, it would bury their products in Amazon search results, where they got most of their sales. Some of the merchants were eager to grow their sales on other sites, but Amazon’s policies prevented them from offering lower prices elsewhere to lure shoppers away.The antitrust lawsuit follows a flurry of investigations and lawsuits targeting America’s biggest technology companies. Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google were sued by state and federal officials last year in monopoly cases, while a House investigation accused the two companies along with Amazon and Apple Inc. of abusing their dominance in digital markets.More cases may be on the way. Bloomberg has reported that the attorneys general of California and New York have been investigating Amazon, in addition to the FTC, while the Justice Department has been probing Apple.Racine said his office and states are also investigating other aspects of Amazon’s business.“There are several other issues that attorneys general, like D.C., are looking at with respect to the platforms, including Amazon,” he said.(Updates with Racine comments starting in the fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street ends slightly lower as investors eye inflation clues

    Federal Reserve officials continue to downplay rising price pressures, and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank can take steps to cool a jump in inflation, if it occurs, without derailing the economic rebound coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. "Maybe the bond market is not all that far out of balance," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, who says the bond market doesn't seem that concerned about inflation at the moment. "It's a combination that maybe the Fed is correct but also that the Fed for the first time showed they are beginning to talk about tapering (of bond purchases), which is also a comforting sign that there is still a heartbeat of inflation fighting in the Federal Reserve."

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Quiet Against Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has done very little during the trading session on Monday as traders came back to work from the weekend.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Royal Mail Set for FTSE 100 Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail Plc is to return to the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index as the 500-year-old company cements its position as a crucial component of Europe’s pandemic-driven e-commerce boom.Following a three-fold price rally over the past 12 months, the stock will join the benchmark from May 28 as RSA Insurance Group Plc is deleted following its takeover, index provider FTSE Russell said in a statement Tuesday. Engineer Renishaw Plc is also expected to depart the large-cap gauge, according to indicative results of a quarterly review. Royal Mail lost its blue-chip status in December 2018, but the Covid-19 outbreak has had a dual impact on its fortunes: it spurred a surge in parcel delivery demand from locked-down consumers, while paving the way for an agreement in principle with the Communication Workers Union, whose bargaining power was diminished by forecasts of a spike in unemployment. Years of labor negotiations had hindered the company’s efforts to boost productivity, weighing on the shares.The shares had their best day in almost seven months Tuesday ahead of the update from FTSE Russell, rising 6.6% to close at 586.2 pence apiece. New entrants to indexes benefit as so-called tracker funds boost their weightings, while demoted stocks are vulnerable to selling by funds whose aim is to mirror the performance of a gauge. If Renishaw’s relegation is confirmed, it would mark a short spell in the U.K. benchmark for the company, which was only added in March.Royal Mail’s U.K.-focused unit delivered 1.7 billion parcels in the 12 months ended March, up 32% year-on-year, while the Amsterdam-based General Logistics Solutions division reported volume of 838 million, up 26%, the company said in its May 20 results statement. Amid a continued decline in letter volumes, parcels represented more than 70% of group revenue.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Samuel J Bland on Monday lifted his price target to 801 pence a share, the highest among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and suggesting a further 48% upside from Friday’s close. Alongside the parcel boost, Bland cited the “much improved” union situation, noting that the company confirmed material cost savings in its results.Peel Hunt analyst Alex Paterson on Tuesday upgraded his rating to buy from hold, citing the cost savings boost and a better revenue mix between parcels and letters. “A cultural change is also underway, which appears to be reducing bureaucracy and supporting a more harmonious relationship with staff.” Royal Mail said at its results that it’s working with the union on issues including parcel automation infrastructure and Sunday deliveries.Still, while none of the 15 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommends selling the shares, there are signs that the pandemic parcel boom is easing, with volume slipping 2% in April as in-store nonessential shopping was allowed to resume in England.The lag between the indicative index changes and the actual announcement means that the stocks set to enter and drop out of the benchmark may change. The final revisions will be announced June 2, and become effective June 21, according to a FTSE Russell statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Key WTI Spread Signals U.S. Oil Squeeze Heading Into Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A key price spread in the market for West Texas Intermediate crude is signaling that oil traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch just ahead of the busy summer driving season that sparks a demand surge.The June-July WTI time-spread, also known as the prompt cash roll, traded at 20 cents a barrel Tuesday, the strongest level since May 2020, according to Bloomberg data. The spread serves as an indicator of supply-and-demand balances at the main U.S. crude storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Its recent strength shows that inventories are tight just as oil refiners are ramping up output.This is just the latest indicator of the extreme tightness for U.S. crude supplies as shale producers stay cautious on production after last year’s oil crash. Meanwhile, demand for commodities is surging across the board amid a rebound for the world’s largest economies. That’s stoking inflation concerns and underscores why some traders are betting on staying power for this year’s supercharged rally for energy, metals and agriculture.U.S. oil output is hovering at 2 million barrels a day, below last year’s peak last year even as benchmark WTI oil futures have surged more than 35% this year and are trading at pre-pandemic levels. Drillers are sticking with the austerity promises they’ve made to investors. In fact, explorers are adding just enough rigs to offset natural declines at wells already in production.U.S. Sees Less Oil Supply Through 2022 Despite Rising PricesMeanwhile at the Cushing hub, inventories are below the five-year average. At the same time, American refiners gearing up to meet an anticipated boom in summer demand after the country’s vaccination campaign prompted a steady re-opening of states.The June-July WTI time-spread surged 67% in two days from 12 cents a barrel on Friday. The spread trades in the three-day period after the expiration of the front-month futures contract. It also enables market participants to roll long positions into the next month.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of last week's losses.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Invesco’s Hooper Says Canada Bond Yields Are ‘Ahead of Reality’

