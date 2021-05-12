U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

JCDecaux celebrates 10 years of its self-service bikes, Bicikelj, in Ljubljana, Slovenia

JCDecaux

JCDecaux celebrates 10 years of its self-service bikes, Bicikelj, in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Paris, May 12th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and self-service bike pioneer, announces today that its Slovenian joint-venture company with Ankunder (Graz) and Efuso (Vienna), Europlakat, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its self-service bike rental scheme, Bicikelj, in Ljubljana, the capital city of Slovenia (nearly 300,000 inhabitants). Bicikelj is the result of a successful private-public partnership between the City of Ljubljana and Europlakat. In 2011, the project’s partners signed a long-term contract for the self-service bike system, financed through advertising.

From day one, the Bicikelj bikes were popular among residents and visitors to Ljubljana. In the past 10 years, over 217,000 people have taken nearly 8 million rides. The number of annual subscriptions continues to grow with over 52,500 subscribers – showing that over 17% of Ljubljana’s population are riding Bicikelj bikes on a regular basis. Bicikelj has continued to operate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring that those making essential journey have access to the scheme and taking pressure off other public transport services.

To support the success of Bicikelj, the number of stations and bikes in the scheme has more than doubled over the years. Starting with 30 stations and 300 bikes in 2011, there are now 73 stations with 730 bikes, each one of which is rented an average of 8 times a day. Another expansion will take place in the following weeks and months so there will be over 80 stations in the Bicikelj network by the end of the year. In addition to this expansion, the user experience has also been enhanced by the recent software upgrade and introduction of a mobile application, Bicikelj Official. These advancements will make it even more convenient and straightforward to manage the user account, rent the bikes, check availability and give a rate at the end of the trip.

Bicikelj has contributed to the uptake of cycling in the city, which has been listed in the top 20 most bicycle-friendly cities since 2015, according to the Copenhagenize Index.

Zoran Janković, Mayor of City of Ljubljana, said: "I am delighted that Ljubljana is a cycle-friendly city, in which the Bicikelj system has made an important contribution. Congratulations on 10 very successful years! At the City of Ljubljana, we are aware that cycling is the most environmentally and health-friendly form of mobility, so we are constantly updating our cycling infrastructure, ensuring that cycling is even safer and more pleasant. The improvement that we have made has been acknowledged by the numerous awards we have received for our achievements in sustainable mobility. Since 2015 we have been ranked three times in a row on the list of 20 cycle-friendly cities the Copenhagenize Index. The biggest recognition is, in fact, the increase in cycling routes and the satisfaction of citizens. I am looking forward to sharing these achievements with the participants in the World Cycling Conference Velo-City 2022, which we will host in Ljubljana from 14 to 17 June next year.”

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: 10 years ago, Ljubljana became the first city in Central Europe to provide residents and tourists with self-service bikes financed through advertising on street furniture. I am very proud to celebrate the success of Bicikelj today, which is one of our most efficient schemes in the world with a daily rotation of 8. Over the past decade, the number of stations and bikes has more than doubled, showing the inhabitants and visitors’ attachment to our service. As a pioneer and leader in self-service bikes around the world, with more than 25,000 bikes in 13 countries, JCDecaux contributes to the democratisation of soft mobility. With continuous innovation in mobility and mobile applications, the Group is committed to sustainably improving the quality of city life.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2020 revenue: €2,312m

  • Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

  • 10,230 employees

  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings

  • 964,760 advertising panels worldwide

  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: David Bourg, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – david.bourg@jcdecaux.com

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts 'serious correction' in commodities

