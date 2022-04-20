In this article:

JCDecaux

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Paris, April 20th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document.

This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.jcdecaux.com.

This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

the 2021 annual financial report

the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance

the description of the share buyback program

the declaration of extra-financial performance.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte-Apolline

78378 Plaisir Cedex

France

Tel: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email: remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5),CDP (A Leadership),MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

