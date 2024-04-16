JCBank named a Five Star Member of the IBA

Apr. 15—SEYMOUR — JCBank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on April 1 by Dax Denton, IBA Chief Policy Officer, in recognition of JCBank's Association involvement throughout 2023.

The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

"We very much appreciate the dedication of JCBank as a Five Star Member bank," said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. "Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members who strive to grow stronger communities."

The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks' ability to serve their communities.

"JCBank is honored to receive a Five Star Award, recognizing our commitment to excellence in the banking industry," JCBank president and CEO Marvin Veatch said. "We are grateful for the continued support and advocacy from the IBA, as they play a vital role in shaping the future of banking. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work, and we are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative industry."