    The sell-off in high-growth stocks since the beginning of the year does not signal the end to the tech rally that began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year. Wood, whose flagship fund suffered its largest outflows on record last week, said in a webinar Tuesday that she sees spiking commodity prices as a sign that businesses are double or triple ordering supplies as they try to restart their global supply lines. Fears of inflation have weighed heavily on growth stocks since the start of the year and helped bolster value stocks, which tend to benefit from rising commodities and higher interest rates.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novavax Plunges Amid Dismay Over Timeline for Covid-19 Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares extended declines after the close of trading Monday following first-quarter results in which the company said it doesn’t plan to file for authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. and Europe until the third quarter.The firm’s stock fell more than 11% post-market following an 8.8% decline during the session that came on the heels of a Washington Post report that said the biotech’s plans to seek emergency use authorization for its closely-watched Covid-19 vaccine would be delayed.The drug developer will not publish results from a highly-anticipated study of the vaccine until the end of the month, according to the report, which is weeks later than many on Wall Street anticipated. Investors fear there may be issues beyond just a simple delay in the vaccine’s results that may be preventing it from filing for emergency use. The company also needs to reach an agreement with U.S. regulators over issues for an assay, which helps check the quality of its vaccines, the report said.“As we continue our dialogue with regulatory authorities for authorization, we remain committed to promptly delivering our vaccine globally,” Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said in the earnings statement.While Novavax and vaccine developing peers were hit last week by concerns surrounding a U.S.-backed effort to waive patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines, Monday’s news flow was less cut and dry. As Novavax had its lowest close in two months, peer BioNTech SE rallied 10% after raising its Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast to $15.1 billion for this year.“These are growing pains and I would remind investors this will be a three horse race basically between Moderna, BioNTech-Pfizer and Novavax,” said B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani, who rates Novavax a buy and has a Street-high price target of $365. “This is a great entry point for investors.”The company’s shares closed Monday at $160.50.Novavax earlier published positive results from a combination trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate and its seasonal flu vaccine in hamsters.(Adds post-market trading, first quarter results beginning in headline, first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Credit Rebound May Spell Trouble for Huarong Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Market contagion surrounding China Huarong Asset Management Co. is fading less than six weeks after credit investors reeled at the prospect of a default by one of the country’s most important state-owned companies.But while the tentative recovery is good news for Beijing’s attempts to instill more credit-market discipline without triggering a financial crisis, it could be a bad omen for any China Huarong bondholders still counting on a government bailout to make them whole.Spreads on investment-grade dollar bonds have tightened after hitting a nine-month high at the height of the panic, and yields on offshore junk notes are lower than at the end of March, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Tencent Holdings Ltd. recently secured $4.15 billion in one of Asia’s biggest dollar bond deals of the year, while Bank of China Ltd. units raised the equivalent of $2.35 billion in a multi-currency bond sale. At least ten Chinese borrowers were marketing or have sold dollar bonds this week, leaving the period set to be one of the busiest this year.The same is true of other indicators of stress in China’s financial system. While rising corporate defaults spilled over to the country’s money markets in November, there are no such signs of concern now. Banks are having no trouble borrowing from each other, judging by the declining cost of one-year interbank debt. The overnight repo rate fell below 1.5% last week for the first time in two months.Some market watchers say the relative calm could embolden Beijing to impose losses on China Huarong’s creditors.“Markets are getting a signal as loud and clear as one blasted from loudspeakers: China’s policy stance of ‘no debt guarantees’ has been extended beyond local government SOEs to large, national-level SOEs,” DBS strategists led by Taimur Baig wrote in a May 3 note. “Markets should know that these are not mere platitudes, if Huarong serves as an example.”Reducing moral hazard has become a priority for President Xi Jinping as he seeks to make the nation’s state-owned companies more efficient and better run. Ensuring the equity and bond markets reward and punish firms for their corporate behavior, rather than relying on the cumbersome state system, is a relatively new approach. There are signs it is working. SOEs have replaced their private counterparts as the country’s biggest source of defaults.Allowing a debt restructuring at China Huarong, one of the country’s biggest financial conglomerates, would send a strong signal of the government’s resolve. The company’s dollar bonds due 2025 traded at well above par at the end of March, despite the trial and swift execution of its chairman Lai Xiaomin in January for bribery. They’re now priced at about 80 cents on the dollar. Recent high profile defaults by two university-linked companies, Peking University Founder Group Corp. and Tsinghua Unigroup Co., have served as additional warnings to investors dabbling in borrowers with ambiguous ties to the state.Even after the rout in China Huarong’s bonds, some investors are still betting Beijing will stand behind the company. It has so far met all of its debt obligations on time and has said it is operating normally with sufficient liquidity. A China Huarong vice president recently said downgrades by international rating agencies “have no factual basis” and are “too pessimistic.” The comments, which were carried in the state-run Shanghai Securities News, were viewed by some observers as a signal of continued state support.The nation’s banking and insurance regulator has also said China Huarong has ample liquidity, though it has yet to provide clarity about the company’s future or what penalty bondholders might pay, if any, to help fix its debt issues.Curtailing implicit guarantees won’t be easy for China, given that they also backstop the nation’s stocks and currency. But there are signs of a broad shift. The “national team” of state-backed funds has become less influential in the equity market, while China allowed the yuan to weaken past the key support level of 7 per dollar in 2019 for the first time in more than a decade.Of course, there’s no guarantee that credit markets would remain calm if China Huarong announced a restructuring or default. Given the firm’s sprawling and complex business, investors have little clarity over how such an event might ripple through China’s $54 trillion financial system. And because China Huarong hasn’t released its 2020 financial results, the state of its balance sheet remains a mystery.Still, the fact that signs of a broader credit-market panic have subsided without major intervention from Beijing are likely to be of comfort to officials seeking to tackle China’s moral hazard problem.“It is a success as good as can be for policymakers, without using a heavy-handed approach,” wrote the DBS strategists.(Updates third paragraph with details on Chinese borrowers selling bonds.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • James Murdoch, Disney Alum Seek $300 Million for Asia Media SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven Islands Inc., backed by billionaire James Murdoch’s investment company Lupa Systems LLC, and a former Walt Disney Co. executive filed to raise about $300 million listing a blank-check company in the U.S.The special purpose acquisition company plans to hunt for targets in the media, entertainment, consumer technology, health care and education sectors, according to a filing Tuesday. While the blank-check company will focus on south and southeast Asia, India will be of a particular focus.Murdoch, who was previously chief executive officer of 21st Century Fox Inc., and Uday Shankar, the former president of Walt Disney Asia Pacific, are co-chairmen of the SPAC, the filing shows. The announcement confirmed a Bloomberg News report in February on the listing plans.Seven Islands plans to offer 30 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit comprised of one share and a fourth of a warrant. It is expected to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “SVNI.” Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and PJT Partners Inc. are advising the offering.The 48-year-old son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. in July last year, citing differences of opinion with the publishing company. Lupa entered India less than two years ago and has built a portfolio of technology investments, according to the filing.Murdoch and Shankar previously worked together at Star India, which became the country’s largest media company before Walt Disney took over a swath of 21st Century Fox’s assets, including Star, in 2019. Shankar worked for the Asia Pacific unit of Disney after the deal until his departure in December last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on inflation jitters, led by tech stocks

