U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.65
    +9.02 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,990.89
    +91.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,811.87
    -22.24 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.53
    +6.65 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.09
    +1.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.90
    -11.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8110
    +0.0280 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6630
    +0.6130 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,907.66
    -804.16 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

JCDecaux renews and extends its partnership with Shanghai Metro signing a 15-year contract to operate advertising across its 18 lines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JCDecaux
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JCDXF
  • JCDXY
JCDecaux
JCDecaux

JCDecaux renews and extends its partnership with Shanghai Metro signing a 15-year contract to operate advertising across its 18 lines

Paris, July 25th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that it has signed a 15-year contract to extend the advertising operations of lines 1 to 13 of the Shanghai Metro as well as 5 new lines (lines 14 to 18). This contract, awarded following a tender, will be managed by a joint venture, STDecaux, 60% held by JCDecaux and 40% by Shanghai Shentong Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Metro currently has 503 stations with an average of 11 million passengers commuting every day in 2021. The metro is currently recovering from the lockdown and has already reached 8.6 million passengers per day as of July 22nd, 2022.

This contract covers all of Shanghai Metro’s lines, with more than 12,000 backlit advertising panels on platforms and in corridors, as well as around 500 digital screens, creative solutions, advertising in trains (excluding TV advertising in trains and on platforms and 200 LCD screens).

The partnership aims to continue delivering the highest international standards of metro advertising as STDecaux will invest strongly in digital in the next years from long-term campaigns booked by brands to the digitalization of assets to create digital networks across the City of Shanghai. STDecaux will also invest in data and software to be able to automate and sell by targeted audience & impressions.

JCDecaux is present in 12 Chinese cities across metros, bus, airport and city street furniture and operates the advertising for 47 metro lines in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Nanjing, Suzhou and Tianjin reaching 35 million metro passengers every day in 2021.

Guangyao YU, Chairman of Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said: “We are very glad to have cooperated with JCDecaux for the past 15 years during which both sides have jointly created strong value to Shanghai Metro advertising as well as numerous excellent show cases leading to nationwide recognition for our business partners. Together, we have brought some remarkable achievements to fruition. Shanghai Metro has always been a pioneer in high quality development and promoted the strategic goal of "domestic leadership and world class standards" in all of our construction and operations endeavours. It has always adhered to the business philosophy and values of common and joint development and has supported and encouraged STDecaux, our JV with JCDecaux, to innovate and be a trend-setter on the Shanghai metro platform. In 2018, Shanghai Metro and JCDecaux took the lead in reaching a consensus on the digital transformation of outdoor advertising, and STDecaux is now clearly a pioneer in global DOOH and has become, after 15 years of cooperation with JCDecaux, a leader in the advertising industry. We have not only elevated advertising in Shanghai metro into a leading world class advertising medium, we have added extra depths and dimensions to make it an integral part of urban cultural development. Today, Shanghai Metro network has exceeded 800 kilometres and embarked on a new journey. We look forward to the renewed co-operation between Shentong and JCDecaux to once again deliver new heights in business results and achieve new developments in the pursuit of excellence!”

Junming SHIChairman of Shanghai Shentong Assets Management Company said: “We are very pleased to choose JCDecaux, the world's No. 1 outdoor advertising company, as our media business partner. This further cooperation between Shentong and JCDecaux reflects our respect and recognition for JCDecaux’s professionalism. We are full of confidence for our future cooperation, and with JCDecaux’s international experience and its impressive performance, we will continue to provide high-quality services to advertisers, an even better riding experience to passengers, and bring greater returns to both Shentong and JCDecaux.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to renew and extend our collaboration with Shanghai Shentong Metro for the next 15 years. This strengthened partnership underlines the success of the operational capacity of our teams in terms of commercial and extra-commercial activities including health, safety & environment and the relevance of our joint-venture business model with the Metro since 2007. As the leader in metro advertising in China, we will continue to optimise the solutions offered to our customers through innovative technologies, notably via our ambitious digitalization plan. This will allow us to enrich the passenger experience in the Shanghai Metro and guarantee maximum visibility and efficiency for advertisers and their agencies.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • 10,720 employees

  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again - live updates

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Devon Energy's (DVN) second-quarter earnings is expected to have gained owing to stable production volumes from its multi-basin assets and recovery in commodity prices.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Google, Microsoft, Meta to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors preview earnings that will be reported this week.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted H

  • Redbox stock shoots toward best day on record

    Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares were surging toward their best day on record Monday, though it wasn't immediately clear what was driving the stock move.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox?

    The stock has exploded higher in the past month, making investors curious, considering its critical metrics are falling.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • Weber replaces CEO Chris Scherzinger, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger is stepping down and Alan Matula will replace him as interim CEO.

  • Cathie Wood’s 10 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s 10 favorite stock picks for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, has been making headlines recently as her hedge fund […]

  • WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

    McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO and chairman. He is being investigated by WWE's board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal has reported. The exit, which several industry insiders considered inconceivable until a few days ago, saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon become the co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

  • These 10 Companies Recently Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that recently raised their dividends. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks, and go directly to read These 5 Companies Recently Increased Their Dividends. In 2022, many companies raised their dividends steadily as their financial health recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 81% of the companies […]

  • As I Screen for Value Stocks, Intel Becomes an Even Bigger Bargain Than Before

    The semiconductor giant is among the now 13 companies that have made it through this stringent sifting process.