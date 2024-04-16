JCBank named a Five Star Member of the IBA

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
1 min read
0

Apr. 15—SEYMOUR — JCBank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on April 1 by Dax Denton, IBA Chief Policy Officer, in recognition of JCBank's Association involvement throughout 2023.

The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

"We very much appreciate the dedication of JCBank as a Five Star Member bank," said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. "Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members who strive to grow stronger communities."

The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks' ability to serve their communities.

"JCBank is honored to receive a Five Star Award, recognizing our commitment to excellence in the banking industry," JCBank president and CEO Marvin Veatch said. "We are grateful for the continued support and advocacy from the IBA, as they play a vital role in shaping the future of banking. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work, and we are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative industry."

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Gains as Prospect of Israeli Response to Iran Fans Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as Israel vowed to respond to an unprecedented attack by Iran, keeping tensions elevated in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseGlobal benchmark Brent climbed

  • Oil prices rise as Israel weighs response to Iran attack

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after Israel's military chief said his country would respond to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack amid calls for restraint by allies. Brent futures for June delivery rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.56 a barrel by 0005 GMT. Oil prices had ended Monday's session lower after Iran's weekend attack on Israel proved to be less damaging than anticipated, initially easing concerns of a quickly intensifying conflict that could displace crude barrels.

  • New Biden student debt plan could forgive up to $20,000 in interest for millions

    The new proposal targets growing federal student loan interest debt.

  • PAYE vs. SAVE: Which is better?

    The choice of PAYE versus SAVE comes down to your financial situation.

  • Suit Challenging Iowa’s Book Ban Is Backed by Every Major Publisher

    A group of major book publishers have joined a lawsuit seeking to block school book banning in Iowa, the latest effort to counter the removal of works from school classrooms and libraries. The lawsuit was filed by Penguin Random House in November and targets parts of an Iowa law that bans books depicting or describing sex acts from school libraries or classrooms, with the exemption of religious texts. On Monday, the Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Simon & Schuster and Sourcebooks announced they had joined the legal action.

  • Ranking The Top Business & Management Studies Schools For 2024

    Harvard was named the top university for business and management in 2024 by QS QS has ranked the universities around the world that are the best for business and management studies, as part of ... The post Ranking The Top Business & Management Studies Schools For 2024 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • Jim Cramer Says People Think Elon Musk Might Be Losing His Edge Or 'Turning Into An Evil Genius,' But Warren Buffett Never Fails To Deliver

    TV personality Jim Cramer addressed differing investor sentiments toward titans of Wall Street Elon Musk and Warren Buffett on April 12 on CNBC. Cramer highlighted that while Buffett continues to earn investor admiration, Musk has faced criticism because of Tesla Inc.'s declining share price. Don't Miss: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy. Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you. "We operate