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, led by tech-related stocks, as investors feared that rising inflation could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected. The outperformers of 2020, Apple, Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc fell between 0.8% and 2.4%, weighed the most on the S&P 500.

  • Amazon wins $303 million court fight in blow to EU tax crusade

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Amazon won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros ($303 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg in a blow to competition chief Margrethe Vestager's crusade against preferential deals. The setback renewed calls from EU lawmakers for a global corporate tax deal and legal analysts said Vestager was unlikely to give up her pursuit of large companies over the amount of tax they pay. The bloc failed to show that Luxembourg had given the U.S. online retailer special treatment in violation of state aid rules, the EU's General Court ruled on Wednesday.

  • Hot Corner of ESG Investing Is Cooling Fast and Losing Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- After a stellar 2020, the record-breaking boom in clean-energy funds is rapidly giving way to a bust.Investors are yanking cash from the sector at the fastest pace in a year, while two of the biggest exchange-traded funds tracking the industry -- the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) and Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) -- have each tumbled at least 24% in 2021. Since the beginning of May, about $154 million has been pulled from clean-energy ETFs.Thank the pressure on big-tech stocks. Funds that have higher environmental, social and governance standards have long benefited from substantial stakes in giant growth companies. Now a post-pandemic economic recovery is triggering a rotation to cheaper shares, and the benefits are swiftly becoming drawbacks.“They had such a huge run in 2020, but like many of these momentum and growth funds, they have given back much of their gains in 2021,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “Now we are seeing a rotation out of those into more value-oriented names.”Further details on President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan haven’t been greeted with the enthusiasm that many analysts had hoped. In addition, several clean-energy funds took a hit late last month after Enphase Energy Inc. -- a popular holding -- reported semiconductor shortages and supply-chain issues.“A return to clean-energy ETF inflows exceeding January’s $5 billion may require a performance rebound,” Adeline Diab, an ESG analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note Tuesday. “Rising interest rates, widening competition and strained supply-chains have tapped the brakes on flow momentum.”Assets in the category have dropped for the past three months in a row and are now at $18.1 billion. That’s down from their peak of $22.3 billion at the end of January.Other large clean-energy ETFs such as the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Fund Index (QCLN) and the Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) are also facing outflows amid a slide of more than 18% this year.With their heavy-tech exposures, the pain that clean-energy funds are facing could just be getting started. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic warned last week that big allocations into growth and ESG strategies may leave money managers vulnerable to inflation. As data continue to point to higher prices of goods and services, he bets investors will be forced to shift from low-volatility plays to value stocks.“As money rotates away from those emerging growth themes and into the more economically sensitive areas of the market, clean tech becomes a source of funds,” said Dan Russo, portfolio manager at Potomac Fund Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: Economic Data from the Eurozone and U.S Inflation Figures in Focus

    Following Tuesday’s inflation fueled sell-off, U.S inflation figures due out later in the day will be the key driver for the majors.

