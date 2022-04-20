U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.02
    +3.81 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,198.90
    +287.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,463.58
    -156.08 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.78
    +17.01 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.86 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.30
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0072 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    -0.0500 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7300
    -1.1840 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,161.19
    -328.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.09
    -6.88 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

JCDecaux: Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JCDecaux
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JCDXF
  • JCDXY
JCDecaux
JCDecaux

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Paris, April 20th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document.

This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.jcdecaux.com.

This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

  • the 2021 annual financial report

  • the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance

  • the description of the share buyback program

  • the declaration of extra-financial performance.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD
Head of Investor Relations
Sainte-Apolline
78378 Plaisir Cedex
France
Tel: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93
Email: remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • 10,720 employees

  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5),CDP (A Leadership),MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fraud Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update:

  • $50bn wiped off Netflix as subscriber shock sparks market rout - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • This inflation is driven by strong demand—not kinks in supply chains—and will likely persist

    Supply chains are disrupted, but that isn't enough of a headwind to keep economic output from booming, fueled by massive household savings

  • NatGas Sellers Eyeing $6.762 – $6.423 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June natural gas futures contract early Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at $7.625.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial and Operational Update

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to provide a financial and operational update for Q1 2022.

  • Russian Metals Producers Want Putin to Ease Taxes Amid War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowRussian metals tycoons and chiefs met President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, as they seek an easing of taxes with the war in Ukraine hurting their businesses.Min

  • CalPERS backs Berkshire shareholder measure to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    CalPERS, the country's largest state public pension fund, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to vote for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder proposal that would replace Warren Buffett as chairman.