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bond yields in Canada have risen too far, too fast and don’t reflect the long economic recovery ahead, according to an Invesco fund manager who runs part of the firm’s $300 billion fixed income portfolio.Canada’s benchmark five-year bond now has the highest nominal yield among the Group of 10 countries, after investors priced in growth, higher inflation and a boom in commodity prices. The yield on the 10-year note has more than doubled this year, to just below 1.5% as of Tuesday morning, putting it within 10 basis points of U.S. Treasuries.“The market’s gone, in our view, a little bit too far ahead of reality,” Avi Hooper, a senior portfolio manager in Invesco Ltd.’s fixed income unit, said in an interview. “The reality for the Canadian economy is clearly one of a slower reopening recovery.”Canada’s effort to vaccinate its population against Covid-19 got off to a sluggish start compared with the U.S. and U.K., though the pace has accelerated as supplies of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot are delivered. Less than 5% of the population is fully vaccinated, though about half have now received a first shot.That’s one reason the largest provinces, Ontario and Quebec, remain under tight restrictions, though both have announced plans to loosen them, including the return of restaurant dining and outdoor events, as new cases decline.The easing of restrictions should help lift a labor market that is still about 700,000 jobs short of where it should be, according to Bank of Canada estimates.In Hooper’s view, expectations of an interest-rate increase by the central bank in 2022 are premature.“This is going to take a long time to play out, so from our perspective, next year is too soon for the bank to consider rate hikes,” he said. “The background for U.S. monetary tightening is far more obvious to me than here in Canada.”Read more: Bank of Canada Says Complete Recovery Needed to Withdraw SupportFor bond investors, there’s value to be found in the Canadian corporate market, especially from a spate of firms tapping the debt market for the first time, Hooper said. Invesco has found “attractive” new issues on the lower end of investment grade, as well as BB-rated companies, he said.“We think the economic backdrop is reasonably supportive for the potential for some credit upgrades and especially those that -- if they get upgraded from BB to BBB, which makes them investment-grade-rated -- you get a real technical tailwind,” Hooper said. He wouldn’t comment on specific corporate bonds.The Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund recently owned debt issued by BBB rated companies such as Loblaw Cos. and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as well as junk-rated issuers Parkland Corp. and Mattamy Group Corp., according to fund disclosure documents dated March 31.That fund, which Hooper helps manage, earned 9.3% last year, putting it in the top quartile among similar funds. But it’s down 4.5% this year through April as rates rose.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. housing market faces test as people start heading back to offices

    It's still unclear if areas of the U.S. that saw home prices explode during the pandemic will retain their value as more workers return to the office, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain as technology shares outperform, Bitcoin recovers some losses

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.