  • What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, gas prices, shortages

    With a cyberattack temporarily hobbling the critical Colonial Pipeline, the prospect of gas shortages in the Southeast is making some nervous.

  • A 5-hour line: Southeast gas prices surge after pipeline hack, but L.A.'s not immune

    Gas prices are rising everywhere, even in Southern California, far from the Colonial pipeline shut down by cyberattack. California has its own issues.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Will Congress say yes to another payment?

    Need more relief? The White House says that's up to Speaker Pelosi and company.

  • What a record $2.1 billion deal says about America's marijuana sector

    State after state, America's largest cannabis companies are paying up for land grabs as more states legalize marijuana.

  • Taiwan Stock Crash Shows World Dangers of Too Much Leverage

    (Bloomberg) -- Few things evoke fear in equity markets like a margin call. On Wednesday that fear turned into panic in Taiwan, offering another warning for the world on what can happen when leverage unwinds.The trading day started out quiet in Taipei’s $2 trillion stock bourse. But before the morning was over, the local benchmark index had plummeted almost 9% in the worst one-day performance in its 54-year history.There were reasons to sell. New data showed a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in an island where almost no one is vaccinated. A deepening slump in global tech shares also undermined the appeal of a market dominated by the industry. But the swiftness of the plunge that followed suggests bigger forces were at play.For months, bull market skeptics around the world have warned that surging leverage is making equity markets riskier -- and the blowup of Archegos Capital Management in March served as a reminder of that. Yet stocks have continued to rise, with the MSCI All-Country World Index closing at a record as recently as Friday. In the U.S., margin debt topped $822 billion by the end of March -- the latest available data. That’s up 72% year on year.On a smaller scale, the same happened in Taiwan. Armed with conviction, and with history on their side, investors took on increasing amounts of leverage. The result was a 46% expansion in margin debt this year to about NT$274 billion ($9.8 billion) two weeks ago, the highest since 2011. By comparison, the Taiwan benchmark was up just 19% in that period, an indication that people were taking out loans faster than stocks were appreciating.Local investors had little reason to fear losses. Taiwan’s economy became one of the biggest winners from U.S.-China rivalry. Its chipmakers flourished as Washington sought to hobble Beijing’s efforts to build a domestic chip industry. During President Donald Trump’s four-year term, the Taiex benchmark became the world’s best performing stock gauge, gaining more than 90% in U.S. dollar terms.Gains extended this year as the pandemic created a shortage of chips, with the index rising for seven straight months through April.The euphoria began to unravel this week as the threat of inflation sank the Nasdaq, with tech stocks around the world following suit. As the Taiex slid 3.8% on Tuesday in Taiwan, the level of margin debt fell by NT$12.6 billion, the most since October 2018. That suggests traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.Wednesday’s record rout is likely to have spurred a bigger unwinding of leverage. (Comparatives are skewed by the widening of daily price limits for individual stocks in 2015.)“Margin trading boosted the Taiex over the past few months, which may add to declines if they face margin calls,” said MasterLink Securities Investment Advisory President Paul Cheng.The fear of further losses was evident in a stock market where individual investors account for about 60% of transactions. The derivatives market burst with activity: more than 1.75 million options tracking the Taiex changed hands on Wednesday, the third-busiest day since 2016. Traders snapped up bearish contracts even as dozens of short-term options expired, with the price of one put surging as much as 7,757%.KGI Securities’ trader Kevin Lee, who has been a local stocks trader for a decade, said clients started to panic as the morning wore on.“There were non-stop orders coming in,” Lee said. “Investors were crazy as there were lots of news during trading hours and we didn’t know if they were true or not.”By the end of the day, the index had pared its losses to 4.1%. But the damage to investor confidence was already done.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs director reportedly quits after striking it rich in Dogecoin

    Exec departs after a 14-year career.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Dropping. Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying.

    Shares of battery-maker QuantumScape are dropping after the company reported its first quarter. Earnings, though, have nothing to do with the stock reaction.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • What Is an NFT and How Much Is It Worth?

    When a new investment trend emerges, you may wonder what all the fuss is about. It’s happened several times with each new variation of cryptocurrency, and NFTs are set to be the next big thing among investors who are interested … Continue reading → The post What Is an NFT and How Much Is It Worth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What we’re getting wrong in the return-to-office debate

    What has caught some managers off guard is the emotional reaction to their edicts that it was time for employees to head back, in person.